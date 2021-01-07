Large Corporate Debt Would Really Benefit From Some More Inflation

Many debt-ridden companies, some called "zombies," may be in for the best "shock" they could have imagined. That is, if the bond markets are correct.

Corporate bond yields have been at historic lows. Corporate bond issuance in 2020 amounted to about $2.3 trillion!

This amount exceeded the former yearly record by more than 35 percent!

But, haven't we been in the middle of a recession connected to a massive pandemic that has devastated much of the economy?

Yes, but, we have had a central bank that has poured more money into the banking system than ever experienced in history. And, whole new facilities were created by the Federal Reserve to deal with specific sectors of the economy so as to prevent a serious collapse of the banking system or the financial markets.

The Fed succeeded in stemming any "liquidity" crisis, but it has also created other potential problems that investors will have to face in the future.

At the top of the list of these problems is the question about how these companies will pay off all the debt that has been created.

The Inflation Card

This is where the Federal Reserve is trying to play another card, the inflation card.

Although for the past eleven years, the inflation rate in the United States has fallen below the Fed's target rate of inflation, Federal Reserve officials are not shooting to push the country's inflation rate above the 2.00 percent target and have stated that they will accept the actual rate of inflation running about this 2.00 percent level, for an "extended period of time."

This "stance" of the Federal Reserve has allowed the investment community to upgrade its forecast for inflationary expectations, built into U.S. Treasury yields.

Just this past week, the inflationary expectations built into the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note exceed 2.00 percent for the first time since in November 2018. This rise in inflationary expectations has resulted in the nominal, 10-year yield moving over 1.00 percent for the first time in a long time.

Inflation is one of the best things that could happen for existing bondholders. Inflation means that debtors can pay back the dollars they owe their creditors in money that has a lower real value.

For example if inflation rises at a 3.00 percent rate per year for five years, a bond with the real value of $1,000 right now would drop to $871.23. If the inflation rate were 5.00 percent, the real value would decline to $803.89.

Higher rates would, of course, be even more appreciated.

Existing debt holders love inflation,

Federal Reserve Objectives

As Sheila Bair and Lawrence Goodman write in the Wall Street Journal the Fed's actions beginning last March to prevent some kind of a liquidity crisis went "far beyond previous efforts" at quantitative easing. That is, the corporate facilities created last March by the Fed was action far in excess of the quantitative easing the Fed had been engaged in since the Great Recession.

What appears to be missing in much of the analysis of the Federal Reserve is the governmental efforts to keep the U.S. economy growing since the early 1960s. I have called the period going back to the early 1960s as the era of "credit inflation." Government policy makers latched onto the statistical relationship called "the Phillips Curve," a relationship that supposedly showed the relationship between the inflation rate and the unemployment rate. The Phillips Curve was supposed to show how the inflation rate in the economy was tied to the unemployment rate leading economists to conclude that the government could achieve a little less unemployment if the inflation rate were a little higher. And, government policymakers lived off of this expectation for too many years.

This credit inflation has created an economy in which monetary and fiscal stimulus tends to go into financial engineering rather than into stimulating the real production of goods. The period of economic expansion following the Great Recession was the lowest on record, recording an eleven year compound rate of growth of 2.2 percent. But, the economy achieved many new historical highs for the stock market.

And, the Fed's policy has evolved into one that sets the Fed's primary objective to always err on the side of too much monetary ease so as to prevent the economy from breaking.

Where We Are Now

And, the financial markets are swimming. The stock market continues to hit new highs. And the other parts of the financial markets are running over in terms of liquidity.

However, Ms. Bair and Mr. Goodman argue that "there's little evidence that the Fed's corporate debt buy-up benefited society, its costs and unintended consequences are significant, with clear damage to competitiveness and productivity. Furthermore, "A House committee report found that companies benefiting from the facilities laid off more than one million workers from March to September." And, "U.S. Companies Are Sitting On The Largest Pile Of Cash Ever."

Are they going to spend this cash on building up capital expenditures and generating greater output capacity? Highly unlikely. First of all the corporations are worried about staying alive and eventually being able to pay off their debt. Second, they want higher stock prices and stock buybacks and higher dividends are not off the table.

And, then there is the financial engineering that can still be done. Michael Klausner and Emily Ruan also write in the Wall Street journal about the boom in "blank check" companies or Special-Purpose Acquisition Companies or SPACs. They write that "SPACs have raised more equity in 2020 than over the entire preceding decade.

Furthermore, this is just the more recognized action that is taking place. Money is available in amounts that have never been seen before. And, if you want to talk about the growing wealth inequality in the United States, I believe that the records will show that the advances made in the 2019-2021 period will be unbelievable.

Inflation Would Buy Out This Debt

Here is where the possibility of inflation appears so beneficial. Inflation would help the United States to buy itself out of the debt buildup of the past sixty years. Of course, the pandemic and accompanying recession, along with the government actions, have only exacerbated the debt issue. Inflation would lessen it.

But, what would happen to U.S. economic growth and U.S. productivity and the ability of U.S. corporations to be competitive in the world economy? Over this period of time, U.S. corporations have turned to financial engineering to build up stockholder wealth. Inflation would keep the focus of corporations on financial engineering, bringing little or no relief to the economy and the workforce.

This is where the government policies of the past sixty years have brought us.