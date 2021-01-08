Change Your Perspective, Change Your Results: Let Dividends Flow

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Most people love a pattern of normalcy. It's comfortable. It's familiar. Cozy.

We also hate change. It can feel stifling. Unfamiliar. Rough.

Whenever something new comes along, it can cause quite a stir. Even if today it seems mundane. Take traveling by train. Prior to this, humanity moved in wagons, ships, and by foot or horse. The speed was fast, but compared to a train, not as fast.

When trains were invented a theological debate arose over whether it's was morally wrong for a man to move so swiftly across the land, or whether God alone should be allowed to reach such speeds. Today with our bullet trains, airplanes, and cars, we rarely consider if such speed is inherently wrong. It was the power of change. People were forced to face something new, uncomfortable, and unfamiliar. So they inherently fought against it. It's a knee-jerk reaction.

2020 was like immersion therapy. Investors, retirees, and the world were bathed in a mixture of all sorts of new experiences. As such, it brought many people to the edge. Emotionally frazzled. Stressed out. Exhausted. The old simple days of running to the store for a jug of milk was complicated by masks, store capacity limits, and curfews.

When it comes to investing, retirees got the shock of their life. The trusty reliable bull market came to a hard crashing drop. Many sold out quickly in a panic, only driving the market to new lows. They now suffered what they felt was irreparable damage. Depending on when they re-entered the market, some of those losses would go unrecovered.

An Old Saying...

Sadly the case for many retirees was that they returned to investing in the market as they always have. It brings to mind an old Hebrew aphorism:

As a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool repeats his folly.

So many retirees have invested one way in the market. All they know to do is return to what had failed them. Investing and relying on capital gains to fund your retirement is a risky choice in a bull market and a downright disappointing result in a correction or bear market. Many retirees felt their hearts physically breaking in March as their portfolio values dropped 10%, then 20%, then 30% as the market fell.

This does not need to be the case.

Some retirees did not even look at the market. They didn't worry or fret its course or wonder if now was the best time to run away. They sat back and enjoyed the fruits of their investments - the dividends and interest payments.

Quit Using What Doesn't Work

Retirees need to decide it's time to quit trying to jam a square peg into a round hole. The focus on capital gains has enriched countless brokerage firms, hedge fund managers, and financial advisors to the harm of retirees. Your retirement isn't a one-time large purchase you buy and never need to spend money again. It's monthly recurring bills, one-time entertainment spending, and unexpected medical bills. Likewise, your retirement account needs to match your needs, not what will maximize returns for the storage place of your Static Wealth.

I would love to tell you that if you had $500,000 you could buy your retirement, never have to worry about money again, and you'd be financially stable. Sadly, that's not the case. Not even $1,000,000 guarantees you such things, even though that's often the touted goal for retirees. Every retiree's retirement needs will be different based on lifestyle choices, their personal health, and their desired location to live. Some of you will only need $30,000 annually to live happily, others will need $100,000 annually to do so.

Take Your Tatters and Put Them to Work

You might have walked out of 2020 as a broken survivor with a portfolio in tatters. You might feel your hair smelling of smoke and your clothes have singed edges. It's time to mount a comeback like you never thought possible.

To do so, you need to decide to make your remaining capital work as hard as possible for you, but also safely. Buying baby bonds issued by BDCs and CEFs for example will allow your money to earn a solid yield with little downside risk. Buying preferreds from pass-through entities like REITs will help ensure you continue to get payments for years to come. How about aiming for a goal to achieve 7%, 8% or even 9% in dividends and interest income from your portfolio? That can take you a long way to cover your expenses and not touch your capital.

By buying strong dividend-paying securities, you provide yourself the foundation to rebuild your portfolio. If you don't need the cash today, the dividends can be readily reinvested as much as possible for as long as possible. This allows your original money and newly received money to produce more money. The trickle of your portfolio can slowly grow into a creek, then a stream, and eventually a powerful raging river of dividends.

Conclusion

I'm extremely excited about 2021 and the prospects it brings. My dividend portfolio sailed through the troubled seas of 2020 and treated me right with dividends all along. No one security can bring down my portfolio as I hold well over 40 individual positions, closer to 100. These positions work like a team of rowers, propelling my portfolio to new levels of income generation as a team. Many members, one goal.

As we travel through January together, I'm going to write a series of articles on setting up a dividend income portfolio aimed at those disillusioned investors and retirees burned by 2020 and its crazed price action. Sick of playing the price appreciation game? Tired of chasing the mirage of the next Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), or Amazon (AMZN)? Burned out from endlessly trying to pile "enough" cash for retirement that it seems a fool's errand on top of a child's dream?

This series is for you.

