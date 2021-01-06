My Income Portfolio - Investing Wearies

"Here Comes the Flood"

Peter Gabriel was a founder of the progressive rock group, Genesis, in the late 1960s; the group was one of my favorites as a teenager. On September 28, 1980 I was at Parco delle Cascine, a large city park in my home town Florence, to attend Gabriel's first concert in Italy as a solo artist. The concert stage was set in a large open lawn at the far end of the park, named Prato delle Cornacchie. The only way to reach the concert area was on foot, so my friends and I hurried at full speed in order to get as close as possible to our idol.

The then unknown band, Simple Minds, opened the concert. As darkness settled over the park, Peter and his backup band, all dressed in black jumpsuits, made their way through the crowd as they sang "Intruder" in total darkness; it was a beautiful scenic effect, a surprise for everyone, and extraordinarily emotional.

The band played about twenty songs, including the splendid "Solsbury Hill." The concert's grand finale was "Here Comes the Flood," which Peter Gabriel sang into the Florentine night, accompanied only by his piano. That final song was the culmination of many unforgettable moments in an equally unforgettable day for me, a day that started when my first high school girlfriend broke up with me on the morning of the concert and ended with that unforgettable song.

Invest is Tiring

Forty years after that concert, I can say that the real flood has come in earnest in the form of a virus that has changed our lives, upset our habits, uprooted our certainties, and taken loved ones from many people in my city as in the rest of the world. I feel lucky because I live in the countryside, not far from Florence. Although I truly empathize with the suffering that a large part of humanity is experiencing, the health and psychological pressure is lower here and life goes by in relative quiet.

A year ago, in this blessed quiet, I designed a CEF-based portfolio that I call my Cupolone Income Portfolio-a name inspired by the "Big Dome" in the center of Florence. At that time, I wrote two articles, "Comparing Morningstar Ratings and Total Returns" and "A New Year's Resolution for 2020," in which I explained the rationale behind my fund choices. A year later my portfolio is comprised of the following 14 funds:

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity (PTY)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

The year 2020 was filled with social tensions and destabilizing news. The relentless health emergency of the pandemic and a devastated economy severely tested our mental balance and made continued participation in the financial markets extremely stressful and tiring. Worries, pressures, and stresses can lead to uncertainty, which in turn can cause us to make mistakes or bad choices and ultimately erodes the necessary clarity of mind needed to be successful.

In the face of these challenges, I have continued my efforts to act in a coherent manner with respect to my financial plans. In the concluding sentence of my article published on January 2, 2020 I summarized my intentions for my new portfolio: "My goal (and challenge) at this point is to build a new portfolio that yields at least 9% income. Reaching that goal will take time and patience. So, this is my New Year's Resolution for 2020: Know how to wait."

Examining Last Year's Performance

Today the Cupolone Income Portfolio I created at the beginning of 2020 is yielding a 9.31%, despite distribution cuts made by ETO in May and DSL in December. This is a respectable percentage, in line with the intentions and hopes expressed in my 2020 New Year's Resolution.

The following table shows the load prices for the funds in my portfolio and the difference (gain/loss) for each fund on December 31, 2020 at the market close.

(Source: Author)

Of particular interest are the rebounds exhibited by the most resilient stocks. First and foremost, consider ETO, the only fund that has increased its load price by more than 30%. It is, among other things, a stock with a yield of 6.77% at the current price and which can be purchased at a 6.16% discount on the NAV.

Both UTF and PTY show a load price growth of over 25%, while EVT, PCN and RNP show a gain of over 20%. With two exceptions, the remaining funds show a growth of between 10% and 20%. DSL, which is fresh from a recent distribution cut, and PDI are both well below a 10% gain but still in positive territory. Of all the funds in my portfolio, only GGM has shown a loss.

PDI is one of the stocks that I had in my previous portfolio which I created a few years ago. It continues to remain firmly among my favorite stocks. My confidence in this stock is based on the fact that that it has a yield of around 10% even with a premium price of 6.76% on the NAV (a premium that is, however, lower than its historical average). Anyway, Mr. Market does not seem to share in my confidence.

Of course, because I live in Italy, all of the potential earnings from my dollar-based portfolio are impacted by the exchange rate with the Euro. The Euro rose a lot against the dollar during 2020, so the exchange rate today is unfavorable, even if still largely positive. In any case, I do not attempt to protect myself from the exchange rate risk. Instead, I let earnings and returns vary from time to time depending on the exchange ratio, aware that since the introduction of the Euro, the average exchange ratio has been about $0.833 per 1 Euro (or 1.2 Euro for one US dollar). Each excess in one or the other direction is usually offset over time, so I am satisfied with what I can get, without stressing myself excessively about monetizing every penny possible.

Surviving the Unimaginable

As I explained in the articles I wrote in early 2020, as I was planning my Cupolone Income Portfolio, during 2019, I progressively liquidated all but one of the positions I held in my previous portfolio. The exception was GGM, which was then showing a loss but had always guaranteed me constant distribution over the years.

Based on years of reading on the subject, I'm well aware of the adage that "time in the market beats timing the market." Despite this, starting with the summer of 2019, I came to believe that after more than ten years of a bull market, sooner or later a bear market would arrive. I decided to close all of my positions, many of which had strong gains, and wait for the moment I could repurchase them at cheaper prices.

Of all the scenarios I could imagine during that time, of course I never imagined the flood that swept the world in 2020!

