72 10%+Yield Dividend Stocks Priced $5-$25 For January

Foreword

A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low-priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice." Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of Y Charts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate. (Most of the time Y-Charts withholds forward yield projections when a dividend is cut, however... but not always).

This January list selected no stocks reporting annual returns lower than 0%. Six selections this month showed yields greater than 30%. They were removed because their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top nine by yield on this list of 72. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

All 72 dogs on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 21% To 79.6% Net Gains For 10 10%+Yield@ $5-$25 Stocks As Of January 5, 2022

Four of the 10 top yield 10%+Yield@$5-$25 dogs were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year (based on analyst one-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall Street brokers, was 40% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and the median of analyst one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to January 5, 2022 were:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $796.07, based on the median of prices estimated by nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 155% over the market as a whole.

Euronav NV (EURN) was projected to net $554.43 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) was projected to net $470.68, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% over the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $418.24, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% over the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) was projected to net $372.18 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% over the market as a whole.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) was projected to net $329.72 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BPMP.

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) was projected to net $293.40 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 75% over the market as a whole.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) was projected to net $257.26, based on the median of prices estimated by six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 92% less than the market as a whole.

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) netted $239.26 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% over the market as a whole.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (OTCPK:OKENF) was projected to net $210.10, based on dividends, alone. A Beta number was not available for OKENF.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.25% on $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 49% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) and their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

50 10%+Yield@$5-$25 TopDogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$25 Dog Yields Ranged 15.1%-22%

Top 10 10%+Yield@$5-$25 dogs selected 1/5/21 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

One industrials representatives placed first, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp [1].

Six representatives from the energy sector placed second through sixth, and eighth. Tops was Euronav NV [2]; followed by Shell Midstream Partners LP [3]; Oasis Midsteam Partners LP (OMP) [4]; Energy Transfer LP [5]; Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA (OTCPK:MOHCY) [6]; USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) [8].

Then, the three real estate representatives, The GEO Group Inc (GEO) [7]; Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) [9]; Shui On Land Ltd (OTCPK:SOLLY) [10] completed the 10%+Yield@$5-$25 top 10 for January, 2021-22.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$25 Top Yield Stocks Showed 7.9% To 64.1% Upsides To January 5, 2022 And (31) Five Downsiders Hit Bottoms Of -5.75-15.4%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 10.11% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$25 Dogs To January 5, 2022

Ten top 10%+Yield@$5-$25 dogs were culled by yield for this January update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 10%+Yield@$5-$25 Priced dogs selected 1/5/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of 11 sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield@$5-$25 Dogs (32) Delivering 28.91% Vs. (33) 26.25% Net Gains From All Ten By January 5, 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$25 dogs collection was predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 10.11% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The fourth lowest priced, Energy Transfer LP, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 79.61%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$5-$25 dogs as of January 5 were: Orchid Island Capital; Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA ; Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp; Energy Transfer LP; Shui On Land Ltd, with prices ranging from $5.09 to $7.18.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$5-$25 Priced dogs from January 5 were: Euronav NV; The GEO Group Inc; Shell Midstream Partners LP; Oasis Midstream Partners LP; USA Compression Partners LP whose prices ranged from $8.22 to $13.49.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing by yield of all 72 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-$25 from YCharts as of 1/5/21.

72 10%+Yield@$5-$25 TopDogs By Yield For January

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+Yield@$5-$25 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

In addition my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement:

"2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: dreamstime.com