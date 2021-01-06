2020: A Portfolio In Review

As we begin 2021, I thought it might be beneficial to look back at how I achieved outperformance and with less volatility.

If a market crash is indeed in the cards, it helps to be set-up properly beforehand. In late 2019 I started trimming positions, and by February 2020, I was essentially 55% cash, and holding only three positions: Apple (AAPL), Equity Residential (EQR), and KWEB (china tech). Both AAPL and EQR have been in the account for some ten years or so.

Honestly, I can't say that I knew the crash was imminent, for I did not. I may have figured a reasonable probability of a crash back in early 2020, but there were other factors for the heavy cash position. Primarily that I held a lot of REITs and income stocks, and I definitely wanted out of real estate. So I jettisoned most of that. Also, there just seemed to be a dearth of attractive stocks to buy.

Portfolio Feb, 2020:

AAPL 35%

EQR 10%

KWEB 10%

Cash 55%

This is essentially the way the portfolio was positioned.

Then the market crash... Bam! I was shell-shocked like everyone else, and I was thinking how must it feel for those near 100% invested... or worse with margin? Yikes!

When the market crashed I admit I feared losing the profits that I had accumulated in the last decade. So I trimmed my AAPL position by 80%. Apple was up about 500% or so at the time and I did not want to give it all back. I held onto my EQR and KWEB.

Then I shorted retail and office REITs and a few other sectors as well. I made a quick $45k profit in a couple of weeks. This was meaningful since the portfolio was just a modest 6-figure account. I took the profits and booked it in the P&L.

I then increased my long position in KWEB, bought some Tesla (TSLA), British American Tobacco (BTI), and also India, Eastern EU, and Africa ETFs. Also GLD, and a large stake in SLV. Silver shot up in late spring and I took half the SLV off the table for a quick 50% profit. Same with Eastern EU. It had gone up a quick 75% so I took half off.

I then shorted a bunch of stocks again and gave all of my $45k profit in shorts back by the end of the year. No regrets, for having the shorts gave me the confidence to load up long on a bunch of growth stocks during the course of the year.

Mid-year I added a little to my AAPL, EQR, VNQI and KWEB stakes. Added DVYA for more Asia exposure and income.

Note: Had I stuck to just shorting office and retail REITs, I would have been much better off, but I got fancy and ventured into sectors that I had less conviction with. Even today. I still feel that retail and office REITs in the US are going to underperform in the coming decade. Lesson... if one is going to have a short thesis... stick to the pure play. Lesson learned.

To end the year, the portfolio make-up is as follows and in order of position size:

AAPL

ARKK

KWEB

GBTC

TSLA

EQR

VNQI

SLV

INDA

DVYA

BTI

GLD

BUG

HAUZ

RSX

CEE

PIN

AFK

Short: FRT, REG, KRC, SLG, and VNO. Retail and office RE.

I'm happy to say that as I type, every position long and short is in the green but one... FRT down a mere 5.8%.

Late in the year, I added ARKK (now famous disruption ETF), and BUG (cyber security ETF). Also added PIN to support my ongoing India thesis (could be a 5 bagger in ten years). And in my fashionably late style... I added bitcoin OTC:GBTC in December when I saw old stale financial institutions, and also Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) embracing BTC.

I am not a Bitcoin believer, but I am an observer of this world. There are many things I am not completely understanding of that I am willing to gamble on if I feel there is a positive expected return, or the possibility of an asymmetrical reward. A poker player to the core.

I can see BTC going back down from its current $32k down to $10k. That would not shock me, nor dissuade me and force me to sell. As with gold and silver, I am willing to place my bets and hold. I figure to unwind GLD between 2021 and 2022, SLV between 2022 and 2024, and GBTC between 2024 and 2030. Of course this is subject to change... but that is the projected strategy going forward.

I could also see BTC going to $500k... maybe 3% probability? Maybe a 20% chance to reach $150k? I know this sounds crazy to some, but there are various scenarios and they have wildly different outcomes. Same for gold and silver, but to a lesser extent.

A strategy that figures to be obvious yet easily digested is if the market crashes and at the same time BTC, GLD or SLV skyrocket, I will likely sell some or even a large majority to take advantage. So the time horizon is flexible.

I'm looking to buy boring income stocks the next time the market falls hard. AvalonBay (AVB), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO). Those are the target stocks.

For the record, I had about 200 trades this year. Way way more than I ever would have imagined. Needless to say I was active, tactical, and probably too active for my own good... but it was fun! It ended up well as I was up 24% for the year.

Going forward, I will certainly be less active. I'll be looking to buy some call options if the situation is ripe. I figure to hold most of my stocks for the long run. Especially TSLA, AAPL, ARKK, KWEB, GBTC, EQR, VNQI and India. I also figure to hold long term Eastern EU, Russia and Africa, DVYA, BTI, BUG, HAUZ and PIN.

I figure to sell GLD and SLV, in next few years and maybe GBTC in five years or so. The sell prognostication is far more subject to change than the long term hold is.

I'm on eTrade, and according to their graph my portfolio had a much smoother ride than either the Dow, the S&P 500, or the QQQ.

Personally, I love volatility in the markets... I embrace it. I have no need for it in my portfolio. What I do require in the portfolio is balance and sensible risk management.

Right now, I am over-balanced in disruption and growth, but I feel that the market is strongly favoring this. I see the decade of the 2020s as a generational tipping point. There are many sectors that were once considered reliable that will prove flimsy as they slowly decay. Stocks like ARKK and KWEB have, and will reap the rewards. Businesses like Tesla will lead the way.

In 2020, the balance I wanted to achieve was more on a long/short/precious metals balance, than the traditional value/growth balance. Personally, I don't often think in terms of value, growth, momentum, investor, trader... etc. Labels are near meaningless to me and for the most part useless too.

To wrap it all up, the QQQ outperformed my return, the S&P did not, and I trounced the Dow. All in all a year I will not soon forget. A year where I learned more about investing than in any other year past.

I would be happy to share any strategies or insights in the comments section, and look forward to hearing the many success stories from other investors, as I know well that there are many that had far better returns than I. I also look forward to learning the strategies and tactics that other successful investors have utilized in both stocks and options.

May 2021 be your year of good health and great gains.