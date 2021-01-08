The pandemic amplified the negative impact of the controversies that Opera Limited (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:OPRA) was involved in. Since it went public a few years ago, swift revenue and income growth were observed. But a series of unfortunate events in the previous fiscal year caused setbacks in the operations which were also visible in the stock price despite being undervalued. Although positive projections in 2021 were made, the company is yet to prove its capacity to regain its footing, bounce back, and nourish the interests of the stakeholders.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

As the 21st century began, technology, and innovation worked hand in hand with the increasing demand of people for a more convenient and efficient way of life. With the growing number of computers, cellphones, and internet users, the software industry had to cope with it. Since then, it has observed a significant improvement in its operations and realized higher sales and earnings.

Opera Limited, whose growth became more visible since IPO, has never been an exemption from the industry’s uninterrupted success. Sales remained substantial and grew further as the operating capacity increased over the years. Although it remains small with roughly 2% of market share and usage share of website users, Opera remains a significant and enduring company. In 2017, its operating revenue amounted to $130 million. But after going public in 2018, it made a huge jump by 32% and rose to $172 million. In 2019, it continued to expand the operations and almost doubled with a 95% increase to $335 million. This was mainly driven by dramatic growth in search revenue and advertising revenue. Given this, sales have grown more than twice in just two years and IPO has played a pivotal role in the expansion of the operations to realize higher returns.

However, the previous fiscal year was quite difficult for Opera. First, the company was involved in a controversy due to alleged predatory short-term loans in certain countries. It affected not only the performance of the company but also its stocks. Second, the pandemic caused restrictions and contractions in the operations of many businesses. Despite this, the operating revenue in 1Q went up by more than $80 million, or 170%, and reached $135 million. In 2Q and 3Q, it fell by 8% and 53%, respectively due to the decline in search and advertising revenue and the discontinuation of microlending, retail, and fintech business. With an accumulated revenue of $234 million, the decline in the two quarters did not offset the drastic growth in the first quarter. With the gradual recovery of the market, the company may regain its balance this fiscal year. As estimated, the operating revenue may increase from $345 million to $520 million.

The operating costs, likewise, followed the upward movement of sales. When the company expanded its operations, it also increased its inputs which drove the drastic growth of operating costs. In 2017-2019, it almost quadrupled from $43 million to $154 million. But the gap continued to widen which suggests the increasing profitability as the core operations expanded. From $87 million to $181 million, gross profit already doubled. Meanwhile, as the pandemic restricted most operations, the business contracted. When sales fell in 2Q, costs followed which showed limited and lower operations. In 3Q, it was more visible due to discontinued business units of the company. Although the Linear Trend Analysis shows increasing costs, the disposal of microlending, retail, and fintech business will decrease it. Meanwhile, gross profit may remain increasing, especially once the economy recovers and the company gets back on track.

Taken from MarketWatch: Opera Limited's Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Opera Limited's Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The upward trend of net income since 2017 shows stability in the non-core operations of the company. Other income and expenses did not have any sharp changes. Although the operating expenses and interest expenses increased substantially in 2019 due to higher borrowings, the change did not offset the growth in core operations. Also, income from exceptional items rose drastically and canceled out the decreasing effect of those expenses. From $6 million and $35 million when it went public, net income rose to $57 million in 2019 which shows that in a short period, it already grew by almost 10 times.

