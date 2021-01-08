The Reflation Narrative Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself: Harrison
- Market action speaks to the prevalence of the reflation trade, with the dollar down and equities, bond yields, oil prices, gold, and Bitcoin up.
- The reflation narrative that has gripped markets is a logical consensus, but there are risks, given the type of reflationary event we’re seeing.
- The reflation we’ve got today is due to a weaker dollar, not a true surge in underlying demand and synchronized global growth.
Real Vision managing editors Ed Harrison and Roger Hirst examined the consensus around reflation that has gripped financial markets on today’s Daily Briefing.
Harrison said that, if you look at market action, it all speaks to reflation; the dollar is down, while equities, bond yields, oil prices, gold, and Bitcoin are all up. “All of that is interrelated, and all of it is coming to the same trade: the reflation trade,” he said.
Harrison said he’s anticipating more virus-related problems going forward in the U.S., and to him Q1 is not looking good and there’s the real potential for a double-dip recession, but markets are looking through that and saying reflation.
Hirst said that, in 25 years, he has never seen such an overwhelming consensus for the year ahead, and while this reopening, reflation, and rotation narrative is a very logical view to take, given that there will be fiscal and monetary support and the vaccine is coming, he’s nevertheless a bit nervous about it.
Hirst sees risk because some of the indicators of the reflationary bias are transient. He said the type of reflation we have today is due to assets that respond to a lower dollar, not an actual surge in demand and synchronized global growth, which is true sustainable reflation.
“We’re not creating growth yet; we’re still trying to protect the economy,” he said, pointing out that the fiscal and monetary policies being enacted aren’t stimulus, but support. “Are we seeing commodities going higher because existing demand is high, or are we seeing demand brought forward and some bottlenecks?”
Harrison said he believes the reflation narrative has gotten ahead of itself. “A true reflation where you have a steepening yield curve is good because it means economic growth is going up and we can handle it because earnings will be better in that scenario,” he said. “But currently we have reflation that is looking out 6-10 months, during which time there’s the potential for a double-dip recession, but we’re still getting that steepening yield curve. How long can that yield curve continue to steepen before people realize paying 40x for Apple is probably not what they want to be doing when there’s a double-dip recession?”
“All of this might roll over because it’s not based on sustainable global synchronized growth,” Hirst said.
