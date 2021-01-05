Introduction

We review our investment case on Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 4 months since our last update, with significant developments since then including:

The U.K. pound appreciating by more than 5% against the U.S. dollar

Trading updates for Q3 CY20 from other spirits and beer companies

Diageo share price rising by approx. 13% in U.K. pounds

We believe the stock continues to offer a good dividend and good earnings growth potential, as we will explain below.

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case last July predicted a 8-10% annualized return for investors, based on the following (pre-COVID) assumptions:

Diageo benefits from the structural growth in the global spirits industry, including premiumization and rising emerging markets consumption

Diageo also enjoys competitive advantages from its range of historic brands, and economies of scale in marketing, distribution and innovation

Management targeted )a 4-6% p.a. organic Net Sales growth and a 5-7% organic EBIT growth in FY20-22, implying 6-8% p.a. in EPS growth:

Diageo Medium-Term Guidance Source: Diageo investor day presentation (May-19).

Together, these provide an 8-10% p.a. shareholder return, consisting of an approx. 2% Dividend Yield, a 6-8% p.a. EPS growth, and share price growing in line with EPS from stable valuation multiples, which at the time included a P/E of 26.9x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 3.4%

Potential further upside from more shareholder distributions, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 2.3x at December 2018 vs. 2.5-3.0x targeted by management

COVID-19 has been highly negative for Diageo, with a far more severe impact than previous downturns due to the unprecedented lockdowns in Europe and the U.S. physically preventing the consumption of alcohol “on premise”.

Diageo reported organic declines of 8% in net sales and 14% in EBIT for FY20 (ending 30 June), which implied organic declines of 23% in sales and 42% in EBIT for H2 (January to June of 2020), and the stock suffered accordingly.

However, we believed this negative impact to be temporary and expected Diageo's long-term growth to resume eventually. As of our September update, we expected EPS to recover to its FY19 level by FY22, and for its growth trajectory to resume thereafter.

U.K. Pound Rising More than 5% Against U.S. Dollar

The U.K. pound has risen by more than 5% against the U.S. dollar since September, as Europe-U.K. post-Brexit trade discussions progressed and eventually led to an agreement in December:

GBP/USD Rate (Last 2 Years) Source: Yahoo Finance (03-Jan-21).

However, we expect this to have only a limited impact on Diageo earnings.

The reason is that the U.S. dollar is a minority of Diageo sales, while currencies like the euro have moved less or in opposite directions. (Before COVID, in FY19, Diageo's sales were 33% in U.S. dollars, 11% in euros and 14% in pounds; the figures were 41%, 10% and 8% respectively in FY20, with the dollar percentage rising due to the relative resilience of U.S. sales.) The average U.S. dollar and euro rates in Diageo financials since FY18 are below:

Diageo Historical Currency Rates vs. Latest Source: Diageo annual (FY20), Google Finance (03-Jan-21).

From FY18 to FY20, in the Diageo P&L, the pound had moved from $1.35 to $1.26, while staying at approx. €1.13. - despite the U.S. dollar move, ”exchange” had a net EBIT impact of only £24m, or less than 1% of the total:

Diageo EBIT Bridge (FY19 and FY20) Source: Diageo results releases.

Read-Across from Peers for Q3 CY20

Diageo only reports half-yearly, but Q3 CY20 updates from peers in spirits and beer showed how trading has stabilized, even with partial re-openings globally.

Diageo's closest peer is Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) (referred here as "PR"), which has a higher Emerging Markets exposure:

EBIT by Region – Diageo vs. Pernod Ricard (FY19) Source: Company filings (FY19).

PR had an organic net sales decline of only 5.6% in their Q1 FY21 (Q3 CY20), a sharp improvement from the 36.2 decline % in Q4 FY20:

PR Organic Net Sales Growth Y/Y (Since FY19) Source: PR company filings.

Every region improved sequentially in Q1 FY21, with Americas turning positive year-on-year, while APAC / Rest of World was still down by more than 10%:

PR Organic Net Sales Growth Y/Y by Region (Since FY19) Source: PR company filings.

The regional figures masked how the U.S. and China performed better. U.S. sales were up 6% organically year-on-year in Q1 FY21, helped by a resilient "off" trade, historically 80% of volumes. Sales in China were up 4%, after the country brought COVID under control:

PR Organic Net Sales Growth – Key Markets (Q1 FY21) Source: PR results presentation (Q1 FY21).

The stabilization of trading in Q3 CY20, even with only partial re-openings, showed how strong a post-COVID recovery will likely be when it comes - this is now in sight with the approval and roll-out of multiple vaccines. While Q4 CY20 saw the re-introduction of COVID restrictions in many countries, this will be partially offset by a strong U.S. “off” trade and further growth in China.

Diageo's other spirits peers showed similar patterns in the quarter:

Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) (with more exposure to cognacs and APAC) had an organic sales decline of only 4.7% (2.5% in cognacs) year-on-year

(OTCPK:REMYY) (with more exposure to cognacs and APAC) had an organic sales decline of only 4.7% (2.5% in cognacs) year-on-year Brown-Forman (BF.B) (with more exposure to whiskies and the U.S) and an underlying sale growth of 4%

We also look at Diageo's peers in beer, which is approx. 20% of group sales; in FY20, Diageo beer sales and volume fell 15% organically (after being flat in volume and up by 2% in sales in H1). Again, we see stabilization in Q3 CY20:

At Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), volume was down 2.1% organically year-on-year, compared to a decline of 19.4% in Q2

(OTCQX:HEINY), volume was down 2.1% organically year-on-year, compared to a decline of 19.4% in Q2 At Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY), volume was up 2.4% organically, compared to a decline of 7.8% in Q2

The chart below shows the volume growth by region at the two companies. (Diageo's beer business is more concentrated in its Europe & Turkey and Africa regions by sales, though it is much lower margin in Africa.)

