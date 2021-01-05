It’s been three months since I last visited Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY), and the stock hasn’t really budged much, with just a 3% return since the end of September, compared to the 9% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. The stock still trades well below where it was since the start of 2020, with a -17% 1-year decline. I believe Getty is being underappreciated by the market, and remains one of the bargains in the REIT sector. In this article, I evaluate what makes Getty a buy for income and growth investors alike.

What Makes Getty A Buy

Getty Realty is a triple-net lease REIT that specializes in the ownership and leasing of convenience store and gas station properties across the United States. Its portfolio consists of 954 properties located in 35 states and Washington D.C., and operates under a variety of brands, including 76, BP (BP), Mobil (XOM), Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A), Sunoco (SUN), and Valero (VLO). In the trailing 12 reported months, Getty generated $146M in total revenue.

Getty continues to do well in the current environment, with AFFO/share growing by 9.3% YoY, from $0.43 in Q3’19, to $0.47 in Q3’20. This represents a continuation of growth for the first nine months of 2020, during which AFFO/share grew by 6.2% YoY compared to the same timeframe in 2019. What I find encouraging is that growth appears to be accelerating, as this has surpassed the 5% AFFO/share CAGR that Getty has seen in the period 2015-2019.

I see Getty’s scaling of its net lease model as being a key driver of this growth. That’s because as the portfolio grows, Getty is able to spread its operating costs over a larger revenue base, thereby improving its operating efficiency and profitability. As seen below, Getty’s operating margin has robustly increased over the years, from 40% in 2011 to 73.5% over the trailing 12 reported months. For reference, I calculated operating margin by adding back depreciation costs to the operating income, and dividing it by revenue.

Getty’s tenant portfolio remains strong, with 99% occupancy and a 98% rent collection rate. Plus, it received substantially all rent and mortgage deferrals repayments that were due in October, and unit level rent coverage remains strong, at 2.7x. 55% of Getty’s ABR (average base rent) is derived from the top 25 MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas), with typical rent escalations of 1-2% range. The majority of leases have 15-year initial lease terms, and the current weighted average lease term is approximately 10 years. As seen below, Getty’s lease maturities are well-staggered, with minimal to low maturities over the next five years.

Looking forward, I see a long growth runway for Getty, given that it is the largest pure-play institutional player in a highly fragmented market comprised mostly of small private owners, and current REIT ownership of chain stores is around just 5%. I see no signs of Getty slowing down, as it acquired nine properties in Q3 for $36.1M, in Texas, North Carolina, and Ohio. Plus, acquisition activity was strong heading into Q4, as it acquired an additional eight properties during the month of October for $36.6M.

Getty should also benefit from its strategy of buying properties with larger lot and building sizes. This is supported by 34% of Getty’s acquired properties since 2009 having a lot size bigger than 1 acre, as opposed to just 17% in the legacy (pre-2009) portfolio. At the same time, just 24% of acquired assets have small lot sizes with less than half an acre, as opposed to 56% in the legacy portfolio. The acquired properties’ buildings have also gotten bigger, with those having more than 3K square feet representing 32% of acquired assets, versus just 18% of the legacy portfolio.

This strategy results in more space for convenience stores, which results in higher tenant profitability. As seen below, according to the National Association of Convenience stores, both store and fuel gross profit have grown by 16% and 19%, respectively, in the 2015-2019 period. Plus, the convenience store is becoming an increasingly important part of property profile, with ~50% of in-store sales being generated by customers not buying fuel.

Meanwhile, Getty maintains a strong balance sheet, with a BBB- credit rating from Fitch. It has a debt to total asset value of just 41%, a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.3x, and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.9x, which sits below the 6.0x mark that I generally prefer to see for REITs. This lends support to the 5.8% dividend yield, at an 83% dividend to AFFO payout ratio. While the payout ratio may seem a bit high, I find it to be reasonable and in line with that of other well-run net lease REITs, given the durable nature of the income stream.

Risks to Consider

One long-term risk to Getty is the continued growth of electric vehicles, which do not need to fuel-up at gas stations. This risk is still far down the horizon, since electric vehicle sales make up just 2% of new car sales at present. This gives Getty plenty of time to add charging stations to its properties.

Plus, Getty’s properties are well-located, and can be converted to other use cases, such as quick service restaurants, and as noted earlier ~50% of convenience store customers do not fuel up anyways. Nonetheless, this is a long-term risk worth noting. Also, like all REITs, Getty is subject to risk from higher interest rates, which could put a damper on Getty’s growth plans.

Investor Takeaway

Getty Realty is doing well in the current environment. Its net lease model is scalable and results in higher operating margins, due to the company being able to spread its operating costs over a larger revenue base. Looking forward, I see Getty continuing to consolidate the fragmented market in which it operates.

Getty currently trades at a blended P/AFFO of 14.6, which sits below its normal P/AFFO of 15.8. Given the durable nature of Getty’s net lease model, improving operating margins, and strong balance sheet, I would target a P/AFFO valuation between 16-18, which would bring it in line with that of other net lease REITs. Analysts currently have a Buy rating on the shares, with an average price target of $34. Buy for income and growth.

