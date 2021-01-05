Expect Significant Challenges To The Reflation Narrative: Green
Summary
- Although markets sold off and volatility rose sharply, today’s price action was not surprising and can be attributed to market participants waiting until 2021 to take profits.
- A number of factors, including investors being caught off-guard by taxes and the return of required minimum distributions, suggest that a correction is on the horizon in 2021.
- The probability that the Democrats may win the Senate is greater than people realize, but even if they do, it is unlikely to create meaningful change.
Mike Green kicked off the first Real Vision Daily Briefing of 2021 with his thoughts about today’s price action. Green said that he attributes today’s selloff to market participants who waited until 2021 to take profits because they didn’t want to pay the taxes or realize those gains in 2020.
He said this is a similar dynamic to ‘99 going into 2000, when people took profits in the first couple of days, but later tried to buy back in. Green said the challenge this time is that markets are increasingly inelastic and those who took profits today may find it very hard to get back into their positions later on.
While Green is relatively bullish in the short term, he also made the case for markets building towards a substantial correction at some point in 2021.
He said there are a number of factors at play, including the risk of investors who are new to markets not being aware of the tax implications of their assets and the return of required minimum distributions for retirees in 2021. He thinks that prices could correct quite sharply.
“The new normal is markets that drift disproportionately to the topside and extreme inelasticity to the downside,” he said. “Corrections happen at a speed and ferocity we’re historically not used to. I continue to think that March 2020 is not the outlier event.”
Green said his base case that there will be some significant challenges to the reflation narrative.
Green wrapped up the Briefing with his outlook for the Georgia runoff. He said that people seem to think a flip to Democratic control is a low probability event, but the probability is actually much greater than people realize.
However, he is not convinced that the Democrats winning the Senate would change much in a meaningful way, as it is very difficult to get aggressive legislation passed.
Green said that to him, the Biden administration is inherently conservative and he is very skeptical about the idea that they’re going to fully embrace the principle of unlimited fiscal support.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
