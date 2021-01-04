Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:WINA) is a franchisor of five very different retail businesses. The company makes approximately half of its revenue from the ‘Plato’s Closet’ and ‘Once Upon A Child’ brands, which both operate in the business of buying and selling lightly used clothing and related accessories. Plato’s Closet caters more towards fashion trends for teenagers and young women, and competitors include American Eagle and Hollister. Once Upon A Child focuses on baby clothing and toys. The company is also the franchisor of ‘Play It Again Sports’, which involves the buying and selling of sports equipment.

The company’s stock price fell close to 45% during the March sell-off but has recovered quickly ever since. The stock is now only down around 8% compared to pre-COVID levels. The company has performed well in the past few quarters despite COVID-related retail headwinds as franchisees continue to make royalty payments to the corporation even with the reduced franchisee sales volumes. We possess a neutral view of the company as it is very diversified and has a strong market presence in each industry that it operates in. This is due to the fact that all of the company’s brands possess strong brand equity and are frequently recognized by consumers. However, in the long-term, we are unsure of how much the company can continue to grow the number of franchised locations. Finally, the retail business of buying and selling used goods may become an outdated solution for consumers in the long run.

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

A strong performance throughout COVID

One reason why Winmark has been relatively unaffected by COVID is that all of its franchisees traditionally earn gross profit margins of close to 40-60%. Evidently, franchisee sales have been negatively impacted by COVID, but we believe that franchisees are still in a strong position to potentially take prolonged losses while continuing to make loyalty payments. The company’s contract renewal rate of 98% in 2019 demonstrates the success of its franchisees, and we believe that sales recovery will put franchisees back into more of a comfortable financial position as the coronavirus fades.

The company’s revenue from royalties and franchise fees only fell 13% for the 9-month period ended September 26, 2020. This is attributed to lower consumer activity as a result of COVID.

However, consumer activity was very strong in the 3rd quarter of 2020, as operating income in the quarter was $12.5 million, which is the highest figure in the past 3 years. This increase can be attributed to lower SG&A expenses and higher royalty revenues as a result of increased sales, partly due to relatively relaxed COVID restrictions in the summer. We believe that the company may experience lower royalty revenues in Q4/20 and Q1/21 in comparison to 3Q/20 as a result of continued COVID-19 headwinds including winter closures and increased cases, however, shopping activity in late spring and early summer of 2021 should excel once restrictions are lifted or a vaccine is successfully implemented.

Consumers may be more cautious about spending money in new places after COVID-19 ends for various reasons such as tight budgets, therefore they will continue to shop with and trust staple brands such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, and Play It Again Sports.

Assessing the long-term growth of franchising activity

(Source: Winmark 10-K)

In fiscal year 2019, the company opened 31 stores and closed 16, which means that the net increase in new stores was just over 1%. The geographical coverage of the top 3 brands is already rather widespread across North America, therefore growing revenues in the long-term through the expansion of locations will be tough, especially considering that lots of shoppers are moving online. Moreover, the same-store sales figure will not experience tremendous growth Y/Y due to competition factors. Shopping at Plato’s Closet seems to be a fun experience once in a while, but the brand’s main customer segments are only willing to spend so much on used clothing. Therefore, growth through increased revenue per store will also be tough in the long run.

We believe that the company is getting close to maturity in terms of the total number of locations for its top 3 brands, and its other brands ‘Style Encore’ and ‘Music Go Round’ will be hard to grow. Style Encore competes with traditional local consignment stores as well as discount retailers such as Ross. The growth of Music Go Round would depend on the explosive growth of interest for guitars. Naturally, consignments of music equipment are much tougher because consumers are willing to sell items on their own due to the naturally higher item rates compared to clothing.

Winmark’s competition may take over in the long run

Firstly, franchisees make money because consumers who supply clothing are unwilling to go out of their way to sell products on their own. Plato’s Closet and Once Upon A Baby typically offer ‘lowball’ rates in order to make a high margin, but for consumers, earning some money is better than going through the hassle of personally selling it.

However, the lack of selling alternatives for consumers is changing as online marketplaces are making it much easier to sell items than before. This includes Facebook Marketplace, or Poshmark, where consumers can easily search through listings with keywords. If more people use these online platforms, fewer people will sell their items to retailer consignors. The result is potentially a gradual decrease in revenue for Plato’s Closet and Once Upon A Baby. If this happens, Winmark’s franchisees would either have to start their increasing buy offers, which would lower margins, or see a decrease in sales.

Although we believe these technologies to be key threats to long-term profitability, other notable competition includes traditional retailers such as Ross and TJX Companies, and fashion brands such as American Eagle.

In summation, the company doesn’t have to necessarily create crazy growth to provide value for shareholders; its dividend payout ratio is only 12.42% on a yield of 0.54%, and thus increasing the yield a significant amount (i.e. 4-5x) is possible while still keeping a somewhat reasonable payout ratio. We believe that the long-term growth of this company will be extremely tough to perform, therefore we would not expect tremendous returns over time. However, the company is well-diversified and brand equity within each of the company's businesses certainly helps during times of economic uncertainty.