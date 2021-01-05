Expect Significant Challenges To The Reflation Narrative: Green

Mike Green kicked off the first Real Vision Daily Briefing of 2021 with his thoughts about today’s price action. Green said that he attributes today’s selloff to market participants who waited until 2021 to take profits because they didn’t want to pay the taxes or realize those gains in 2020.

He said this is a similar dynamic to ‘99 going into 2000, when people took profits in the first couple of days, but later tried to buy back in. Green said the challenge this time is that markets are increasingly inelastic and those who took profits today may find it very hard to get back into their positions later on.

While Green is relatively bullish in the short term, he also made the case for markets building towards a substantial correction at some point in 2021.

He said there are a number of factors at play, including the risk of investors who are new to markets not being aware of the tax implications of their assets and the return of required minimum distributions for retirees in 2021. He thinks that prices could correct quite sharply.

“The new normal is markets that drift disproportionately to the topside and extreme inelasticity to the downside,” he said. “Corrections happen at a speed and ferocity we’re historically not used to. I continue to think that March 2020 is not the outlier event.”

Green said his base case that there will be some significant challenges to the reflation narrative.

Green wrapped up the Briefing with his outlook for the Georgia runoff. He said that people seem to think a flip to Democratic control is a low probability event, but the probability is actually much greater than people realize.

However, he is not convinced that the Democrats winning the Senate would change much in a meaningful way, as it is very difficult to get aggressive legislation passed.

Green said that to him, the Biden administration is inherently conservative and he is very skeptical about the idea that they’re going to fully embrace the principle of unlimited fiscal support.