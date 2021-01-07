Oasis Midstream (NASDAQ:OMP) managed to keep operating normally while its main customer, Oasis Petroleum (OTCPK:OASPQ) reorganized. That is generally quite an accomplishment as parent companies manage to drag their subsidiaries into their financial problems a fair amount of time.

The midstream did note that there was a covenant agreement or two that did relate to the reorganization of Oasis Petroleum. Now with Oasis Petroleum coming out of reorganization, the midstream limited partnership may be a decent way to invest in any potential recovery of Oasis Petroleum.

Midstream companies are sometimes called the utilities of the oil and gas industry. This is because the business usually has long-term contracts with minimum take or pay provisions to allow for a minimum payment during periodic industry downturns. Generally the midstream business is not anywhere near as volatile as the upstream business.

The midstream business is usually profitable regardless of the parent company profits in what is usually a very low visibility industry. That often provides opportunities when Mr. Market values the midstream prospects the same as the upstream prospects because of the steady business. All one has to do is notice the headlines about pipelines giving discounts to know that Mr. Market assumes the whole industry is giving discounts to everyone while forgetting the long-term nature of contracts in the midstream business.

As long as Oasis Petroleum manages to operate reasonably well in the future, the midstream units are a candidate for a more reasonable evaluation.

Partnership Structure

The partnership structure is not ideal and some would say this structure is subject to deals viewed as favorable to the parent company.

Notice that this partnership still has IDR's outstanding. Investors can expect the parent company to convert those IDR's at a time that would be most favorable to the parent company.

CNX Midstream (CNXM) is an excellent example of what can happen in this situation. CNX Resources (CNX) announced the transaction to issue 26 million shares plus 3 million Class B shares and a payment of $135 million (over 3 years) for the IDR's of the midstream company. That payment resulted in the distribution being cut back sharply. A few months later, CNX Resources offered to acquire the midstream company in an all stock transaction that was initially valued at a good deal less than the price the midstream was trading at before this series of transactions was announced.

The natural gas price rally that has begun may allow the midstream holders to recover and eventually profit from the situation. However, what is clear from those transactions is that the conflicts committee system is a very weak protection for unit holders. Any potential investor thinking about an investment in this midstream company needs to realize the potential pitfalls before they get it.

Oasis Petroleum definitely had too much debt. But anytime the controlling company has financial issues and controls the midstream company, then that management also controls the "fairness discussion". So buyer beware.

Finances

Note that the finances are typical of a captive midstream (where the midstream has a major customer. Financial strength of the midstream will be "capped" by ratings companies by the strength of the main customer.

Nonetheless, this company appears to be conservatively run. The leverage shown above is among the lowest in the industry even though it is typical for this type of midstream partnership.

Similarly the dividend coverage ratio is currently more than adequate. The capital budget is coming down so the partnership will likely generate considerable free cash flow that can be used to pay debt.

Generally when companies come out of bankruptcy they usually tackle deferred maintenance first. The bankruptcy court usually has a very different idea of necessary operations than does going concerns. Therefore production may not change much initially not only because of current industry conditions, but also because this company will have some deferred issues to deal with immediately after bankruptcy.

Two Core Areas

This midstream is public because it will begin to accept business in addition to Oasis. The structure allows Oasis Petroleum to concentrate on the upstream business while Oasis Midstream handles the midstream requirements.

The two core areas are pretty far apart. The Willston is in North Dakota while the Delaware Basin is in Texas. Nonetheless, these two basins are decent places to operate. Both basins have multiple pathways to get the production to market. Right now much of the midstream industry is in the final stages of playing "catch up" to the requirements during the last boom period.

Probably a key objective will be the ability to recycle water in the Delaware Basin in the future. That Basin is located in a semi-arid area of the country. Water can become scarce during any drought period. Therefore lower costs are almost certainly assured with the ability to recycle water in that area.

Conclusion

Oasis Midstream may be a reasonable way to participate in the anticipated recovery of Oasis Petroleum from the current bankruptcy proceedings. Oasis Petroleum is expected to exit bankruptcy "soon".

However, the outstanding IDR's can be a sore subject with public shareholders until they are gone. IDR conversions have been done throughout much of the industry. Therefore this should be considered here in a reasonable fashion.

The current yield should indicate that this potential investment is risky. The finances of the midstream are rock solid. It is the financial issues of the parent company that are affecting this partnership's outlook. Therefore the exit from bankruptcy should remove a lot of uncertainty that probably kept these shares from being properly valued.

Since Oasis Petroleum is a major customer of this midstream, investors will need to watch the actions of the upstream company management. Companies emerging from bankruptcy have a higher probability of getting into trouble again. If there is any sign at all that the upstream company is again headed towards rough financial waters, then this partnership market value will not recover.

That makes this particular idea a high risk (high return) type investment suitable only for those willing to understand the advantages and disadvantages of this partnership. This would definitely have to be an investment that would need to be watched closely. But the recovery potential of these units is significant and for some will be worth the risk.