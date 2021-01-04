The amount spent on the C-band 5G auctions already isn't a good sign for the domestic wireless space. The estimates that the cable companies are grabbing a larger portion of the auction leaves AT&T (NYSE:T) in an awkward position. My investment thesis continues to struggle with how the wireless and media giant comes out of this auction in a good position.

Image Source: AT&T website

Surprise Bidder

The C-band auction took a pause for the holidays with bidding sitting at nearly $70 billion before even counting costs and incentive payments topping $10 billion. Per Raymond James analysis, the good news is that bidding appears to be slowing down to only ~1,500 bids per round from a peak at nearly 4,500 bids back a few weeks before the pause.

The auction starts back up on January 4 and nobody knows what happens after a company such as AT&T realizes the auction isn't going so well. While my original estimate worried about the wireless and media giant over spending on the auction, my biggest concern with the stock was the company spending heavily and not obtaining the necessary spectrum while building up a competitor in the process. Based on Raymond James estimates, AT&T has bid $20 billion already and the Comcast/Charter cable partnership has outbid AT&T:

Source: Raymond James

Most notably, the analysts don't describe the auction results in a flattering manner.

...a nosebleed, or oxygen-deprived level.

The real question that needs addressing is whether the wireless operators are obtaining the spectrum needed to offer competitive 5G services in the future.

The auction is expected to rise another $10 billion or more and ending up with total costs to the wireless companies approaching $100 billion. The amount is oddly starting to resemble the levels of the 3G auctions in Europe that set those wireless providers behind for years. The European sector spent an insane $129 billion on spectrum back in the 2000s and the wireless companies struggled to actually invest in 3G networks.

Cable Threat

The cable partnership spending $23 billion to obtain spectrum is very troublesome. Along with Dish Networks (DISH), the cable companies of Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR) are starting to create the building blocks for a competitive 4th and possibly 5th wireless network. These companies already had some solid spectrum heading into this auction.

The sector is already highly competitive with OpenSignal pointing no real difference between the major 5G networks. In major cities such as New York and Houston, T-Mobile has the fastest 5G download speed already.

Source: OpenSignal

The long-time wireless network leaders - AT&T and Verizon Communications (VZ) already find themselves falling behind T-Mobile after the company acquired a treasure trove of spectrum from Sprint. These wireless giants can't afford to miss out on acquiring spectrum and now the cable companies are making this a real possibility.

AT&T and Verizon are set to combine for $300 billion in net debt after spending over $50 billion on the C-band auction and possibly not even having the necessary spectrum. The cable companies aren't in any better debt position with the much smaller Charter having net debt of $78 billion already.

Data by YCharts

The scary part for these high bidders is that T-Mobile is sitting in a solid debt to EBITDA position of 2.1x while probably not spending aggressively on the auction. The wireless company is in the position to press the other companies in a move to prevent 5G being anymore than an add-on service versus a money generator to help cover the nearly $100 billion in costs of this auction.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T came into the 5G C-band auction needing a ton of spectrum without aggressively spending. Unfortunately, the apparent outcome is a company overpaying for spectrum while ending up with cable companies as a possibly bigger competitor in the sector.

The stock is stuck below $30 here with a questionable wireless future as T-Mobile starts surpassing AT&T in 5G network speeds and sits in a far better spectrum and net debt position. As wireless competitors start lining up, investors shouldn't count on the stock producing positive returns.