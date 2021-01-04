A Value-Added Differentiated Investment Process in Short Term High Yield

We continue to look for opportunities where fundamental analysis can still add alpha to an investor's portfolio. As indexing continues to dominate many sections of both the fixed income and equity markets, we think that active management in the short term high yield market is one place where active management can still add value. While we typically analyze small/micro cap equities, in this article we are going to take a look at the Zeo Short Duration Income Fund (MUTF:ZEOIX).

Why do opportunities for alpha exist in the short duration high yield market?

There are several structural issues in the short duration high yield market that provide the opportunity for an active management strategy to provide better risk adjusted returns in the long-run. Equity investing has the benefit where a few huge winners can more than compensate for several large losers and therefore investors tend to focus on the upside. There are approximately 480 stocks that have doubled in value this year (with 11 returning over 1000%) (Source FINVIZ). Broad equity indexing provides exposure to these winners, which can offset the large losers that also occur in such an indexing approach.

Obviously, outside of a few unique workout situations, these types of returns are not available in the high yield bond markets. Therefore, avoiding large loses is the key to outperformance. ZEOIX focuses on short term high yield securities for which they believe credit ratings do not accurately reflect a company's ability to meet their short term credit obligations. If you believe in active management, then you want a manager that is NOT a closet indexer. High yield market provides the opportunity to generate alpha due to reliance on deep analysis of specific companies and companies that are not easily analyzed simply with algorithms or screens.

In high yield investing, focusing on the downside is the primary objective. Unlike equity investing where long term winners can more than compensate for losers, broad based bond investing will include far more losers with great impact than winners (upside to bond is limited by maturity or call terms). Active management in high yield investing has several advantages over ETFs or algorithms. For example, bond covenants are generally not screenable. Understanding underlying collateral and bond covenants are critical in successful high yield bond investing. Long-term analytical exposure to companies increases understanding of business model over numerous economic cycles. And finally, the range of credit quality within same credit rating or even within one company's capital structure is very wide and provides opportunities for a skilled active manager.

We believe this quote from the ZEOIX Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter provides an insightful summary their philosophy:

The goal should not be to avoid risk, nor should it be to take risk indiscriminately. The key to capitalizing on the opportunity is to avoid the game of musical chairs, because you only know the music has stopped after it’s happened. This means focusing on strategies that aren’t just positioned to benefit from the current environment. They should also be consistent, not too reliant on a manager’s tactical skills and focused on a clear and simple core competency that you understand. Today’s markets call for those investors aiming to be risk managers, focusing on differentiating themselves through careful security selection within a familiar asset class and a considered approach to the unique set of contradictory risks they face in the markets today. At Zeo, we have positioned our portfolios to aim to capitalize on the dueling potential outcomes that come from such complex circumstances, enabling us to partner with our clients, helping them through whatever comes next. Our actively managed portfolio is based largely on two main tenets: (1) each debt purchase we make is based on a specific fundamental investment thesis that supports the value of the holding as a stand-alone instrument; and (2) our risk profile is the result of marrying this fundamental investment selection with a carefully maintained short-duration profile and deliberate position sizing. While we are not immune to moves in the underlying asset class, we rely almost entirely on fundamentals and portfolio construction to drive our results.

This approach reminds us of how Oaktree Capital approaches investments in high yield. As a reminder, here are the basic tenets of Oaktree Capital's philosophy:

The primacy of risk control

Our goal is not superior investment performance but superior performance with less-than-commensurate risk. Above-average gains in good times are not necessarily proof of a manager's skill; it takes superior performance in bad times to prove that those good-time gains were earned through skill, not simply the acceptance of above average risk. Thus, rather than merely searching for prospective profits, we place the highest priority on preventing losses. It is our overriding belief that, especially in the opportunistic markets in which we work, "if we avoid the losers, the winners will take care of themselves.”

