Introduction

With today's low interest rates, some investors are looking for more income but without sacrificing equity exposure in their portfolio. Dividend-Growth investing is one method, though the payoff might be down-the-road, not helpful if the income is needed today. REITs and MLPs have been enlisted too but some would argue those are not "pure" equity investments like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Altria (MO).

The Holy Grail for those equity investors is finding an ETF with enhanced yield that does not trail in performance to the generic version of the dividend-focused index. Most major indices have both the generic version and a dividend-focused version or versions. FTSE does too, which NYSEARCA:VYM uses, but surprisingly no ETF or other Fund currently uses the FTSE All-World index as its basis. Only VYM uses the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index.

Understanding the Index

Before investing in any index-based fund, you should understand what assets it can hold and if a specialized version of the generic index, how the two indices differ. Many dividend-focused indices are over-weight Financials, Utilities and REITs; which adds risk when interest rates start climbing. Along with Energy, those sectors are the four highest yielding of the 11 S&P sectors, thus the over-weighting in an income-focused ETF.

FTSE doesn't supply data for the US-only sub-index, so I had to use the All-World version as an approximation substitution.

FTSE All World Index defined:

The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of the large and mid cap stocks from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series and covers 90-95% of the investable market capitalization. The index covers Developed and Emerging markets and is suitable as the basis for investment products, such as funds, derivatives and exchange-traded funds.

Source for quote & chart: FTSE index

The index covers about 50 countries and just under 4000 companies.

FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index defined:

The FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index comprises stocks that are characterized by higher than-average dividend yields, and is based on the FTSE All-World Index, which is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) (ICB Sector 8670) are removed from the index, as are stocks that are forecast to pay a zero dividend over the next 12 months ('dividends' excludes any non-regular or 'special' distributions). The remaining stocks are ranked by annual dividend yield and included in the target index until the cumulative market capitalization reaches 50% of the total market cap of this universe of stocks. Please see the index Ground Rules for more information.

Source for quote & chart: FTSE HY Index

This index yields almost 2% more than the generic index so it did achieve that goal. The weighting statistics don't vary widely between the two indices. Pulling another chart from the same PDF, we can see how the selection rules for the High Dividend Yield (HDY) index effected the sector weightings.

While still the second largest weight in the HDY index, its Technology weight is only half that of the generic index. As expected, Utilities, Banks, and Energy are the most over-weighted sectors by the HDY index, reflecting the higher yields available there.

Looking deeper into Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF - VYM:

The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF was formed on November 10, 2006. The investment seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that are characterized by high dividend yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

Source: morningstar.com

Surprisingly VYM's fee (.06%) is less than VT, their Global Stock ETF (.08%), which is the opposite from most focused ETFs compared to their non-focused version.

Source: fidelity.com

As would be expected with an ETF with nearly 1600 holdings, no one asset is weighted enough to move the performance or risk needles in VYM. Also, as expected based on the index, all of these stocks would be classified as Large-Cap.

FTSE employs the following criteria to shrink the universe by 60% compared to the All World US-only index. These are the rules FTSE uses to construct the HDY index for the All-World version, the same would apply to the US version:

Source: Index PDF

The document goes on to explain how often the index is reviewed and reasons a company might need to be removed before a scheduled review. It also provided the index calculation for those so inclined to get into the "weeds". Happy reading, it is 16 pages.

Yield versus Total Return

While there is no FTSE All-World based ETF to use to compare VYM against, FTSE did provide a chart that shows five years of performance data for both indices. Again, the assumption is the US-only version would mimic the results.

Source: FTSE HY Index

As you can see, except for the most recent 3-month period, the base index has provided a better total return, thus no Holy Grail designation here. At least the risk taken was about the same. Considering what the large Tech stocks have done over the last few years, VYM underweight of that sector might account for a large part of the performance difference since the two indices were very close going into 2019.

Portfolio Strategy

Many investors divide their equity strategy into at least two buckets: Income or Return. As the following chart shows, VYM could qualify for the first bucket when compared to what the base index yielded.

Source: FTSE HY Index

VYM has a good track record of increasing dividend payments, including in 2020. This bodes well assuming the slower 2020 growth was tied to COVID-19 and not other factors.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

Also, the underlying index can drive performance differences. So while VYM trailed what a FTSE index ETF probably would have done, it performed well against the non-income focused All-World MSCI index based ETF, ACWI (Link) and the FTSE Global ETF, VT (Link). Since they hold very different securities (18% weight overlap in both cases), it sounds like the subject for a comparison article to explain the performance disparity!

To summarize, VYM is not the Holy Grail. While providing a better yield, giving up 500bps annually over the last five years in performance, including dividends, results a Bearish rating for Total Return investors. As there are also better dividend-focused ETFs, I'm Bearish for income investor too (Link). Investing in VYM along with a growth oriented global ETF like TGRW would be a strategy worth exploring, thus constructing one's own holy grail.

According to a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, VYM performance versus non-dividend focused ETFs should improve if the rotation from Growth to Value stocks happens: Article