Beer Volume Organic Change Y/Y (Q3 CY20) Source: Heineken and Carlsberg company filings.

Again, we see stabilization in most regions. Heineken's double-digit decline in Asia Pacific was due to double-digit declines in Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and Cambodia, where Diageo had little beer presence. Carlsberg's double-digit growth in Eastern Europe is due to market growth (from warm weather) and share gains in Russia, also not comparable for Diageo.

COVID Resurgence in Q4 CY20

The resurgence of COVID in winter has led to the re-introduction of restrictions in Q4, again hitting the “on” trade, but only affecting part of the quarter and less severely than in early 2020. As Heineken's CFO explained in December:

During Q3, it was about 90% of on-trade reopening and staying open over the summer, albeit at lower capacity, of course, with respect to the social distancing rules. But recently, as you know, we have seen European countries impose new restrictions ... In October, we had 60-70% of the on-trade open, but since November, now we are at less than 40%. So, of course, this has a negative impact on the business. It is less than in April because some countries, like Spain or Italy, for instance, are having a more regional approach to the implementation of lockdowns. Laurence Debroux, Heineken CFO (Citi conference, 10-Dec-20)

We expect Diageo's Q4 CY20 financials to be hit, but this is only short term.

Valuation

Since our last update in September, Diageo shares have rebounded approx. 13% in U.K. pounds (which represents a gain of approx. 20% in U.S. dollars). However, from the initial Buy rating in July 2019, they have still lost 12.5% (after dividends of 112.4p), worse than the FTSE All-Share by a few percent:

Diageo Share Prices vs. FTSE All-Share (Since 10-Jul-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (31-Dec-20).

At 2,896.0p, on pre-COVID CY19 financials, Diageo shares are trading at a 21.5x P/E and a 3.7% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; these compare with 26.9x and 3.4% respectively (on CY18 financials) at initiation in July 2019:

Diageo Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY16-20) NB. CY19 "normalizing tax payment" adjustment to account for "changes in the timing of instalments and one off items”, including a French tax settlement. Source: Diageo company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 2.4% (69.88p). The FY20 dividend is just covered by FCF, and will likely be just covered by FY21 FCF, but management has expressed a commitment to the dividend and can borrow to cover any shortfalls. The FY20 FCF was also reduced by the non-payment of the (estimated £166m) Moët Hennessy dividend by LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), and the issue is currently in arbitration.

Net Debt was at £13.2bn and was 3.3x EBITDA at FY20, compared to a target of 2.5-3.0x; Diageo also completed the acquisition of Aviation Gin in September, which involved a $335m upfront cash payment. Net Debt / EBITDA is thus expected to be above target through FY21, making Diageo unlikely to resume buybacks or raise its dividend during the year.

Future Earnings Expectations

For FY21, the company has not provided specific guidance, except expecting:

Revenues to show a sequential improvement in Q1 and Q2, but with H1 still being “significantly impacted” compared to the prior year

Margin to show “some sequential improvement” in H1, but will likely still be “diluted” vs. the prior year

We have conservatively assumed a 30% year-on-year decline in Net Income in H1 FY21, given the prior-year comparable (ending December 2019) was before COVID and showed an organic year-on-year EBIT growth of 5%:

Diageo EBIT Growth by Component (FY09-20) Source: Diageo company filings.

However, we expect Diageo to resume its long-term growth after FY22.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We leave the assumptions in our return forecasts unchanged from September:

H1 FY21 Net Income to be down 30% year-on-year

H2 FY21 Net Income to be 10% lower than H2 FY19

FY22 Net Income to be 5% below FY19, representing our expectation of lingering economic weakness in key markets

Thereafter Net Income grows at 6.5% each year, representing the mid-point of management's 5-7% EBIT CAGR target plus financial leverage

Share count to be flat in FY21 as buybacks remain suspended, then falls by 1.5% each year; this drives post-FY22 EPS growth to 8.1%

Dividend to be flat in FY21, then grows with EPS on a 50% payout ratio, the mid-point of management's 1.8-2.2x dividend cover target

FY24 year-end P/E of 24.0x, still below the near-27x level in July 2019

The exit P/E of 24.0x is appropriate for one of the few “quality” U.K. stocks, and implies a Dividend Yield of 2.1%

At 2,896.0p, shares are expect to deliver a total return of 35% (8.5% annualized) by June 2024, including a 2.4% current Dividend Yield:

Illustrative Diageo Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

While the annualized return of 8.5% is below our 10% target, this is due to the disruptions to earnings in FY20-21; it will trend toward 10% over time. There will be further upside if the P/E multiple returns to 27x.

Conclusion

While the pound has appreciated more than 5% against the dollar since September, we expect this to have limited impact on Diageo's earnings.

Q3 CY20 updates from Diageo's peers in spirits and beer showed how trading stabilized, even with only partial re-openings globally.

Despite COVID’s resurgence in Q4, vaccines mean the end of the outbreak is now in sight, and we expect Diageo's EPS to recover by FY22.

At 2,896p, shares are expected to deliver a 35% total return (8.5% annualized) by June 2024, including a 2.4% Dividend Yield.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Diageo.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.