In my May 2020 article ("Diamond Are Forever"), I described the actions I took during the March sell-off. Looking back, perhaps I moved too much and too soon at the end of February. However, the steps I took bore fruit over the course of that chaotic year, thanks to a series of factors-unpredictable at the time-that heavily influenced market sentiment. These factors ranged from massive liquidity injections by the central banks, to fiscal policy maneuvers and rate cuts by various governments, to vaccine announcements. Taken together, this series of contributing factors secured the stock market rally that we have been experiencing for months now, whose main driving force is the technology sector.

The vigorous recovery made by the markets in recent months has naturally also affected the world of CEFs. The following table highlights the long path to recovery by the stocks in my portfolio; most are still far from their three-year highs. The exceptions are ETO and UTF, which are now close to their three-year maximums. Of the other stocks, EVT, PKO, PTY and RNP remain just over 10% below their three-year maximums. The remaining stocks are still well below their consistent percentages, ranging from -17.60% for PCN to -35.57% for HTD.

(Source: Author, Morningstar)

The main take away from my analysis is that most of my funds have recovered from the downturn caused by the March sell-off. However, there's still a long way to go before returning to highs prior to the pandemic.

Looking in the Rear-View Mirror

Having looked at how my CEFs have begun recovering from the unimaginable events of 2020, let's see how my CEFs are doing compared to their (in some cases long ago) IPO prices.

(Source: Author, Morningstar)

As you can see, today most of my CEFs show a positive change compared to their IPO price, very often with a double-digit percentage increase. With by far the best record, UTG has risen by +63.75% over its sixteen years of operation, despite the Great Recession and the current pandemic. Only GGM, RNP, RQI and DSL show a decline from their IPO price. Of these four, the most disappointing is DSL which has yet to reclaim the polish of its best moments.

Despite the fact that the overall performance of the funds in my Cupolone Income Portfolio is positive both in relative terms (since the outbreak of the pandemic) and in absolute terms (since their launch), the new year promises to be an uphill battle, because of both the ongoing stranglehold that Covid-19 has on world and the pandemic's repercussions on the economy of every country. Even as we begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel, we don't know how long the tunnel is. What we do know is that we've started to move toward that light. Every long march begins with a first step…

Abiding by My Golden Rules

Once a portfolio is built and you start purchasing aggressively when bargains abound, the hardest part is yet to come. One must learn to manage one's emotions in the face of market fluctuations and to control the desire to act impetuously in response to the market's momentary allure, its excesses and follies, all of which in the long run can prove disastrous.

As Charlie Munger says, "one of the keys to great investing results is sitting on your ass." It's simple enough advice, but not so easy to follow.

In an effort to keep my investment strategy on course, I have established some rules for myself. Perhaps other investors don't follow these rules, but the results I have obtained so far have convinced me of their validity, at least for my personal investor psychology.

I never make predictions, nor do I like to read predictions, about the future of the stock markets. I find it exhilarating at times to keep predictions-more or less risky-made at the beginning of the year, and re-read them at the end, when you know how it has actually gone. And I almost always think that those who wrote them have lost an excellent opportunity to shut up. Let's say that in approaching the stock markets I don't look for false assurances about the future, which no one can give me. I just make my decisions, hoping to make as few mistakes as possible.

Unlike institutional investors who are obliged to continually rebalance their portfolios, as an individual investor I don't feel any need for rebalancing. My choice of funds is based on their Total Return and NAV performance instead of requiring that they meet some criteria for equilibrium in the percentages between stocks and bonds. Instead of constantly rebalancing, I let the better performing funds grow in their overall contribution to my portfolio's value, regardless of whether they are equity funds or fixed-income funds. Conversely, I allow those funds with poorer performance to lag behind.

I avoid siphoning money from one fund to another on the fly unless I can do so without damage to the overall performance of my portfolio. That is, any movement of money from one fund to another must be at least "au pair." I don't like selling parts of one fund in order to increase my position in another fund if this means averaging up the load price of the second fund. The Total Return of CEFs is normally made up more of distributions than price growth; the more I average up my load prices now, the deeper will be their loss in case of a sell-off.

Instead of periodically reinvesting distribution in a fund, I usually build an initial position and then from that point onward I hold my positions and add new stakes only during setbacks or corrections. If an opportunity arises, I add to my position when and only if the price goes down. Otherwise, I stay liquid and wait for a more favorable moment to buy.

More often, however, instead of reinvesting distributions in the funds I already hold, I attempt to reverse any excess liquidity by investing small percentages in alternative funds. I created a small secondary ETF portfolio, which I named Giotto Income Portfolio, to hold these alternative funds. I am aware that the relationship between high load price and risk of collapse in case of a correction does not work in my favor. So, I try to limit the risk of an increasing carrying price to the funds in this secondary portfolio: even though this secondary portfolio makes up the minor part of my investments, it still contributes to the total return...

Moral of the Story

My main goal in investing is not earning more money than average, but trying to earn enough money to meet my needs: possibly with a long time horizon. Toward this end, I began investing in CEFs, which I discovered many years ago. These CEFs provide me with returns well above the average of all my previous European investments.

In any case, I'm not interested in becoming a millionaire. I am in fact sincerely convinced of the truth of a proverb from the Aosta Valley, located in the Italian Alps - which says "piccola vita, bella vita" (small life, beautiful life). This is my abiding dream.