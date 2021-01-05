Earnings of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:PFSI), a mortgage specialist, will likely decline in 2021 compared to 2020 because stable interest rates will diminish the benefit of refinancing for homeowners. However, the decline in refinancing will likely be drawn out over a couple of years; as a result, PFSI will likely enjoy another year of unusually high revenues before they reach a normal level. Meanwhile, expenses will likely continue to grow due to the recent expansion in PFSI’s team and normal inflation. Overall, I’m expecting PFSI to report earnings of $13.77 per share in 2021, down 37% from my expected earnings of $22.02 per share in 2020. For 2022, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $9.05 per share, down 34% year over year. PFSI’s current market price appears low when considering the earnings for 2021, but it appears high considering the earnings for 2022. Additionally, the company is offering a low and unattractive dividend yield. Considering the fair values for 2021 and 2022 and the forward dividend yield, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PFSI.

Another Good Year Likely Before Revenue Normalizes

PFSI’s revenues grew exponentially in the first nine months of 2020 due to the 225 basis point cut in Federal Funds rate from August 2019 to March 2020, which acted as the major catalyst for mortgage volumes. The company reported total net revenue of $2,663 million in the first nine months of 2020, up 170% from the corresponding period in 2019.

The revenue will likely trend downwards towards a normal level over the next couple of years because of stable interest rates. The Federal Reserve signaled that it would maintain near-zero rates through 2023 in its projections release. Further, in its latest statement, the Federal Reserve signaled its intention to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until maximum employment is achieved. Given the disappointing COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, it is very likely that the downward trend in unemployment that started in May 2020 will take a breather. I’m expecting the unemployment rates to plateau at around November’s level of 6.7% for the next few months before resuming a slow and gradual downward trend. As a result, I believe there is a very high probability that interest rates will remain near-zero for the next two years. Stable interest rates will diminish the incentive for refinancing, which will lead to a plunge in refinance volume.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”) forecasts refinance activity to decline to a normal level through 2022, and purchase volume to grow at a normal rate. Due to the refinance volume, MBA expects total volume to decline 23% in 2021 and 20% in 2022, on a year-over-year basis. The following chart shows MBA’s projections for purchase and refinance volumes through 2023.

Due to the likelihood of a gradual decline in mortgage volume, PFSI’s revenues in 2021 will likely decline from 2020 but remain well above normal. Further, the company expanded its team in 2020, which will help PFSI gain market share and support revenues. As mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation, the company increased its number of employees by 1,800 in the first nine months of 2020 to 6,019 employees.

On the other hand, I’m expecting prepayments to somewhat speed up later this year as the unemployment rate declines and economic activity recovers. Prepayments will reduce the unpaid principal balance (“UPB”), which will pressurize the mortgage servicing revenue.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting PFSI’s total net revenue to decline to around $3.0 billion in 2021, down 20% from my estimated revenues for 2020. Further, I’m expecting the total net revenue to decline by 10% in 2022, on a year-over-year basis.

Expecting Earnings per Share of $13.77 in 2021, $9.05 in 2022

Due to the increase in the number of employees and the effects of normal inflation, I’m expecting PFSI’s expenses to increase by 10% in 2021 and another 10% in 2022, on a year-over-year basis. Considering the growth in total net revenue and expenses, and a stable effective tax rate, I’m expecting PFSI to report earnings of around $13.77 per share in 2021 and $9.05 per share in 2022. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 vaccination. However, PFSI’s risk is lower than other financial companies because it focuses on loan production and servicing instead of investing in mortgage loans. The risk of default and forbearance is mostly borne by government agencies like Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), and PFSI’s associate company PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). However, PFSI holds the mortgage servicing rights that can devalue, thereby hurting the company’s profits.

Attractively Valued for 2021 but not for 2022

PFSI is offering quite a low and unattractive dividend yield of 0.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.6 per share. There is barely any threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 4% for 2021 and 7% for 2022. I’m not expecting a dividend increase either, because PFSI has historically maintained a very low payout.

I’m using the historical price-to-earnings multiple (“P/E”) to value PFSI. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 6.0x in the past. The following chart shows the historical P/E multiple.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $13.77 for 2021 gives a target price of $82.6. This price target implies a 32.8% upside from the January 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

While the stock appears undervalued using the earnings for 2021, it appears overvalued considering the earnings for 2022. Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $9.05 for 2022 gives a target price of just $54.3. This price target implies a 12.7% downside from the January 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the 2022 target price to the P/E ratio.

Based on the low dividend yield and the fair values for 2021 and 2022, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PFSI. The company will likely enjoy another good year before earnings normalize.