Emphasis on consistency

Oscillating between top-quartile results in good years and bottom-quartile results in bad years is not acceptable to us. It is our belief that a superior record is best built on a high batting average rather than a mix of brilliant successes and dismal failures.

The importance of market inefficiency

We feel that skill and hard work can lead to a "knowledge advantage," and thus to potentially superior investment results. But we do not believe this can occur in so-called efficient markets, where large numbers of participants share roughly equal access to information and act in an unbiased fashion to incorporate that information into asset prices. We believe there are less efficient markets in which dispassionate application of skill and effort should pay off for our clients, and it is only in such markets that we invest.

The benefits of specialization

Specialization offers the surest path to the results we, and our clients, seek. Thus, we insist that each of our portfolios do just one thing — practice a single investment specialty — and do it absolutely as well as it can be done.

Macro-forecasting not critical to investing

We believe consistently excellent performance can only be achieved through superior knowledge of companies and their securities, not through attempts at predicting what is in store for the economy, interest rates or the securities markets. Therefore, our investment process is entirely bottom-up, based on proprietary, company-specific research.

Disavowal of market timing

Because we do not believe in the predictive ability required to correctly time markets, we keep portfolios fully invested whenever attractively priced assets can be bought. Holding investments that decline in price is unpleasant, but missing out on returns because we failed to buy what we were hired to buy is inexcusable.

We Like the Manager's Transparency into the Investment Process and the Willingness to Engage Shareholders.

Almost every investment firm talks about their "proprietary research process". Many even go into some detail and post a "step by step" process on their website. What has impressed us about Zeo Capital Advisors is the amount of access the team gives to shareholders. This allows potential and current shareholders to make better informed decisions about the Zeo Capital Advisors investment process and the suitability to an individual's risk profile and portfolio construction.

In preparation for this article, I was able to speak with Zeo's Director of Investor Relations Paige Uher for just over an hour. The conversation provided numerous insights and a better understanding of how the portfolio is constructed and the thought process behind it. In case there were some questions that she was unable to answer, Paige offered to have a follow up call with the portfolio manager, Venk Reddy.

However, even if a shareholder or potential investor does not want to talk directly with the principals of the firm, ZEO provides a significant amount of content and dialogue for shareholders to make informed decisions.

For example, Zeo held two webinars during the peak of the crisis back in March and April. The first webinar took place on March 17th with Paige, Venk and Marcus Moore, the Senior credit analyst. This is a testament to their willingness to share their thoughts in real-time during a major market selloff. They followed that up with a Townhall webinar on April 15th. The team took questions from shareholders and gave thoughtful, direct answers to the questions. A link to the call can be found here and a copy of the 27 page transcript can be found here. We strongly encourage readers to watch the webinars.

In addition to these webinars, Zeo has posted all of their Quarterly letters going back to Q2, 2015. While we encourage investors to read all of them, we would like to highlight several that we feel explain either their investment process and how it is implemented or informative letters about the nuances of the high yield markets and ETFs. Potential shareholders should always read the quarterly letters and annual reports of funds they are considering investing in. These will give an investor a much better understanding of how the fund has been managed and what has contributed to its performance. We believe it is a mistake to evaluate a fund simply by looking at historical returns and ratings without understanding the underlying investment process.

Q2 2015. Saying "No" to Good Companies|Our Approach to Volatile Markets

Q3 2015. What is Liquidity?|The Hidden Cost of Perceived Liquidity (good discussion on bond ETFs vs. ZEOIX

Q4 2016. Why?|"Brilliantly Simple"|What Does It Mean to "Risk-Adjust" Returns?

Q2 2017. Logic Puzzles | But Is It Worth The Effort? | What Really Matters Anyway?

Q2 2018. Are ETFs Dumbing Down the Bond Market? | The Most Important Success Metrics You Aren’t Using | A New Alphabet for the Fed-Watching Set.

