Industrials certainly haven’t been suffering going into the new year, with the sector up about 20% in the last two months of 2020 alone as investors reposition for a cyclical recovery buoyed in part by COVID-19 vaccinations. MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM) has gone along for the ride, slightly outperforming the sector since my last update, as stocks sensitive to industrial production (including names like Kennametal (KMT), Parker-Hannifin (PH), and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY)) have also been performing quite well. While skeptical about management’s ability to deliver on its latest self-improvement program (largely a collection of reheats and repackaged goals from past unsuccessful efforts), I did see some relative value in the stock in that last write-up. With the outperformance since then, I’m not as excited about the relative value opportunity, and while I do think there could be more room for cyclicals to run on recovery hopes, management execution will become an increasingly significant part of the story as 2021 develops.

On-Target Results For The Fiscal First Quarter

MSC hit the marks laid out by the sell-side for the first quarter, with the company basically meeting revenue and margin expectations. As a reminder, MSC has been providing monthly updates that have allowed analysts to better adjust their numbers through the quarter.

Revenue declined 6% in the quarter, the fifth straight quarter of year-over-year declines. Sales to manufacturing customers declined more than 13% in the quarter (following a 20% drop in the prior quarter), while non-manufacturing customer sales were up 11%, helped by strong overall sales of safety and janitorial products (up 20%) and particularly strong sales to government accounts.

Sales to national accounts, large manufacturing-oriented companies for the most part, declined by “low teens” (down 20%-plus in the prior quarter), while sales to core accounts (smaller, but more profitable, manufacturing-oriented companies) fell by “low double-digits” after a mid-teens decline in the prior quarter. CCSG sales were down mid-single digits.

Gross margin declined 30bp from the prior year and improved 30bp from the prior quarter. Given the still-meaningful growth in safety/sanitation, a lower-margin business, I consider this to be a more impressive result than it may otherwise appear, and it backs up management’s boast of “strong execution” on pricing and purchasing initiatives.

Operating income fell 9% on an adjusted basis, with operating margin declined 30bp. Operating expenses (excluding an impairment) declined 6% (about $14M), with more than half of that ($8M) coming from the company’s cost reduction initiatives that continue to target a $90M-$100M cost savings by fiscal 2023.

There was a significant non-operating item in the quarter – a nearly $27M impairment tied to a prepayment intended to secure in-demand PPE supplies (nitrile gloves). MSC sought out new suppliers to meet the significantly increased demand for nitrile gloves and agreed to a substantial prepayment to secure a priority place in line (not uncommon in the industry), but MSC has yet to receive the gloves or a refund of the prepayment.

Uncertainty, With An Upward Trend

I believe MSC’s fiscal first quarter was a decent result in a still-challenging environment. Major manufacturing end-markets like autos, commercial vehicles, and heavy machinery are still under meaningful stress, and metalworking-intensive industries have not recovered at the same rate as other industries. To that end, I’d note that while the Metalworking Business Index ended 2020 on a better note (53.5, the second-best result since early 2019), the improvement has been modestly lagging the improvements in the IP index.

MSC’s December numbers still showed some stress, though, with overall sales up 2% but industrial sales still down at a low single-digit rate. I do expect to see more restocking in the coming months, but MSC’s market share in the metalworking space has been a concern for some time (not helped by competitors like Fastenal (FAST) trying to expand in the space) and this is well worth watching.

As far as the macro outlook goes, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the recent Democrat wins in Georgia should not hurt MSC’s cause. Initiatives like infrastructure stimulus will not have the same sort of direct impact on MSC that they would be expected to have on companies like Deere (DE), but there should be a flow-through/trickle-down impact on stronger demand for heavy machinery and metalworking tools. For MSC, I believe the bull case in 2021 is much more about generalized improvement in manufacturing as the economy starts to finally return to some semblance of normal as vaccinations reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The Outlook

MSC paid out a nearly $200M ($3.50/share) special dividend in November of 2020; while it is not common for U.S. companies to pay such dividends, it’s not so unusual for MSC. The timing of these dividends has always been unpredictable, but as I expect fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 free cash flow to exceed that dividend, it hasn’t meaningfully impacted the company’s liquidity outlook. Were the economy to improve more than I expect, and/or were MSC to execute on its self-improvement plan more effectively than I expect, additional capital return in 2021 could be possible.

With MSC delivering results basically in line with my expectations, I’m not making meaningful changes to my model. The first quarter results were below my estimated run rates for the full year for revenue, gross margin, and operating margin, but then I expected the first quarter to be the weakest; more meaningful improvements in economic activity from here should drive a return to sales growth and better margins.

As far as the self-improvement plans go, this remains a “show me” story. I’ve written at length in the past about my concerns and issues with management, and I believe it is entirely prudent for investors to approach this company/story with some skepticism – the potential to be a much better-run company is there, but this management team has to prove they can do it.

The Bottom Line

Low interest rates, improving sentiment on the economy in 2021, and a fear of being left behind have all been pushing stocks higher, and I see more risk in the market as a whole. While the cyclical recovery story may not yet be over, expectations are rising and I’m not counting on low rates remaining a permanent feature of the economy. There’s still upside relative to my bull case for MSC here, but I’ve gotten a little more risk-averse as stocks have shot up and I’d be a little more careful today, but I also acknowledge that I have the luxury of being able to pursue a more defensive strategy than some investors.