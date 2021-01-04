In my ongoing search for high-quality businesses, I recently covered my second company from Great Britain - the multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF). Now we continue our search with a third company from Great Britain that also seems to fit many of the criteria companies with a wide economic moat should have - the British multinational beverage alcohol company Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) (OTCPK:DGEAF).

(Source: Pixabay)

The article will follow a similar structure as most of my articles - we will start with a business description and continue by looking at different aspects like the company's growth potential in the years to come, the wide economic moat around the business as well as the dividend. We will end by providing an intrinsic value calculation to determine if the stock is a good investment or not.

Business Description

As already mentioned above, Diageo is a British multinational beverage alcohol company that is operating in more than 180 countries around the world. It was once the world's largest distiller and is still the biggest Scotch whisky company. Diageo was formed in 1997 from the merger of Guinness Brewery and Grand Metropolitan and shares of Diageo began trading on the London Stock Exchange on 17 December 1997.

When looking at fiscal 2020, we can see that Diageo was severely impacted by COVID-19 and the ongoing recession. Not only the volume in millions of equivalent units decreased 11.2% compared to the year before, but net sales also decreased about 8% from GBP 12,867 million in 2019 to GBP 11,752 million in fiscal 2020. While revenue declined only in the single digits, earnings per share were cut in half from 130.7 pence in 2019 to 60.1 pence. The organic operating margin also decreased 212 bps.

(Source: 2020 Results Presentation)

Although the company's revenue is stemming only from alcohol, revenue is diversified as we are looking at several different types of alcohol. Scotch is responsible for the biggest part of revenue, and in 2020, it generated 23% of total revenue. Beer (15%) and Vodka (11%) are also responsible for a huge part of the company's top line.

(Source: 2020 Annual Report)

When looking at the different regions, North America is the most important market for Diageo as it is responsible for almost 40% of net sales. The two regions "Europe and Turkey" as well as "Asia Pacific" are both responsible for about 20% of total revenue. And North America is not only responsible for the biggest part of revenue, but it was also the only region that could still report growth in fiscal 2020 (2% YoY growth), while all the other regions had to report double-digit declines - ranging from 12% decline (Europe and Turkey) to 16% decline (Asia Pacific).

(Source: 2020 Results Presentation)

Growth

Fiscal 2020 was not really a successful year for Diageo, but when looking at the last decade, the company also did not report high growth rates. Revenue growth was only in the low single digits, and while it seems like the company can continue to grow, we should also not expect impressive growth rates in the years to come.

Several studies are indicating that the market in which the company is operating will grow only in the low single digits. According to the following study, the global alcoholic-beverages market will recover and grow with a CAGR of 7% in the next few years, which should make us optimistic. But according to a Mordor Intelligence Report, the market will grow only with a CAGR of 3.1% until 2024. On a global level, beer will drive the market for alcoholic beverages and especially Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market. Other studies are seeing even lower growth rates in the foreseeable future - this report is expecting only a CAGR of 2.0% in the years between 2018 and 2025.

For the alcoholic-beverage market, we can assume only low-single-digit growth, but we can assume that Diageo might be able to outgrow the overall market and maybe gain market shares in the future leading to higher revenue growth than only low single digits. However, higher growth rates than mid-single digits seem too optimistic for Diageo in my opinion.

In the last few years, Diageo also decreased the number of outstanding shares and we can expect the company to continue to do so. In July 2019, the board approved a return of capital program to return up to GBP 4.5 billion to shareholders over the next three years and expecting about 1-2% additional growth to the bottom line by using share buybacks seems realistic.

Economic Moat

When trying to decide if a company can be a great, long-term investment, the question if it has an economic moat around its business is of great importance. The economic moat will help the business to defend itself against competitors and to defend its market shares. As Diageo is an aggregation of many different brands, the source of the company's moat seems quite obvious. The different world-leading brands create a competitive advantage as some of the brands are increasing the customer's willingness to pay a higher price. Although the company does not have exclusive and prestigious brands (like wines or champagne, that for example LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) - has in its portfolio), we can still assume that Diageo can increase prices for several of its brands on a regular basis without losing customers.

