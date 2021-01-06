Only 10 REITs garnered an A or A- credit rating on long-term debt, as of September 2020. Among these, PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) has the distinction of having the smallest market capitalization, at $3.7B.

This is strange. The ratings agencies consider small size to be inherently risky.

That is not the only puzzle with PSB. Figure 1 compares their stock price with the evaluations of Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share by analysts over the past 5 years.

Figure 1. Low, median, and high analyst NAV per share values are shown for PSB along with the share price. Source: TIKR.com

We see that the stock price has often exceeded the analyst NAV values, but now the price is near NAV. This poses the question of which prices make more sense — those of late 2020 or those of late 2019?

Whenever a typical net lease REIT has a share price well above NAV, they sell shares like crazy because this is accretive to the value of the pre-existing shares. The shares of PSB were valued above NAV during 2016, 2017, and 2019. Yet PSB has essentially the same number of shares outstanding today as it did in 2015. Why?

If you want to get to know PSB better, to address these questions, and to develop an idea of their fair value and prospects going forward, join me here.

What PSB Does

PSB owns and operates business parks. Figure 2 shows a photo of one that they own.

Figure 2. One of the business parks owned by PSB. Source.

These are typically multi-tenant buildings, featuring some combination of light industrial, flex, and office space. Such parks exist in pretty much every city or large town in the USA.

One often finds a retail element, as well. As one example, I dealt with a supplier of medical oxygen located in such a park. Most of their space was needed for warehousing, logistics, assembly, and maintenance/repairs. They also had a very small retail space where customers could drop off or pick up things at a counter and where a few miscellaneous retail items were available.

In their most recent 10-K filing, PSB describes their flex space as follows:

"The warehouse component of the flex space has a number of uses including light manufacturing and assembly, storage and warehousing, showroom, laboratory, distribution and research and development activities. The office component of flex space is complementary to the warehouse component by enabling businesses to accommodate management and production staff in the same facility."

Overall, PSB has 5,000 tenants. They are diversified across many areas of business, as Figure 3 shows.

Figure 3. Distribution of PSB tenants by industry.

The largest area, business services, remains below 20%. This diversity of tenants decreases the vulnerability of PSB during recessions. In the 10-K, PSB describes their distribution of tenants by size like this:

"Approximately 36.8% of in-place rents from the portfolio are derived from facilities that generally serve small to medium-sized businesses. A property in this facility type is typically divided into units under 5,000 square feet and leases generally range from one to three years. The remaining 63.2% of in-place rents from the portfolio are generally derived from facilities that serve larger businesses, with units 5,000 square feet and larger."

Geographically, PSB is both diversified and concentrated. They seek to have a critical mass of structures (> 2M leasable square feet) in any market where they operate.

PSB is in 8 markets, all major metro areas with a dense concentration of businesses. The seek markets with these attributes:

above average population, job, and income growth;

high education levels;

higher barrier to entry;

close to critical infrastructure, affluent housing or universities; and

easy access to major transportation arteries.

With the above as background, it is a bit of a shock to page through their investor presentation and find that they have three multifamily developments underway. This seems at first to represent leaving their area of expertise.

PSB does address this aspect in their 10-K, reporting:

"Certain of our existing business parks were developed in or near areas that have been undergoing gentrification and an influx of residential development, and, as a result, certain buildings in our business parks may have higher and better uses as residential space. While residential space is generally not a core asset class for us, we will seek to identify potential candidates for redevelopment in our portfolio, and plan to leverage the expertise and scale of existing operators and developers should we pursue redevelopment of any of our properties. For example, at The Mile in Tysons, Virginia, we demolished an existing building and developed Highgate, a 395-unit apartment building, with a joint venture partner."

This satisfies me for now. My hope is that PSB will sell their interest in these developments once they are stabilized.

How PSB Grows

Many who are new to REITs think of them like ordinary individual landlords they have known. Own properties, lease them, and increase rents with the market.

Yet for REITs the steady increase of revenue from existing properties, called “organic growth,” is often a minority of the total returns they generate. PSB has produced 2.6% average revenue growth in this way since 2015, which is pretty good.

Another way to grow is to issue stock, which we noted above has not been a practice of PSB. Just why is not clear to me, but perhaps they want to keep their acquisitions going at a steady pace with staff they trust.

A third way to grow is by capital recycling. One sells fully valued properties and uses the money to add value via development or redevelopment. PSB does do this.