Q1 2019. Redefining Outperformance in Fixed Income | Creditworthiness + Volatility Mitigation = Risk-Adjusted Returns

One of the benefits of this shareholder communication is it is relatively easy to see if/when the manager changes their investment philosophy or process. Since the first letter in 2015, Zeo management has been consistent in their approach to security selection and risk management. The webinars allow management to share their thoughts in real time.

What Type of Investment Portfolio Is the Result of This Investment Process?

"We want to invest in good companies; not bad companies that are going to die as fast as the bond will mature." - Venk Reddy, portfolio manager ZEOIX

There is an old investment saying, "Know what you own and know why you own it". Because ZOEIX is trying to generate positive risk-adjusted returns using fundamental research, we would expect the portfolio to be significantly different from an index or ETF such as the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG). The fund manager is making judgements as to the ability of a company to pay the interest and principal on a bond relative to the underlying risks of that company. Typically, the manager is buying bonds of companies at yields that more than compensate for the operating risk that is priced into the market. For example, due to better margins and cash flow than the credit rating agencies are assuming in their models, a company could be deleveraging faster than expected, which means the credit quality of the bond is most likely higher than the credit rating. The manager believes that having a long analytical history with a company provides an analytical edge. We agree. As a result, the higher conviction of the manager leads to a relatively small number of positions in the portfolio and larger average position sizes.

For example, ZEOIX only has 42 positions. In comparison, SHYG has 747 positions. The average position size in ZEOIX is around 2.5%, with the largest positions in the 5-7% range. This compares to a maximum position size of around 2% (3% total exposure to one credit) in SHYG and a an average position size well under 1%.

Here is a recent snapshot of the top holdings in ZEOIX.

There are several other characteristics of the fund for potential investors should consider. One is that the fund has and probably will continue to overweight retail (23% of assets) and commercial services (13% of assets). The manager does have a long track record in the space. We will briefly discuss the recent default of the Tailored Brands (approximately 4.5% position at the time of default). Management has written and talked extensively about their retail investments (including Tailored Brands) and how the changing ecommerce space may impact or even benefit the companies in the portfolio. Therefore, we will not discuss this in any detail. The fund generally has zero energy exposure or financial companies and tends to be significantly underweight communications companies, in part because of the large outstanding debt loads and relatively high leverage.

Other characteristics of the fund as a result of the investment process are that the fund generally avoids the highest leveraged names, which tends to reduce the exposure to private equity investments. Unlike a large actively managed mutual fund or almost all ETFs, ZEOIX investable universe is not constrained by the same liquidity requirements. Since the fund is not typically in the market on a daily basis, it is not generally subjected to daily volume requirements. ETFs typically have to put money to work the day it is received, regardless of market conditions or actionable ideas and cannot overweight or underweight positions with its daily purchases or sales. This is important because the average amount of debt that is outstanding on their companies is only around $400M, which compares to SHYG that has a requirement of a MINIMUM of $300M outstanding PER BOND. One advantage that ZEOIX has over ETFs is that ETFs have to put money to work the day it is received, regardless of market conditions or actionable ideas and cannot overweight or underweight positions with its daily purchases or sales.

The fund has a current cash balance of around 7%. The fund is not tactical in its investment decisions and the cash is a result of lack of investible ideas or availability of bonds they wish to buy.

Tailored Brands investment loss, bad skill or bad luck?

ZEOIX had an approximately 4.5% position in Tailored Brands debt when it defaulted on its loans earlier this year. This was the first default in over 400 outcomes for the fund and did cause a negative impact to the NAV. Management devoted a significant amount of the Q2 2020 quarterly letter to the investment. While the loss is unfortunate, we are not overly concerned that this is the beginning of a negative performance trend and is more than likely a one off event.