The brand names might also reduce the search costs for the customers. By recognizing a brand like Smirnoff or Johnnie Walker, I know I can trust the product and be sure I will get a similar quality as in the past and a similar product. A brand name is reducing the complexity for the customer when making a buying decision. And Diageo has many well-known brands like Smirnoff, Guinness, Captain Morgan or Baileys. And Johnnie Walker is even among the top 100 brands in the world (according to Interbrand).

(Source: 2020 Results Presentation)

I also believe that an economic moat is visible in several numbers and metrics a business is reporting. When looking at the operating margin as well as the gross margin, we see more or less stable numbers, which is a good sign and indicating pricing power. During the last decade, gross margin fluctuated around 60% and operating margin fluctuated between 25% and 30%. The return on invested capital was 15.04% during the last decade and numbers above 10% are indicating that a company has a wide economic moat.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Dividend

The company is also paying a dividend twice a year - an interim dividend in April and a final dividend in October. The newly formed company is not only paying a dividend every single year since 1998, but Diageo could also increase the dividend every single year. When also considering the two predecessors of Diageo, we obviously have 33 years of consecutive dividend increases (although I could not verify this information).

In fiscal 2020, the company paid out a dividend of 69.88 pence, which is resulting in a dividend yield of 2.4%. When using the fiscal 2020 earnings per share of 59 pence, we get a payout ratio of 118%, which is not sustainable and not acceptable. But we also have to keep in mind that in fiscal 2019 and 2018 earnings per share were twice as high, and in past years, the payout ratio was mostly between 50% and 60%.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine if a stock is fairly valued or not, we can start by using simple valuation metrics. The stock is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 53, which is not only an extremely high ratio, but also the highest ratio Diageo has been trading for since 2002. Aside from a high P/E ratio, the stock is also trading at the highest price-sales ratio since 2001 and the highest price-cash-flow ratio since 2000 (I don't have data going back further). All these valuation metrics are indicating that the stock might be overvalued at this point.

But simple valuation metrics are not enough to determine a clear price tag and make an informed decision whether a stock is undervalued or not. Instead, we can use a discount cash flow analysis, which will give us a distinct intrinsic value for Diageo. While the clear price tag is an advantage, we have to make a lot of assumptions and the risk of making false assumptions (that will lead to a false intrinsic value) is quite high.

In order to be fairly valued right now, Diageo must generate a similar free cash flow in fiscal 2021 as in fiscal 2019 (GBP 2,577 million). Additionally, the company would have to grow between 6% and 7% from now till perpetuity. However, there seem to be several problems with these assumptions. First of all, we can't really assume to see a quick recovery in fiscal 2021 and a similar free cash flow as in fiscal 2019 seems unlikely. During the earnings call, management did not offer any guidance, but is expecting the first half of fiscal 2021 to be significantly impacted (despite improvements in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020). Second, a growth rate of 7% seems quite optimistic for the years to come. During the last decade, revenue could only grow with a CAGR of 1.88% (and even when leaving out fiscal 2020, the CAGR is only 3.28%). Earnings per share are actually lower than one decade ago (when leaving out fiscal 2020, EPS increased with a CAGR of 6.94%). But Diageo is not really recession-proof and we can't just assume there won't be recessions or crisis in the future. And third, even if the company can grow 7% annually until perpetuity, the stock is fairly valued at best and no bargain.

In my opinion, Diageo is priced for perfection at this point. It could be that the current price is a fair value for Diageo, but it seems unlikely that the company will perform at that high level and there are probably better stocks in the market - even at this state of extreme overvaluation. To get a reasonable intrinsic value for Diageo, we have to assume that fiscal 2021 will be rather like fiscal 2020 and starting from this lower basis, 7% free cash flow CAGR seems likely for the next decade. Considering the wide economic moat, 6% growth till perpetuity could be reasonable. Using these assumptions leads to an intrinsic value of GBP 18.47 (calculating with a 10% discount rate) and makes the stock quite overvalued.

Conclusion

The company certainly has a wide economic moat around its business and shows high levels of stability, which should make it a good, long-term investment although the business is not really recession-proof. But the current price is not really reflecting the low growth potential of Diageo and therefore the stock does not seem like a good investment. High levels of stability and a wide economic moat alone are not justifying the high price that the stock is currently trading at.