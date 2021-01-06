Though gaining nearly 50% in 2020, shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) still appear undervalued.

Its strategic partnership with Starboard Value in November 2019 married an absolute return strategy to its previous patent protection business model. Starboard would function, primarily, as a lead generator and offer financial backing.

By early June 2020, Acacia's partnership with Starboard had facilitated the purchase of 18 life sciences companies (namely 12 public and 6 private) from the LF Equity Income Fund of Link Fund Solutions for approximately $282 million. In just one week, Acacia's share price jumped nearly 50% in response.

2020 Third-Quarter Results

On November 9th, the company reported third-quarter results. Though revenue, at $19.5 million, increased at a 10X multiple year over year, Acacia did operate at a loss of $2.8 million for the quarter.

Through dispositions of some of the life science assets, Acacia had recovered $187 million or 2/3 of the purchase price. The remaining assets were valued on the books at $193.5 million.

As of September 30, 2020 our balance sheet reflected the following remaining positions, positions in six public entities - [including] Arix Bioscience a position valued on September 30 at $37 million [and] Sensyne Health a position valued at $11.4 million. In the aggregate, these positions in public entities as of September 30, 2020 had a market value of $54.5 million. We also have positions in five private companies representing an aggregate value at September 30 of a $139 million.

Cash and short-term investments totaled $303 million at the end of the quarter. With over 90.6 million diluted shares outstanding, cash equated to $3.37 per share. Acacia's total liability obligation was but $214 million. Thus, even net cash equated to nearly $1.00 per share.

Finishing Out 2020

When the company reported third-quarter results in early November, it noted “substantial appreciation” in the shares of both Arix Bioscience (LSE:ARIX) and Sensyne Health (LSE:SENS).

From September 30th through November 6th, shares of Arix appreciated over 40% from £111.50 to £157.50. Shares continued to rise after Acacia's report and by the end of 2020 had almost doubled at £219 compared to the closing price at the end of September. Arix' 52-week high sits at £222.

On November 5th, Merck (MRK) announced its acquisition of VelosBio, a private company in Arix’s portfolio, for $2.75 billion. In its first round of investing, Arix invested £8.6 million/$11 million in VelosBio. It invested another £3.2 million/$4.0 million in July 2020. Based on the acquisition price, Arix should receive £142 million/$185million which equates to a return of 12.3X.

Research analyst, Hardman & Co, theorized the market's 55% jump in market cap still slighted Arix' value.

This equates to an increase in market capitalisation of only £74m compared with the £121m valuation uplift from the VelosBio consideration, and has expanded the discount to NAV from 31% to 34%. This suggests that the shares have much further to go.

From September 30th through November 6th, Sensyne shares more than doubled from £58 to £132.50. Shares slipped but by the end of 2020 had almost doubled at £112.50 compared to the closing price at the end of September. Sensyne's 52-week high sits at £150.

On November 13th, Sensyne announced Mr. Derek Baird would join the company as the President, North America. He is to build a U.S.-based team. He joined Sensyne from AVIA, a healthcare company focused on digitally transforming the healthcare industry.

On December 15th, Sensyne announced the launch of its first product, GDm-Health, in the United States. GDm-Health is a “direct patient-to-clinician blood glucose monitoring management system specifically designed for the management of diabetes during pregnancy and can be used to manage women with pre-existing diabetes.” It will be marketed and sold by Cognizant in the U.S.

Acacia also believes the value of private company Oxford Nanopore also increased in the final quarter of 2020. In October, Oxford Nanopore raised £84.4M in new capital from investors including International Holdings Company, RPMI Railpen and RT Puhua Genomics.

In December, results of an NHS study validated the accuracy of the company's COVID-19 test, LamPORE.

Nanopore sequencing is allowing Oxford Nanopore to rapidly identify virus variants and strains. It is also developing analysis methods for cancer, tissue typing, and rare disease diagnosis.

Valuation

At the end of the third quarter, Acacia's book value was $4.17 per basic share or $2.23 per diluted share. Shares were trading in the $3.70 to $3.90 range. Furthermore, the company estimated its shares were even more undervalued.

Combined appreciation in these three positions represents an additional $53 million in value since quarter end or more than $0.50 per diluted share in additional book value compared with our September 30 book value.

An additional $53 million distributed over 90.6 million diluted shares actually equates to over $0.58 per share. On a basic share basis, book value would bump approximately $1.09 per share.

By year-end, the additional value equates to approximately $65 million or $0.72 per diluted share and $1.34 per basic share.

The only private company not being valued at cost is Oxford Nanopore Technologies. Acacia's book value for Oxford is based on observed transactions during the third quarter. Even if the value of the private companies is inflated 100%, the value of the remaining assets is greater than the outstanding debt obligation.

Assuming Acacia's position values are valid means its stock should be valued over $5.50 if it just traded at basic share book value.

Looking beyond the Link Fund transaction, Acacia mentioned other opportunities and transactions with the likelihood of bolstering book value.

As we’ve said, this was an opportunistic acquisition, and it was one that came to us as part of our process of identifying and evaluating another potential investment. Recently we purchased an option on a very significant new portfolio that we believe represents an extremely rare opportunity. The IP team has been hard at work with our four previously acquired portfolios and we are on track to deliver the returns that we anticipated when we acquired these assets earlier this year and late last year. (emphasis added)

Furthermore, Acacia has both net operating loss carry forwards as well as capital loss carry forwards to offset future tax obligations.

Trading near $4, it certainly appears the market is discounting shares at least 37%.