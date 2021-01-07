BRIC: Services PMIs Q4 2020
BRIC's Manufacturing PMIs for 4Q 2020 were covered here. Now, to Services PMIs:
- Brazil Services PMI rose from 47.5 in 3Q 2020 to 51.4 in 4Q 2020, with aggregate 2020 levels of activity still significantly below 2019 levels. At 51.4, the index is barely statistically above 50.0 (95% confidence bound is 51.3). However, the latest quarterly reading is the first nominally above 50.0 after three consecutive quarters of sub-50 readings.
- Russia Services PMI crashed in 4Q 2020 from 56.8 in 3Q to 47.7. Statistically, the Russian services sector is contracting - and it is contracting rapidly. In the entire 2020, there were three quarters of deeply sub-50 readings against one quarter of above 50.0 expansion. Services sector reading is basically identical to 47.6 recorded in Manufacturing sector, which means that in 4Q 2020, there was no "comfort zone" in the Russian economy in terms of growth.
- India Services PMI rose significantly in 4Q 2020 compared to 3Q 2020, from 41.9 to 53.4. However, this growth is unlikely to bring India's services activity anywhere near pre-COVID-19 levels.
- China Services PMI rose for the third consecutive quarter in 4Q 2020. In 2Q 2020, China's Services PMI was at 52.6, which increased to 54.3 in 3Q 2020 and to 57.0 in 4Q 2020. Nonetheless, it is still doubtful that Chinese services activities have fully recovered from the pandemic as of the end of 2020.
- Overall, BRIC Services Activity Index based on PMIs and respective GDP shares in the global economy rose for the second quarter in a row, from 51.0 in 3Q 2020 to 54.8 in 4Q 2020. This marks some recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic impact, although the recovery remains incomplete. BRICs have - as a group - outperformed Global Services PMI, which rose from 51.4 in 3Q 2020 to 52.3 in 4Q 2020.
