The S&P Smallcap 600 (NYSEARCA:IJR) had its best quarter on record in the fourth quarter of 2020, soaring 31%. Small caps strongly outperformed the large cap S&P 500 (SPY), which returned 12% on the quarter. Small caps soared yesterday as well, gaining nearly 5% as the Democratic sweep in Georgia increased bets for more fiscal stimulus and prospects of a reflationary trade in assets that had lagged in 2020.

While small caps significantly outperformed in the fourth quarter, they still lagged large caps by roughly 7% for the full year. This article covers the worst performing 50 stocks in the S&P Smallcap 600 in the fourth quarter, and the worst performing small cap stocks for the full year. Given the large swings in performance for the small cap index, they are very different lists, and can help readers think about how to position in the space given their forward view on the relative performance of small caps.

Given the strength of small-cap gains in the fourth quarter, this list of the 50 laggards could not even come up with 50 S&P Smallcap 600 participants that produced negative returns on the quarter. Only roughly 7% of the small cap universe lost investors money in the fourth quarter.

The most represented sector on the laggards list in the fourth quarter was Consumer Discretionary. The stocks in that sector that made this laggards list included homebuilders, home products companies, and down market retailers that actually have done quite well on the year. This list of laggards actually outperformed the market for the full year, returning 18% cap-weighted and 28% equal-weighted.

For the full year, the list looks much different. Only 3 companies - prison REIT CoreCivic (CXW), property and casualty insurance firm United Insurance Holdings (UIHC), and commercial property REIT Mack-Cali (CLI) made both lists. These three companies were actually the only 3 companies on the full year laggards list to lose money in the fourth quarter. The limited overlap stands to reason as the first quarter featured the largest ever sell-off for the particular small cap index referenced in this article, and the fourth quarter featured the largest ever quarterly rally.

While the fourth quarter could not even muster 50 companies that lost investors money, the full year list includes 50 companies that lost investors half their money, on average. That is after this list of companies had an average 50% gain in the fourth quarter!

Like we saw in the S&P 500 laggards, the full cap laggards were dominated by Energy firms. Despite representing only 3% of the index, Energy represented 33% of the combined market capitalization and 34% of the issuer count. REITs were also over-represented at more than 3x their capitalization-weighting in the index as the economic shutdown and work-from-home economy wreaked havoc on commercial property owners. Financials were also over-represented with a heavy skew towards mortgage REITs, some of which were forced to painfully de-lever during the short-lived market dislocation in the spring.

I hope this tour of the worst performing small cap stocks in 4Q and 2020 is useful to readers. The biggest takeaway for me is the scope of the rotation that continued in 4Q - the full-year laggards averaged more than a 50% return in the fourth quarter. With those stocks still down materially since the start of the year, there could be some opportunity ahead if the cyclical recovery strengthens. Certainly that was part of what was priced into the market on Wednesday at small caps meaningfully outperformed large caps by nearly 4%.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.