On the other hand, the impact of the pandemic hampered the impressive performance of the company. In 1Q, the core operations remained stable despite the restrictions and the controversy it was involved in. But it was reflected by the exceptional expenses which rose drastically to $28 million. Given this, net income fell to -$20 million. In 2Q, even if the impact of the pandemic was most visible, exceptional expenses and other expenses in the non-core operations plunged. Given this, net income rose to $16 million. In 3Q, the core operations continued to shrink but the discontinuation of some of its business units became inflows to the company. With this, net income amounted to $156 million which was more than five times higher than its comparative quarter in the previous year. With the accumulated value of $152 million, net income may reach $201 million when the estimated value of 4Q will be added. Meanwhile, the projection of the Linear Trend Analysis is lower at $83 million but may increase again from $110 million to $185 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Current Ratio

Since the IPO, the current assets of the company have grown dramatically. As the company expanded the operations and realized higher earnings, cash and receivables grew by more than five times from $72 million to $384 million. Current assets, in turn, rose from $74 million to $420 million. Meanwhile, short-term borrowings and accounts payable, which primarily comprised current liabilities, moved from $19 million to $96 million. Current liabilities rose by more than three times from $36 million to $128 million. With this, the Current Ratio remained high at 2-3. From 2017 to 2019, current assets were three times larger than current liabilities. The company maintained high liquidity that if it tries to make a single payment for all its short-term borrowings and payables, the company will remain adequate and operational. Meanwhile, with the restrictions of the pandemic and the contractions of the company’s operations both current assets and liabilities decreased dramatically, especially in 3Q. This was due to the discontinuation of some of its business units. Given this, current assets fell to $176 million while current liabilities decreased to $43 million. Nevertheless, the company increased its liquidity with a current ratio of 4 which suggests that discontinuing those business units was strategic. Also, those generated lower revenue and incurred higher costs which could pose threats as the operations were stable due to the restrictions and market fluctuations. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, the liquidity of the company will be maintained above 3 and may increase further for the next fiscal years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Asset

Due to the nature of the company, the assets are mostly composed of intangibles. From 2017-2019 to 3Q 2020, it remained above $500 million. It showed that the main source of the revenue, software, and advertising, remained strong and stable even during the peak of the pandemic. Also, the substantial increase in inventories and the manageable changes in fixed assets showed the efforts of the company to stabilize its operations. Relative to the company’s earnings, assets helped the company reach ideal viability. In 2017, Return on Assets (ROA) was less than 5%. But since its IPO in 2018, the company increased the size of its operations and ROA went up to 5-6% which showed that it was yet to maximize its capacity. Meanwhile, due to the discontinuation of some of its business units which increased net income, ROA may increase. As estimated, it may increase from 8% to 13%. Despite the discontinued operations, the maintained amount of intangibles, inventories, and fixed assets may suggest that the most efficient units of the company are still maximized. Despite the controversies and uncertainties in the previous year, the company still shows potential, especially since the economy is gradually getting back on track. Also, the identical trend of net income and ROA shows the consistency of viability with the sustainability of the inputs or resources in the operations.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

The identical trend of Net Income, ROA, and Return on Equity (ROE) also suggests the importance and influence of equity as the primary financial leverage of the operations. This can be confirmed in two ways. First, the combined value of borrowings was too small relative to equity. Second, the value of ROA since 2017 has always been too close to ROA. Given this, the company did not maintain a balance between borrowings and equity. Instead, it focused more on the issuance of shares to increase its operating size. One may appreciate that growth was not debt-driven and liquidity was maintained. Also, ROE increased from 1% to 9% which showed a substantial change. Although it remained smaller than its larger competitors, the company still shows promise, given its sustained viability and adequacy. Moreover, despite the discontinuation of some of its business units and the disruptions in its operations, the operations did not shrink as the assets and equity increased to $1 billion. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, ROE may increase further from 9-10% to 11-13% as the economy gradually reopens.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

