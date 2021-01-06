While the S&P 500 (SPY) has had a rocky start to the year after an incredible performance in 2020, the Silver Juniors Index (SILJ) has had an incredible start to the year, up 8% during the first two trading days of 2021. One of the beneficiaries of this rush to gain silver (SLV) exposure is Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), a small-cap silver miner that's up 70% in the last 14 trading days. There's no doubt that the company's business continues to turn around with improved operations and higher silver prices, but the stock is now trading at over 24x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. Given this lofty valuation for a sector laggard, I see no reason to chase the stock above US$5.80.

Endeavour Silver released its Q3 results in November and reported quarterly production of 1.76 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], a 2% improvement from the year-ago period. In the quarter, the stand out mine was Endeavour's Guanacevi Mine, where output increased 51% year-over-year driven by higher grades and increased throughput. Meanwhile, the company's Bolanitos Mine saw continued improvements, with production up 42% year-over-year and costs coming in at a more attractive $10.51/oz. Given that the company is cutting costs with its turnaround efforts while benefiting from higher silver prices, the margin expansion in the past few quarters has been quite meaningful. Let's take a quick look at the results below:

As shown above, it was a solid quarter for Endeavour's Guanacevi Mine with quarterly production of 994,300~ SEOs, a huge increase from 658,500~ SEOs in Q3 2019. While all-in sustaining costs still remain relatively high considering the improved output, the increased silver price has been a game-changer, as the all-in sustaining costs of $17.76/oz are now benefiting from a more than $7.00/oz margin, relative to minuscule margins with silver at $20.00/oz. This translated to positive free cash flow in the quarter for Guanacevi, and the mine is set up for a strong Q4 report.

As shown above, Guanacevi has been processing an average of 906~ tonnes per day on a trailing-twelve-month basis, or closer to 980 tonnes per day if we exclude the negative headwinds from COVID-19 in Q2. However, Endeavour is looking to ramp up to 1,200 tonnes per day in Q4, translating to a nearly 30% boost in quarterly throughput, which should drive significant production growth, assuming similar grades. Meanwhile, we should see another quarter of $24.00/oz plus silver in Q4, so Guanacevi could have a massive quarter with production up combined with similar realized silver prices to Q3 ($25.08/oz). It's worth noting that lower unit costs from increased production will likely be offset partially by higher royalties in Q4. This is because the company pays Ocampo Mining a sliding scale royalty that increases to 16% with silver sold above $25.00/oz at the El Porvenir and El Curso concessions.

As shown above, the improvement in operations at Guanacevi and Bolanitos has translated to the company's first quarter of positive free cash flow since Q4 2018, with quarterly free cash flow of $7.0~ million in Q3. Assuming Guanacevi delivers on its expectations of a significant boost in throughput and above 1.10~ million SEOs in production in Q4, I would expect a similar quarter of free cash flow to Q3. However, even if we assume that Endeavour generates $35 million in free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis between Q4 2020 and Q3 2021, this is still a relatively lofty valuation. This is because the company's current market cap is $916 million at a share price of US$5.80, translating to Endeavour trading at over 26x forward free cash flow. For comparison, Newmont Corporation (NEM), the world's largest precious metals producer, trades at barely 13x free cash flow.

Some investors might argue that the company's Terronera Project in Mexico is a game-changer, which should be factored into the valuation. While I agree that Terronera has the potential to nearly double Endeavour's annual SEO production, getting this project into production without share dilution won't be easy. The current estimate for upfront capital expenditures at Terronera is $100 million, and I would be surprised if Endeavour generated more than $40 million in free cash flow in FY2020.

Based on $44 million in cash and $40 million in free cash flow in 2020, the company will still likely need to raise some cash through an ATM or share issuance or take on some debt to fund the project build. Meanwhile, even if we assume a construction decision in Q4 2021, it's unlikely we'll see commercial production before Q2 2023 at Terronera. Therefore, while the project certainly offers upside with projected production of over 5.9 million SEOS per year, it's hard to assign much value until we have all the permits in place and a construction decision announced, especially considering we won't see any benefit from Terronera until Q2 2023 at the earliest.

Moving over to Endeavour's earnings trend, we've seen a massive improvement over the past couple of months, with earnings estimates finally beginning to climb above $0.20 in FY2021. As shown above, Endeavour Silver has made zero progress in terms of annual earnings per share [EPS] growth over the past decade and was one of the only silver miners to post net losses per share in FY2019 and FY2020. However, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.24, with FY2022 annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.28. This would translate to a new multi-year high for Endeavour Silver and certainly improves the investment thesis. The issue is that even if we assume Endeavour hits these estimates, the stock is now trading at nearly 25x FY2021 annual EPS estimates at a share price of $5.80.

To put this valuation in perspective, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), the sector leader, is currently trading at just 28.8x FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $1.56, despite having a much lower-risk business and nearly double the margins of Endeavour Silver. As shown below, Wheaton Precious Metals enjoyed margins of 77%~ in Q3, while Endeavour Silver's margins came in at 40%~. Therefore, while there's no question that Endeavour Silver could go higher as a rising silver price will lift all boats, I would argue there's much better value out there in the sector. Besides, even if there wasn't better value out there, it's hard to justify paying nearly 25x forward earnings for a sector laggard like Endeavour. Let's see what the technical picture looks like:

The good news for the Endeavour Silver bull camp is that the stock found support at the $2.80 - $3.00 support zone and looks to have a new floor at its 200-day moving average (yellow line). However, generally, the best time to buy laggards is when they are at or below their 200-day moving average, not when they're more than 50% above this key moving average. Currently, Endeavour Silver is quite stretched above this key moving average, which corroborates my view that this is not an ideal entry point on the stock. It's important to note that this does not preclude the stock from going higher, but it does mean that paying above $5.80 is a poor entry from a reward to risk standpoint.

Endeavour Silver is benefiting from increased margins, a shift to positive free cash flow, and the potential to fund most of Terronera from free cash flow and its cash position if silver stays above $27.00/oz. However, after a nearly 70% rise in less than 15 trading days, I do not see this as an ideal area to be adding new exposure or starting a new position in the stock. This is because this near parabolic climb has pushed Endeavour to nearly 25x forward earnings, and paying over 20x forward earnings for a sector laggard rarely works out well. In summary, I see no reason to chase Endeavour above US$5.80. For now, I remain focused elsewhere as I see much better value elsewhere in the sector.