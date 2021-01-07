(Pexels)

Overall, the U.S. airline industry has been one of the most impacted by COVID and its associated travel restrictions. Many airlines began 2020 with high debt levels and ended the year desperately needing government stimulus. The situation has been particularly bad for regional airlines such as Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) since there has been very little travel between Hawaii and the mainland.

Hawaiian was trending lower since 2017 and declined another 40% last year. The state of Hawaii has enacted relatively tough travel restrictions, which include a mandated 14-day quarantine period that can be reduced by a negative COVID test. Recent data showed that, despite some improvement, the state's hotel occupancy rate of 20.4% only ticked up 1% since October, and visitor arrivals are a fifth of 2019 levels. Since Hawaiian Airlines generates a large portion of revenue from travel to the state, it is likely the airline is headed for another quarter of abysmal losses.

Despite this, the stock is up around 15% since 2021 began largely due to left-wing victories in the Georgia senate election. This increased the probability of another airline bailout package. The company has also made efforts to increase mainland routes in order to decrease its reliance on travel to Hawaii.

Still, Hawaiian Airlines had to cut its staff by one-third last year and saw significant losses. While many investors today are hopeful that the company's prospects will recover, Hawaiian has seen a significant increase in its debt level which may jeopardize the long-term value of its equity. Indeed, it requires an in-depth view of the company to gauge whether or not it is a recovery opportunity or a value trap.

What Will It Take For Hawaiian To Stay Afloat?

First off, Hawaiian Holdings has an equity market value of $828M today with total liabilities surpassing $3.3B. With financial leverage this high, investors should consider the strong possibility that Hawaiian Holdings could be financially restructured if need be. In this situation, bankruptcy is unlikely to mean the closure of Hawaiian airlines but only the restructuring of its balance sheet which would likely cause HA investors to see 100% losses.

While this is not guaranteed, investors must be realistic regarding Hawaiian's dire situation. As you can see below, the company's revenue has collapsed and its income has declined into deeply negative territory:

The company obtained a CARES Act loan as well as a deferment of its CapEx in order to increase its short-term liquidity. Hawaiian also slashed expenses through worker furloughs. Still, it will likely be some time before the company's cash-flow returns to breakeven levels.

According to Airlines for America, airlines are expected to see cash levels continue to decline for most firms throughout 2021. Airlines recently benefited from a $15B payroll support program which encouraged them to bring back furloughed employees; however, this was a much smaller bailout program than the one earlier in 2020.

The stimulus combined with Hawaiian's efforts to maintain liquidity managed to boost its cash and working capital to long-term highs by Q3. However, the company's book value has slid as you can see below:

Hawaiian's net income has been around -$100M for the last three quarters and is expected to see slightly larger losses in Q4. The analyst consensus currently estimates it will see $118M in total losses for the first half of 2021. This brings the total estimated losses not accounted for by Q3 data to $279M. With $205M in working capital, Hawaiian may need to raise additional capital or defer payments in order to maintain liquidity in the face of such losses.

The analyst consensus appears to believe Hawaiian will become profitable again by Q3 of this year. This forecast assumes the negative travel impacts of COVID will be largely gone by the 2021 summer travel season on which Hawaiian Airlines depends. While this would seem reasonable given the vaccine, I am a bit cautious as most long-distance travelers book months in advance and are unlikely to do so as long as restrictions exist. The earnings consensus for 2021 has also been trending lower in recent months which is another possible sign that 2021 could be worse than forecasted.

Given the situation, I believe it is possible that Hawaiian Holdings does not maintain the necessary liquidity levels. As of its Q3 statement, the company had $117M in long-term debt maturities this year and a large $359M in 2022 maturities. Obviously, the company may be able to refinance this debt and push the maturity date into the future, but this does create heightened liquidity risks in the face of continued expected losses this year.

Don't Bet Too Heavily on a Bailout

If it were not for the possibility of larger government support, I believe Hawaiian Airlines would be trading back around its 2020 lows of $10-15. However, in light of the run-off Senate election, it appears the Democratic party will gain control of both the presidency and Congress. This is important for Hawaiian as seen by its 9% surge on Wednesday. In the past, the House Democrats pursued a nearly $30B airline bailout package but it eventually hit a snag.

Looking forward, I would not be surprised if a larger stimulus package for airlines is announced. However, there will likely be many bills being floated over the coming months and, after the recent $15B airline stimulus, airlines may not be the priority. Additionally, the last stimulus was to be used for employee wages, salaries, and benefits and required airlines to recall involuntarily furloughed employees.

While it seems that while the Democratic party is keener on stimulus, they're not necessarily interested in protecting corporations from restructuring. As I mentioned earlier, Chapter 11 bankruptcy does not necessarily mean mass employee layoffs and business closure. Stimulus and bailouts are a major wildcard factor facing Hawaiian, but at its current price, I believe this possibility is fully-priced into HA's value.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not believe Hawaiian Holdings is currently a deep-value recovery opportunity. The airline is likely to see significant negative cash flow for the first two to three quarters of the year which will likely leave it with deeply negative working capital going into a high debt maturity year. At this point, I would not say HA is headed to zero, but it remains a possibility. HA's survival depends largely on whether or not the summer of 2021 sees a travel recovery and/or there is a significant airline bailout.

In my opinion, if you're looking to bet on an airline recovery, Hawaiian Holdings is not the best bet. It currently ranks toward the bottom of airline quantitative rankings and will likely struggle more in 2021 due to its historical dependence on Hawaiian travel. Personally, I would avoid airline stocks for the time being, but discount airlines such as Spirit (SAVE) may be a better opportunity as consumers look for cheaper tickets.

At Hawaiian's current price I would not personally short-sell HA's stock due to the bailout "wildcard factor" which could cause a large price rally. However, I am moderately bearish on the stock and believe it may decline back to the $10-15 level. In my opinion, this market capitalization range more accurately accounts for the likely 2021 losses and poor liquidity outlook.