Over the course of our careers, we have been know to partake in a few positive expectation activities such as card counting, horse racing, sports betting and poker. The famous poker player Annie Duke has written two books that we strongly encourage everyone to read, "Thinking In Bets" and "How to Decide". The main point of these books is to concentrate on the quality of the process and not the quality of an outcome when evaluating a decision process. Annie calls putting too much emphasis on a small set of outcomes "Resulting". We see this all the time in the comments section on Seeking Alpha.

Resulting, assuming that our decision-making is good or bad based on a small set of outcomes, is a pretty reasonable strategy for learning in chess. But not in poker—or life. Annie Duke

“Decisions are bets on the future, and they aren’t right or wrong based on whether they turn out well on any particular iteration. An unwanted result doesn’t make our decision wrong if we thought about the alternatives and probabilities in advance and allocated our resources accordingly.” Annie Duke

What good poker players and good decision-makers have in common is their comfort with the world being an uncertain and unpredictable place. They understand that they can almost never know exactly how something will turn out. They embrace that uncertainty and, instead of focusing on being sure, they try to figure out how unsure they are, making their best guess at the chances that different outcomes will occur.The accuracy of those guesses will depend on how much information they have and how experienced they are at making such guesses. This is part of the basis of all bets. Annie Duke

Process vs. Results Table

Many times in our combined 70 year career we have had the opportunity to evaluate the analytical skills of analysts. We think we recognize a good investment process and skill when we see it. After reading 21 quarterly shareholder letters, watching 4 webinars and speaking with the Director of Investor Relations for over an hour, we are confident that the loss in Tailored Brands falls in the category of Good Process/Bad Result. There have been numerous investment environments over the last 11 years that Zeo Capital Advisors has been employing this strategy that could have produced numerous defaults and only having one default in approximately 400 outcomes is as good a track record as you will find.

Significant reduction in trading desks holding positions is an advantage over ETFs.

ZEOIX management spends time in several quarterly letters discussing the implications for investment opportunities based on the 90% reduction in bond inventory being held by bank trading desks. We will not go into great detail here, but it is important for investors to understand that ETFs incur significant trading costs as volatility rises (ZEOIX estimates it could be as high as 50bps) as ETFs are forced to sell to meet redemptions by selling into widening spreads. Although ZEOIX will have some exposure to this being an open-ended fund and will suffer temporary mark to market losses on some positions as a result of these forced trades, management has much more discretion on how to meet redemptions and has historically been able to take advantage of opportunities made available by this dynamic.

We Like the Shareholder Friendly Approach of the Investment Manager.

ZEOIX is managed by Zeo Capital Advisors. The firm is run with small group of six employees, including one portfolio manager and one credit analyst. You can read their biographies here. We view the firm as very shareholder friendly. We have already mentioned the wealth of written and video contact the firm has with shareholders. There are a few other things that impress us as well.

In May of 2018, the management fee was lowered from 1.00% to 0.75%. This is virtually unprecedented on such a small fund (under $300M at the time). The director of investor relations has actually told prospective investors NOT to invest in the fund. It is nice to find a firm that takes their fiduciary responsibilities seriously. Finally, it is our understanding that the firm does consider the strategy capacity restrained and would close the fund around $1B.

There are Risks with this Fund.

While we believe that the investment process employed by ZEOIX could produce positive risk-adjusted returns, there are no guarantees and the loss in Tailored Brands illustrates there are risks, some of which are specific to this fund. Zeo Capital Advisors is more or less reliant on two or three people for the decision making and execution of the investment strategy. You are making a bet on the jockey. Larger positions reduces the margin for error, but also increases the rewards. This is a differentiated strategy that is not for every investor that is looking for a short term high yield investment.

As ZEOIX management says:

Put another way, we purchase the best bonds we can find, put them into a short average duration portfolio, and let the bond math work. It’s not easy, but in the words of one of our clients, it’s “brilliantly simple”.

However, please do not take our word as advice or a call to action. We strongly recommend you do the same due diligence that we have done and draw your own conclusions as to where this fund might fit in your investment portfolio.