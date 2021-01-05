The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) had two discrete events that have increased both revenue and cash flow -the pandemic and the Home EDIT show on Netflix. Both events have pushed revenue higher and management reacted to the pandemic by cutting costs and negotiating better terms with their payors leading to strong cash flow. The stock price has increased due to the better than expected earnings and were further supported by a pre-announcement that Q3 is looking better than originally guided. Investors are apprehensive because the tailwinds are viewed as short-term and the good times will not keep rolling.

Sales improved due to the shelter at home and work from home trend, and the Home Edit show gave the company a strong revenue boost in the latest quarter. Revenue increased 17.8% in September when the show premiered. In fact sales were soo strong that a portion of online orders will be recognized in October. Melissa Reiff, CEO explains:

In fiscal September, TCS net sales were up 17.8% to last year, bringing the entire quarter, up 5.3%. The $17.8 million increase in September sales does not include the $6.5 million of online orders taken in fiscal September that are expected to ship, deliver and be recognized in our Q3 financial results.

Management was pretty conservative throughout the conference call. They noted the strong sales, profitability and cash flow, but stated that the next quarter will be good, but not at the same level as Ms. Reiff continued:

We believe that many of the key factors driving our strong performance in Q2 have continued into third quarter of fiscal 2020. The October trends we have experienced to-date have improved from September levels. However, as Jeff will elaborate on later, we expect our remaining Q3 sales trends to moderate as we think about the holiday season with conservatism and they are having to change some inventory in certain merchandise categories.

TCS typically had OK sales growth, but had good gross profits. The confluence of the tailwinds drove growth higher than investors probably could imagine. The company recently opened two new stores (bringing the total to 93) and opened a new distribution facility in Aberdeen, Maryland. The goal was to strategically build out the store count, and improve the technology and capability to grow their online sales. It is good the new distribution facility is in gear because online sales have grown through the roof. Online sales increased over 100% in the first half of the year and 86% in the second quarter alone!

At this point, I would imagine online sales will keep growing at a higher clip than what was experienced pre-pandemic and more than offset losses at the brick and mortar stores. Investors wanted to see better news and more ways how they will continue to capture the growth, but, as mentioned earlier, management was conservative in their near-term outlook.

Tucked in the press release to announce the incumbent CEO, Satish Malhotra, there was a paragraph at the bottom updating Q3 guidance. The original Q3 guidance was for 5% revenue growth and now it is expected to be in the high teens compared to the prior year. Additionally, adjusted EPS is guided for $0.35 to $0.40 compared to $0.05 in the previous year. This is great news and the stock popped higher before returning to levels prior to the announcement.

Of course investors loved to see the strong growth momentum continue but it is just for one quarter. Due to the current environment, management has been hesitant to provide guidance for the full year. That is reasonable. Management did state that they are focusing on managing inventory, costs and distribution capability to continue to support growth. I would like to see more tangible targets. Store growth is slow and the real growth will be coming from online sales. Their in-store customer service is what differentiates TCS from other competitors. I am curious to see how that will translate to online. TCS really has focused heavily on the in-store experience and has shifted their strategy prior to the pandemic to invest into digital sales. Q3 could provide clues on how that is going. I want to see that the new facility is ramping up and supporting the increase in online sales.

Another concern for investors is the pressure on margins. Gross profit is lower for online sales compared to in-store sales, and cut operating expenses as a reaction to the pandemic. OpEx is expected to increase to more normal levels in Q3 to support growth and the reopening of all the stores. Both of these factors will pressure margins. Gross profit has held up strong in the high-50s despite the drastic increase in on-line sales due to the increase in overall sales volumes and product mix. Gross margins were impacted in the last fiscal year due to the increase in on-line sales.

Jeff Miller, CFO explains the Q2 improvement:

Our Q2 of course did benefit from the tight pandemic driven expense management that resulted in higher than normal flow-through of sales and we do expect expense normalization in the second half of the year as the number of costs returned with operations fully resumed, particularly in payroll and marketing expense.

As the table above depicts the solid quarterly revenue growth and improvement in margins. Management has talked about controlling inventory and costs, and managing the two distribution facilities to get the products out to improve margins. The Aberdeen facility is new and I want to see how efficient it is and if the kinks are still being worked out. This facility could help moderate the margin erosion from online sales. Investors will want to see if they can leverage their fixed and variable costs to drive operating margin improvement. Management has done a good job at managing GPM through the years. Their talent (including the incumbent CEO) will be tested to improve profitability.

I mentioned earlier that cash flow improved due to improved profitability flowing down and better terms from suppliers. This is easily visible in the 1H21 statement of cash flows.

Profitability flowed down to promote strong net income growth versus the prior year and the increase of Accounts Payable on the balance sheet has driven significant cash flow. Investors will want the A/P to stay elevated and I will look to see how long these terms will last. If sales increase, suppliers may continue to provide more favorable terms, but not at these levels. I would discount the increase in A/P in my cash flow analysis as this is considered a short-term event.

TCS carries a high interest expense on its senior term loan. The interest rate is Libor + 500bps. For a company that has solid cash flow and debt servicing coverage, I am surprised at this rate. The revolver is based on A/R and inventory and that interest rate is a reasonable L + 125bps. The interest expense is eating up operating profits. If sales continue growing and profitability remains better than historical levels, a refinance is due. Cash flow and return of invested capital will be positively impacted. I think that this is an area that can be reconfigured in the near term and improve the appeal of TCS to investors.

The stock price had been range bound prior to the pandemic and the Netflix show. Part of it has to do with low growth while being a bricks & mortar retailer has been taboo. Another concern is the return on capital compared to the cost of capital. I calculated the weighted average cost of capital at 6.9% and the ROIC has been below that figure over the last several periods thus not creating any value for the company. FY20 was hampered by the pandemic and the increase in expenses related to opening two new stores and the Aberdeen distribution facility.

I projected operating performance based on actual YTD performance, management guidance for Q3 (I discounted their guidance to be conservative) and estimated 3% growth in revenue and OpEx for Q4. ROIC for the full year 2021 will be above the cost of capital. This will be a real victory for the Company.

Once again, investors will want to see how this will continue. Right now, we are in a holding pattern to see what will happen. If growth continues, margins remain better than historical levels and interest expense goes down, the stock price could go back up to the $12-$13 range.

The confluence of events have propelled revenue and margin growth to levels not recently experienced. The stock price has increased as a result, but has been range bound due to the uncertainty of longer-term outlook. Investors are grappling with whether the financial performance will increase past this fiscal year and what the new CEO will bring. The risks to consider include revenue outlook, ability to improve operating leverage and what terms payors are willing to extend to TCS when the pandemic moderates. If financial performance continues and Q4 is solid, look for the stock to pop to the $12-$13 range. If the guidance is not as robust, the price may fall down closer to pre-pandemic levels. Currently, I am neutral on the Company because I do not have a clear picture past Q3. I may miss out on an earnings pop if Q3 and Q4 guidance are strong. I am comfortable with that as long as I can understand long-term trends.