It may be expected that the company has not distributed or at least declared any dividend payments since it just had its IPO in 2018. Even if Opera Limited focused on equity as its primary financial leverage, it could still be too early for it to pay dividends. First, the company still had to adjust its operations since it continued to expand when it went public. Also, there were many changes when it became public compared to being a private company. Moreover, the disruptions in the operations in the time of the pandemic and discontinuation of some of its business units could hamper the company’s capacity to do so. Given this, the distribution of dividends may not take place soon.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a more precise way to assess OPRA’s capacity to pay dividends. Since it focuses on real cash flows from the operations and changes in the operating assets and liabilities, it shows both viability and adequacy. Like net income, FCF has increased continuously in 2017-2019. The identical trend shows the adequacy of the company’s earnings and cash inflows from its operating assets to sustain the operations and cover its payables and borrowings. Also, since Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) are deducted, the company may assess whether its free cash remains adequate to sustain and even increase its capacity and pay its obligations. From $8 million, FCF rose by more than six times to $53 million in three years. Had it decided to make a single payment of its short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, FCF would remain sufficient. Given the accumulated FCF of $72 million of the current fiscal year, it made sure it had more than enough to remain capable despite the restrictions in the operations. It could even cover the combined amount of current liabilities and long-term borrowings. It may increase further once the 4Q Report is disclosed. The changes may depend on the company’s plan for expansion and increased purchase of assets. Since the primary business units of the company remained viable, adequacy may be maintained. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, the value turns out to be smaller and more realistic at $68 million but may increase again from $76 million to $96 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Stock Price

Since the stock price reached its lowest point at $4.95 last March 18 and 23, the stock price has increased continuously with little to moderate volatility. When the stock price reached its peak at $10.35 last August 18. Since then, the direction started to shift to a downward pattern although it increased again to $10.14 last October 14. It decreased again to $8.15 last December 29. Given the current stock price of $8.89, it may still be quite lower but the increasing trend for the past few trading days is observed again. Although the movement of the stock price is quite tricky to assess, using the PE Ratio of 6.21, the undervaluation is observed. Also, the risk is relatively low as an investor will only have to spend $6.21 for every gain he may have. The PEG Ratio says the same with a value of 0.02. Given the possibility of a price increase matched with the undervaluation as shown by the ratios, the price remains low but other factors may drive its decreasing movement. With this, reading more press releases of Opera Limited and being more updated on news that may have a direct impact on the industry is highly recommended.

Catalysts for Further Growth

Increased Opera PC Users

Before FY 2020 closed, Opera Limited reached an important milestone as its PC Users reached 80 million. The improvements it continuously did were timely and relevant as users grew further. The addition of Razer Chroma for special lighting effects while browsing, and the new features WebSnap and a brand new media player were strategic. As the pandemic forced many people to stay home and businesses do virtual and online transactions, the software and browser companies became key players. With the discontinuation of microlending, retail, and fintech business, the company may focus on its niche which is software and advertising. Even if the economy is gradually reopening, the realization of the convenience of virtual meetings and online transactions may sustain the growth in most companies. The increased PC users of Opera shows that despite being smaller relative to the giants in the industry, it remains a key competitor. Given a large number of companies, it still holds a significant portion of the market share. With the continuous improvements in its features and increased purchasing power of customers, growth may continue as the popularity of the company increases.

Key Takeaways

Opera Limited may be a dwarf compared to giants such as Chrome and Safari, but it remains an enduring company. With its financials and other factors discussed, one may already have a glimpse of the company’s current and future performance. Given this, is it strategic for an investor to venture into the company?

Short-term Investors: The price remains low and shows a series of crests and troughs. With low to moderate volatility, it shows little to moderate risks. After the decreasing pattern for about two months, it seems to start increasing again and buying now may be ideal. But additional caution must be observed since the movement is a bit tricky. The undervaluation confirms that the price may still be low and must go up to its precise value.

Long-term Investors: The viability, adequacy, and sustainability of the company are observed. Despite the discontinuation of microlending, retail, and fintech business which reduced its sales, costs were managed which helped it stabilize its operations. The increased intangibles, investments, and equity may let the company refocus its target and niche to realize higher sales and improve its financial leverage. However, it hasn’t distributed or declared dividend payments which may be justifiable since it is still new to trading. The current disposition of the company and the situation in the market may not expect dividend payments soon. While it shows a rosy performance ahead, being certain of its commitment to nurturing investors’ growth and interests is necessary.