Energy Transfer (NYSE: NYSE:ET) is a midstream MLP with a market capitalization of more than $16 billion. A recent article on Seeking Alpha discussed two major risks for the company. Despite these risks, it's important to note the effects of COVID-19 are temporary. It's important, with Energy Transfer to not look at the short term but the company's long-term return potential.

Energy Transfer's EBITDA has declined in 2020, however, it's worth noting that that is not due to the company's lack of efficiency in its growth capital, but rather due to the effects of 2020 on the company's business environment. Prior to that, the company's growth capital had caused its adjusted EBITDA to steadily trend upwards.

The company saw an EBITDA drop in 2016 as a result of the effects of the oil collapse, the same collapse that it saw in 2019. However, this collapse is because the company's business has susceptibility to oil prices. Less susceptibility than oil companies, but still enough to drop its adjusted EBITDA over some tough quarters.

However, the takeaway here is that the company's growth capital is generating growth, just not sufficient growth to handle any market collapse.

Energy Transfer Long-Term Debt and Paydown

The other important aspect of Energy Transfer is the company's long-term debt, and its work towards paying it off.

Energy Transfer is currently spending $2.4 billion on annual interest expenditures. That's massive for a company with a $16 billion market capitalization. The company highlights how slow debt paydowns will be at $2.5 billion post dividend FCF. At that rate, it would take the company more than 20 years to pay down its debt.

That implies that the company's debt paydown will be so slow it won't generate shareholder value. But in relation to the company's debt and $1.6 billion in annual dividend expenditures (10% yield) that's simply wrong. The company has $2.4 billion in annual interest expenditures. Each year of the company's debt paydown means ~$120 million in saved annual expenditures.

In fact, here's what the company's FCF and debt could look like if the company spends the next decade paying down debt.

Year FCF Long-Term Debt (Year-End) 2021 $2.60 billion (~$5.5 billion DCF - $1.3 capital & $1.6 billion dividends) $48.8 billion 2022 $2.72 billion $46.1 billion 2023 $2.84 billion $43.2 billion 2024 $2.96 billion $40.3 billion 2025 $3.08 billion $37.2 billion 2026 $3.20 billion $34.0 billion 2027 $3.32 billion $30.7 billion 2028 $3.44 billion $27.3 billion 2029 $3.56 billion $23.7 billion 2030 $3.68 billion $20.0 billion

Energy Transfer Shareholder Return Potential

There are several key takeaways here from the company's ability to drive shareholder rewards.

The first is that it's important to pay attention to the company's interest expenditures in terms of its efforts to pay down debt. Spending the decade just paying down debt would increase its FCF by nearly 50% as a result of the saved interest expenditures. That enables the company to pay down its debt much faster.

Additionally, it's important to pay attention to the company's relative value. The company currently has a market capitalization of roughly $16 billion and long-term debt of more than $50 billion implying an EV of ~$67 billion. At the end of the decade, the company would have $20 billion in debt. Implying the same EV would mean a market cap of $47 billion.

That'd mean the company's share price nearly tripling across the course of the decade. That'd imply annual returns ~11.5% from equity + 10% dividends for 21.5% annualized returns across the decade. The company would still, assuming no returns from growth capital, have an 8% (post dividend) FCF yield at that end of the decade price.

This highlights the company's shareholder return potential as it continues to pay down its debts. More so it highlights the company's ability to drive strong double-digit shareholder returns despite the relative size of its debt to its FCF.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer's risk is based on the company's ability to generate reliable cash flow. It's already been discussed before that 2020 was a difficult year for the company and its earnings. However, despite this, the company has impressive potential through the end of the decade. But with fluctuating oil prices, it's a risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer, at its current valuation, is a cash flow giant. The company is focused on continuing to offer a 10% dividend yield, and generating cash flow past that. Despite the effects of 2020 on its adjusted EBITDA, it has continued to spend significantly on growth capital, finding projects with the ability to generate strong returns.

Going forward, Energy Transfer has the ability to generate massive FCF. It has decided to address its debt that's been overhanging it, which will help cut down its $2.4 billion in annual interest payments, and improve its FCF. The company's debt load is significant, but its low market cap means even a small headway can drive strong returns.