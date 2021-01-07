Vanguard has been on the frontlines in developing the lowest cost products for investors. According to their website, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) aims to provide current income with modest price fluctuation. In a world of virtually zero yields, we felt that if anyone could have a good answer for where to park cash, it would have to be Vanguard. We take you through VCSH today and tell you what this fund has going for it and whether you should join the over 41 billion dollars invested in this fund.

Current Holdings

Like most shorter term corporate bond funds out there, VCSH tries to hit the sweet spot where the "As" end and the "Bs" begin.

Source: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond

As VCSH is an investment grade corporate bond fund, it generally will not hold investments rated below BBB, outside of temporary holds after a downgrade. This limits the income earning potential of this bond fund while focusing on capital preservation.

The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index. The Fund invests by sampling the Index, as in it holds a range of securities that are supposed to represent the Index. While it claims that it uses "sampling", the number of holdings suggest that it is hitting pretty much every kind of bond out there on the 1-5 year horizon.

Source: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond

With the fund benchmarking against a 1-5 year index, you would expect the bond duration to come in around 3 years and that is precisely where we find it.

Source: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond

This does present some duration risk that can cause a loss of capital if interest rates rise briskly. A rule of the thumb is that bond duration represents the approximate loss in principal for every 1% rise in interest rates and vice versa. So a sudden 1% jump across the board would create a 3% capital loss in the case of VCSH.

The Possible Returns & Risk

With ETFs you tend to see the trailing 12 month yields presented on all finance websites.

Source: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond

While that does help people feel good about parking cash out here, the reality is rather radically different. VCSH's yields have been falling rapidly as older bonds mature and are deployed into less yielding newer bonds. The yield to maturity has fallen over 2.5% at the beginning of 2020 to under 0.9% as of today. The 30 day SEC yield has now fallen under 0.7%.

Source: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond

This is despite Vanguard having industry leading management fees that cost you pretty much nothing.

Source: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond

While investors may be happy getting a fat (we use the term extremely loosely) distribution currently, that is going to change.

Source: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond

Over the next 12 months we expect distributions to rapidly adjust down to a 5-6 cents a month run rate from what we have seen over the last 12. While it is extremely hard for investors to lose money in this fund, we would caution that it is extremely unlikely that you will make much either. With a 0.69% net yield, you are on course to make about 2% over three years and that carries an assumption that bond yields and corporate spreads will remain flat.

Conclusion

Vanguard can do better than anyone else in the market. Their extremely low expenses alongside their depth and breadth of the trading desks makes it very hard to better than them, at least as far as passive indexing is concerned. So if they are getting you 0.69%, then no one else will do better. We don't consider such yields as remotely useful to us and they all fall under the "return-free-risk" category. But for those that want to try and get what they want while risking as less as possible, this might make sense. Investors should also not forget that if you are just "parking cash" in hopes of making a good switch, this fund can present a risk to that thesis.

The fund dropped rather steeply in March 2020 and if you wanted to buy your favorite stocks on sale, you would have to first take a haircut (army style), before you could deploy on your "cash".

Data by YCharts

Of course most people would develop a loss aversion when they think they are just parking their cash and likely would fail to take advantage of the very opportunity that they should have.

Today in the market there are some compelling opportunities to make more than this 0.69%. While all things have some amount of risk, we believe that are better and risk-adjusted opportunities out there. VCSH is the best of the short term bond funds, but we would never invest in it.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.