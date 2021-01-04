Having been selected in February 2014, Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is one of Dividends 500 oldest holdings and has been the third best performer of the portfolio during that time. Since its selection, the company has seen its stock rise 558% versus the 105% gain by the S&P 500, giving the portfolio 453 points of alpha. As of this writing, Dividends 500 has a score of over 3,600 implying that Cintas accounts for 1/8th of the portfolio's overall out performance against the S&P 500 benchmark.

While not being one of the more heavily followed companies in the S&P 500, Cintas is a great example of what makes Dividends 500 work and makes long term out performance possible. By finding a balance between company growth and returns to shareholders Cintas has become an unsung hero among the Dividend Aristocrats. Today we will take a look at the company's growth prospects, its current financial stability, and a quick SWOT and valuation analysis to determine if today's price is a good buying opportunity.

Long Growth Runway

Cintas appears to have three main areas of growth that make it worth watching despite its recent increase in share price. First, the simplest measure of Cintas' growth potential is its overall addressable market. With 16 million businesses operating in North America, the company only does business with 1 million of them. Saying only here is misleading in a sense, as they hold a dominant leadership position in the "Ready for the Workday" niche that they operate in, but still only represents about 6% of the entire business landscape. This is a great double pronged attack as it provides stability being the top dog in the industry but also leaves an 80%+ remaining addressable market opportunity. With the majority of these businesses being local in nature, Cintas will slowly be able to accumulate new customers in these highly fragmented areas.

Second, Cintas believes that 60% of their new customers are not actively enrolled in a rental program. By merely converting a handful of these customers over to any of the company's programs there would be an immediate boost to the top and bottom lines of the income statement. As CEO Scott Farmer explained at the Q2 earnings presentation,

The conversion of no programmers, the do-it-yourselfers, if you will, remains robust. Our supply chain and service network enable us to increase service to existing customers and add new customers by procuring and providing items in short supply. And our Net Promoter Score, which we use to measure customer satisfaction has risen dramatically to an all-time high.

With their Net Promoter Score being at an all-time high, Cintas should be able to capitalize on gaining market share with new customers, while converting a higher percentage of them to rental programs. As COO Todd Schneider explained, "For the second quarter of the fiscal year, the amount of Uniform Rental and Facility Services new business sold to healthcare, education, and government customers is double the amount in the prior-year period." This shows what may be considered a "new normal" going forward, as these industries will probably continue operating this way as we deal with Covid-19.

Finally, the company should see a moderate increase in sales due to a healthier overall economy, as many businesses will restart or return to normal with a potential COVID-19 vaccine boost. While the virus has actually helped boost sales of the company's personal protective equipment and healthcare scrub rentals, it was not quite enough to fully offset the loss of the businesses that were forced to shut down permanently or temporarily due to the lockdown. Due to this impact, revenues were down roughly 3% YoY as of Q2, despite EPS growing 5% YoY.

Having posted revenue and EPS growth for 49 of the last 51 years, I am confident that this slowdown in revenue will only be temporary and that Cintas will quickly return to its targeted organic growth rate of mid to high single digits.

Rock Solid Financial Position

Reporting their Q2 earnings, Cintas saw overall revenue drop 5% YoY despite a 15% increase in its secondary First Aid and Safety Services operating segment. This revenue drop was a reflection of the overall weakness in the company's Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment, which was down 4%. Even with the slight revenue miss the Dividend Aristocrat grew its EPS 15% YoY enabling it to raise its annual dividend for the 37th year in a row to $2.81 per share, a 10% increase. In addition to this Cintas paid a quarterly dividend of $.7 as it plans to make quarterly payments going forward. Over the last 10 years, the company has grown its revenues and EPS by 6% and 20% each year, respectively. Similarly, the dividend has grown by 19% annually keeping the company's payout ratio around 30%, leaving ample room for growth down the road.

With over $700 million in cash on hand versus $2.2 billion in LT debt, Cintas is in a comfortable position in regard to its liquidity. Having grown its Net Income Margin from 7% 10 years ago to 14% today, the company is a genuine cash cow. With this higher rate of cash flow and growing cash balance Cintas could look to make a new acquisition, pay off debt, buy back shares, or reinvest in the business. While shares outstanding of the company have decreased from 147 million to 107 million over the last decade, Cintas has appeared to slow share buybacks with prices near an all-time high.

Valuation Metrics

As the growth opportunities and financial health of Cintas show, the company is a great holding. However, what if you are looking to start an investment in the company? Let's take a look a few basic metrics:

Cintas Cintas 5 Year Avg UniFirst (UNF) ABM Industries (ABM) Rollins (ROL) S&P 500 Price to Earnings 39.3 27.5 29.4 - 75.6 27.2 Price to Book 10.2 6.2 2.3 1.7 20.1 3.8 Price to Sales 5.4 2.8 2.2 0.4 9.0 2.7 Price to Cash Flow 29 22.5 13.8 5.5 46.3 15.8

Simply put, whether compared to the S&P 500, its peers, or to its own 5-year averages, Cintas is priced at a hefty premium. Trading at this high of a multiple in these key metrics the company's price seems to show that the market has already priced in the steady revenue and dividend growth that Cintas provides. All in all, with the company up over 100% from its lows this year, the valuation of the stock appears to have gotten ahead of itself for the time being.

Quick SWOT and Action Thoughts

In summation, we will take a quick look at one major strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat for Cintas.

Strength: Financial wizardry with revenues and EPS growing in 49 of the last 51 years and a 37-year history of consecutive dividend increases.

Weakness: Valuation metrics show it as overpriced versus the S&P 500 as a whole and versus its own past 5 year averages.

Opportunity: Huge combination of higher conversion rates for rental services, higher penetration rates on new customers, and the potential for a healthier overall economy in 2021.

Threat: The company's culture may not be a strong enough competitive advantage to act as a moat versus a new major competitor.

Having factored in Cintas' promising growth opportunities, its strong financial standing, and its overall valuation metrics, I would place the company squarely in a Hold status. As a member of the Dividends 500 portfolio, it will continue to be held as long as it meets the qualifications necessary. In regard to opening a new position in the stock, I would recommend waiting for a better price, or opening a position in the company incrementally over time rather than one large purchase at today's prices.