Profile and main attributes

The Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is one of the most well-established and popular ETFs around with an AUM of more than $20bn and a life span of more than 16 years. As the name suggests, this ETF offers investors an opportunity to gain access to a diversified group of large-cap U.S. companies. VV tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Index (comprises the top 85 percent of the investable market capitalization of stocks traded on the NYSE, NYSE American, NYSE ARCA, Nasdaq, Bats Global Markets, and Investors Exchange) via the full-replication method that enables it to keep costs low.

Vanguard has been noted to have industry-leading efficiency ratios across most of their ETF products, and while the efficiency ratio of VV is remarkably low at 0.04%, this is one of those rare instances where it still falls marginally short of the figures of other alternatives such as The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), both of which have expense ratios of only 0.03%. In a seemingly generic, plain vanilla space such as large-cap ETFs, small deviations in the efficiency ratios do make a difference over the long run.

There's been a lot of debate this year over the relative dynamic of growth and value stocks and the relative risk-reward of both terrains, with this ETF, you don't have to worry too much about these issues as this is a blended ETF that gives you the best of both worlds.

Until this year, VV had a consistent history of growing its dividends. From 2010-2019, dividends were increased every year (~11% CAGR) but in 2020, the payouts have been curtailed by ~4%. At the current price, you can pick up a yield of 1.46% which lags the corresponding yield figure of SPLG (1.55%) and IVV (1.58%).

Holdings and sector exposure

An investment in VV will offer you access to 560 large-cap names, and despite the presence of some mega-cap names, the concentration risk is not too high, you don't get the sense that this is an exceedingly top-heavy ETF with the top-10 weight at a rather acceptable level of 25%.

The top six names all come from the illustrious FAANGM community and jointly account for a little over 20% of the total portfolio (Apple (AAPL) 5.83%, Microsoft (MSFT) 5.16%, Amazon (AMZN) 4.29%, Facebook (FB) 2.12%, and Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) 1.65%, (GOOG) 1.61%). Netflix (NFLX) is the only exception from the FAANGM list that doesn't make the top-10 cut (incidentally it is the 23rd largest holding in VV with a weight of 0.69%). For much of 2020, especially during the early part of the initial recovery, these famed FAANGM names had carried the markets, but as you can see from the tweet above, November wasn't the greatest of months for these stocks, offering investors suitable pullbacks to get access to these trailblazers at relatively better levels. In December, only AAPL has demonstrated significant strength, whilst the likes of FB, GOOGL, GOOG, and AMZN continue to underperform. MSFT's returns have been roughly on par with the broader market.

Look, these FAANGM names are all highly competent stalwarts in their respective industries so to access them at rock-bottom valuations is next to impossible, but every once in a while, these shares will retrace briefly and offer some respite from their heady valuations, and I think the current relative underperformance may be a suitable opportunity to lock in some positions before they resume their uptrend again.

From a sectoral perspective, it's no surprise to see the tech sector dominate, taking up almost a quarter of the total holdings, a figure that's 10% more than the next largest sector - the healthcare segment. Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report would note that I've been highlighting the recent shift in sentiment from cyclicals back to the tech sector which looks like it will finish the year on a strong note. In addition to their growth qualities, tech also has shown that it can prove to be a useful defensive bet in the face of short-term volatility.

As mentioned above, cyclicals have seen a bout of selling in recent weeks. This does not bode well for two major cyclical segments of VV- financials and consumer cyclicals that jointly account for c.27% of the total holdings. The holiday season sales numbers weren't as grand as many people expected and are c.5% lower than last year. This has impacted the sentiment with consumer cyclical stocks.

With financials, the outlook looks mixed. The good news was that the Fed recently permitted large banks to recommence their buyback plans (do note that they had stalled this in June) which bodes well for the valuation multiples of these financial stocks. But on the lending side, there are still likely to be doubts with regard to the pace of lending growth and the issue of credit quality that tends to crop up later in the cycle. As highlighted recently, corporate banking momentum has only been propped up by the PPP loans, and without this, banks haven't really been able to grow the corporate loan book. Even if the vaccine acceptance gathers pace, I do wonder if occupancy levels with important commercial clients such as airlines and real estate will move towards full capacity.

In that regard, what I also like about this ETF is that it underweights the real estate sector at 2.6%, and also has low exposure to the basic materials sector. December's performance of the sector relative to the S&P 500 has not been as robust as previous months, and indicates some fatigue at higher levels. This could be welcome news for holders of VV as basic materials are relatively underweight at only 2.2%.

As a general disclaimer do note that as per the factsheet of VV's benchmark index- the CRSP US Large Cap Index, the latest reconstitution of this index is likely to have taken place sometime between the 18th and 22nd December 2020. However, the latest holdings data, be it on Seeking Alpha, YCharts, or even Vanguard's own website, show the holdings of VV as of 30th November. Thus, do keep in mind that some of these latest sector and holdings weights are likely to be slightly different from what's discussed in this article.

Summing up

Investors looking for some large-cap exposure may consider looking at VV, although admittedly, there also are other large-cap alternatives such as SPLG and IVV that are slightly more cost efficient and offer better yields. I think the conditions for a shift toward reliable large-cap names may prove to be a fruitful theme as we enter the new year. If you're a subscriber of The Lead-Lag Report, you'd note that one theme I've been banging on about over the last couple of weeks has been the prolonged outperformance of small-cap stocks that look really overheated and are due a correction. In light of potential outflows in small caps, large-cap names could come to the fore. As you can see from the relative strength chart above, since September, VV has consistently underperformed, the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB), but the ratio had become overstretched to the downside and had also overshot levels seen at the start of the year. Perhaps we may see some mean reversion in the months ahead, and the slight uptick over the last few days implies that this may already have started.