PSB Results and Trends

Here it makes sense to focus mainly on results over several years. Quoting Warren Buffett’s 1960 Partnership Letter:

"A year is far too short a period to form any kind of an opinion as to investment performance, and measurements based on six months become even more unreliable. My own thinking is much more geared to five year performance … "

Even so, a few words about the present year will inform our look at numbers below. As is likely in any recession, PSB saw a decrease in occupancy this year (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Recent PSB occupancy.

Occupancy has dropped about 3% so far, and it appears that Net Operating Income (“NOI”) has dropped by about the same amount. Since this impacts the 5-year results, growth numbers are shown below for both 2015 through 2020 and 2015 through 2019.

Figure 5 shows some key parameters that help us measure long-term performance. The first row shows NOI. One can see the impact of 2020 on the Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”).

While occasional bad years might pull the CAGR for NOI below 4.6%, one would think it would be larger than 3% long-term. We see that growth of EBITDA was similar to that of NOI.

The NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is defined as a formulaic calculation based on GAAP accounting. Sometimes important things are missed.

Figure 5. CAGRs for several significant financial parameters. Source: author calculations from SEC filing.

Simple FFO is revenue less operating expenses and interest, excluding depreciation and amortization. Quantitatively, SFFO and NAREIT FFO are similar for PSB, showing that nothing important is missed by SFFO.

Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) corresponds to one of many things often labeled as “AFFO”. But REITs among themselves, let alone vs. analysts, are very inconsistent about the definition of AFFO. So I’ve decided to start labeling the thing investors should attend to as FAD.

Simple FAD is SFFO less two things. The first is recurring capital expenditures, or capex (usually for maintenance). The second is the adjustment to remove the impact of the straight-line rent adjustment required by GAAP. It obscures the cash flow actually coming to the REIT.

FFO increased more strongly than NOI in Figure 5, because interest rates decreased and preferred-stock dividends did too. In addition, SFAD increased more strongly than FFO, because PSB has been steadily driving down their recurring capex.

This prepares us for the important observation here. Neither of these two effects are likely to continue much longer. They have created nice tailwinds, but those winds will soon calm down.

We also see in Figure 5 that the dividend increased at a very rapid rate from 2015 through 2020. This reflects the increase in SFAD payout ratio from 48% to 68% across this period. Now 48% is needlessly low, but a REIT that hopes to drive growth from internal funds should keep it below about 70%.

There is no longer scope for outsize increases in the dividend. Going forward, dividend increases will have to reflect increases in FAD per share. The analysis below indicates that these increases may end up in the 4% to 5% range.

The Structure of PSB Income and Payout

Figure 6 displays key relationships among measure of costs and income. It shows a 5-year average, from the perspective given above. But most of these fluctuate little for PSB.

Figure 6. Various quantities of interest, usually as % of NOI. Source: author calculations from data obtained via REIT/bas and TIKR.

The most notable numbers in Figure 6 are the interest expense and preferred stock dividends. PSB is running the capitalization model used by Public Storage (PSA), which owns a quarter of their shares.

PSA and PSB are willing to pay a higher rate in return for lower risks. PSB speaks to this in their 10-K filing:

"We view preferred equity as an important source of capital over the long term, because it reduces interest rate and refinancing risks as the dividend rate is fixed and there are no refinancing requirements. In addition, the consequences of defaulting on required preferred distributions are less severe than with debt. As of December 31, 2019, we have $944.8 million in preferred securities outstanding with an average coupon rate of 5.10%."

This is one REIT for which one gets a very distorted view if one does not pay attention to the costs of the preferred shares.

A Quantitative Look at the PSB Business Model

Our goal here is to determine how profitable PSB is, as part of understanding how fast they can grow. We begin by looking at their operating profitability, using the adaptation of Chris Volk’s V-Formula shown in Figure 7.

Figure 7. The fundamental equation describing operating profitability. Source: author calculations.

Figure 6 showed about half the quantities needed to evaluate return on NAV. Figure 8 shows the rest, and the result, using estimated 2020 numbers. We include the impact of the preferred stock dividends by evaluating IR as (Interest + Preferred Dividends)/(Debt + Preferreds).

Figure 8. Additional quantities needed to evaluate the equation in Figure 7, and the result. Source: author calculations from data obtained via REIT/bas and TIKR.

The analysts typically obtain NAV by finding the Total Asset Value and subtracting Debt and Preferred equity from it. They find Total Asset Value by applying a cap rate, based on market data where feasible, to the NOI. The cap rate is the ratio of NOI to property value.

The evaluation is best done on the basis of individual structures and markets but may be approximated using some typical value. In the case of PSB, the analyst NAV corresponds to the application of a 6% cap rate to overall NOI.

What we find from the operating results is an average overall cap rate of 6.4%. The difference between this 6.4% and the 6% corresponding to median analyst NAV is not a concern. Finding NAV is not a precise exercise.

Using the rates shown in Figure 8, one finds a return on NAV of 4.7%. On this basis, the shares, if priced at NAV, would go for 21.4 times NAV or $133. This is quite consistent with the analyst values. One does not always find this level of consistency.

Foundations of Growth for PSB

It is important, even essential, to emphasize that operating profitability does not encompass the entire business model of a REIT. Value comes also from growth. Figure 9 develops this story for PSB, using quantities averaged over 5 years.

Figure 9. Estimate of returns for PSB. Source: author calculations.

The total funding available for growth investments is highlighted in blue. It is the sum of the retained funds after dividends and the gains from capital recycling.

PSB does not address the profitability of their investments in development and redevelopment. This is unusual.

If those investments produced the PSB operating rate of return, they would create a 1.3% rate of FAD growth. This is too pessimistic.

Such investments often produce rates of return near 8%. Using that, one gets a contribution of 2.2% to FAD growth.

The estimate (highlighted in green) used the average of these two (highlighted in orange). Combining the growth from new funds with the organic rent growth supports a long-term rate of FAD growth of 4% to 5%.

Combining this with the present dividend yield of 3.2% gives a high-single-digit rate of growth of owned FAD to a shareholder who reinvests dividends. If the stock price holds at a constant ratio to FAD, then this will be the total return seen by the shareholder.

Valuation of PSB

The bottom line is that PSB is in a strong position to produce FAD growth for shareholders in the high-single-digit percentages. In addition, their finances and operations are straightforward. It seems clear that the vast majority of FAD provides for returns to shareholders and for growth investments.

However, the discussion above does not tell one what the price should be. The fair price is the net present value of the sequence of earnings, at whatever discount rate the market demands.

Let me offer an analogy regarding this connection. One might have a 30-year bond with a coupon of 3%. At a 3% discount rate, that bond is worth $1,000. But at a 7% discount rate, that bond is worth $500.

Turning that around, when we compare the price of a stock to the sequence of cash flows the company will produce, we can see what discount rate present purchasers are getting. We can also see where the value will go as discount rates change.

We can think about the fair price of PSB using the discounted value of the growing FAD. Figure 10 shows this valuation. It uses the 2020 estimated FAD of $6.20 as the basis for the cash flows.

Figure 10. Discounted Cash Flow Valuation of PSB stock. Source: author calculations.

The three curves correspond to growth FAD at the indicated rates, drawn from the results shown in Figure 9. The horizontal axis is the discount rate describing the cash flows to an investor who pays the indicated price.

On this basis, an investor buying PSB today is buying growing cash flows corresponding to a 12% to 13% total return. If and when the market returns to more typical historic discount rates of 10% or so, the price of PSB stock will increase.

This increase may well prove to be as large as a factor of two. In this sense, PSB was not overvalued in late 2019.

To close the circle with the discussion of NAV above, PSB should be priced above NAV. The reason is that their fair value reflects both NAV and future growth.

Caveats and Risks

There are no certainties with regard to the economy and uses of real estate. PSB seems relatively secure, especially considering with their broad diversification geographically and among tenants.

Even so, the disruption and implosion of a major line of activity for their tenants would impair them for a time. The obvious examples — business services and logistics — do not seem imperiled to me at the moment.

PSB also could impair their results with bad choices. Some of their recent acquisitions make me raise my eyebrows but ultimately do not worry me.

Like most REITs, PSB does not disclose many property-level details. Using their average NOI of $10 per square foot, several of their recent acquisitions would come out to cap rates below 5.5%. Using that cap rate in the calculation of return on NAV would drop it below 4%, impairing their future rate of growth.

I am willing to give them credit for having bought properties for which the NOI per square foot either now exceeds their average or soon will. Otherwise buying them would have made no sense. This REIT seems too steady and sensible to go on silly buying sprees.

Conclusions

PS Business Parks is in a unique line of business but otherwise has much in common with other A-rated REITs. Their balance sheet is rock solid, if a bit unusual. PSB is in my view a better investment than PSA, because of the wide diversification of their tenants across industries.

PSB is in a position to grow through reinvestment and through capital recycling, all while easily covering their dividend. Their business model supports growing Funds Available for Distribution at a rate above 4% in addition to paying their dividend, currently above 3%.

My expectation is that a purchase of PSB today will produce total returns at a 12% to 13% rate over the next decade. It also seems likely that PSB will see its price rise substantially after the pandemic.