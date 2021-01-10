When Issuing Shares Drives Wealth

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Hoya Capital Real Estate.

The goal of this series is to allow us to rapidly inform readers about the things we are seeing in any given sector (always some kind of REIT). At the same time, we will include some charts and tables to provide readers with organized data they may struggle to access on their own. Our commentary will help you see how we are interpreting that data.

Emphasizing Total Returns

An emphasis on total returns is what allowed the REIT Forum to outperform.

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

Why those four? Because the vast majority of investments we buy will be held in at least one of them. Each one emphasizes a particular sector related to our investing. That makes them useful benchmarks for comparison. We’re encouraging investors to consider us as an alternative to using these kinds of ETFs. Consequently, we want to demonstrate the performance of broad indexes for mortgage REITs, preferred shares, equity REITs, and high-yield equity REITs.

We focus more on high-quality equity REITs than high-yield equity REITs, but we find many potential investors are more excited about KBWY because they see a high yield and assume it means high returns. Clearly, it doesn’t (read our articles and you’ll get exposed to that lesson frequently). However, it's one of the main alternative options many investors may consider.

Misconceptions

There are a few common misconceptions. Sadly, these are so prevalent that I need to address them on a regular basis.

Several investors who have begun to learn about NAV believe that buying at a large discount to NAV is always a good idea. While a discount can be attractive, it shouldn’t be used in isolation. REITs that persistently trade at a large discount to NAV simply do not outperform. Many investors believe that by “demanding” a higher return in the form of dividend yield they can achieve higher returns. This doesn’t work. It has never worked. It regularly results in worse returns. Many investors believe FFO can be used in isolation to determine if a REITs dividend is safe. This is categorically false. We’re providing charts using “Analyst AFFO,” which subtracts for recurring capitalized expenditures such as replacing roofs and repaving parking lots. If you owned a physical building, could you spend rent money on replacing a roof and then spend the same dollars on paying for a cruise? No. If you stick to using FFO instead of AFFO, you will fail dramatically at valuation. Some investors think payout ratios in a single year are enough to tell them everything they need to know. That isn’t true either. Sometimes there are non-recurring factors that can still impact “Analyst AFFO.” Despite attempts to standardize definitions, there are some unusual factors that can still have significant short-term impacts. That doesn’t mean you can shrug off a high payout ratio, it means you need to dig deeper. Many investors fall into one of two extremist camps. The first camp thinks no one can beat the market regularly, therefore they are only interested in index funds. Ironically, these investors still choose several different index funds instead of just using one target-date fund, which automatically diversifies their holdings. The second camp assumes that beating the market is simple and becomes overly confident. These investors may often be heard disclosing trades months later, but never in real-time. You can guess why.

Demonstration

Since someone always wants to argue about those points, I need to keep reminding investors. A persistent discount to NAV is not a positive sign.

I’m going to use several charts built using TIKR.com to demonstrate. Each chart is huge so we could maintain resolution (make sure wifi is on).

When someone tells you that all of their REITs trade at large discounts to NAV, that should be a red flag. It’s great catching a premium REIT during a rare discount, but a persistent discount is a bad sign. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, your No. 1 focus should be on quality.

It's shockingly rare to see a combination of a long-term rising share price and a frequent discount to NAV. If the discounts to NAV are frequent, it doesn’t bode well.

Where Are Your Charts?

It takes quite a while to put all the charts together. The topic we’re doing today doesn’t require all the charts so I’ve gone for a quicker piece.

REITs Issuing New Shares

REITs generally finance a majority of their acquisitions by issuing equity and debt. Depreciation can give the REIT a tax shield, but there isn’t much in the way of retained earnings. We can get a feel for where management thinks it is worth issuing new equity by looking at the REIT's issuance through ATM (at-the-market) programs. Several of the most active REITs (in total issuance) will be familiar to investors:

Source: Author Chart, Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence (subscription to Market Intelligence required)

The gross amounts are estimated and the shares sold may be rounded. In some cases, the company may have issued and repurchased shares, so the value would be a net value.

That should work very well for our purposes.

We can see that Realty Income (O) was willing to issue new shares at about $62.58 per share. That’s only slightly above the recent price:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock hasn’t broken much above that level either.

The next REIT on the list is Digital Realty (DLR). The REIT was willing to issue new shares at around $155.625 per share.

We’ve purchased shares of DLR recently:

Source: REIT Forum Trade Alert

At $129.25, we were happy to increase the position in DLR. We didn’t get the very bottom, but we were close. When management was issuing shares, they didn’t get the very top, but they were close:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The price a REIT is willing to sell shares at will usually give investors a feel for what management considers a fair value. Of course, technical issues can still come into play. For instance, over the last several years we saw REITs in some industries (such as data centers) able to develop assets for far less than the market cost of those assets. By issuing new shares and using the proceeds for development, management was internalizing (for the shareholders, not for themselves) the profit margin on development.

For the long-term shareholders, a REIT issuing shares near their high prices is positive because it gives the REIT more cash at an attractive valuation. These issuances are usually pretty small. For instance, DLR’s issuance totaled just under $250 million. Today, with a lower share price, the market cap on common equity is nearly $40 billion. Consequently, this is simply another small data point to consider as part of the process.

As a reminder, these are our open positions in equity REITs:

We purchased equity REIT shares four times in December: AMT, DLR, ELS, and AMT again.

Cheap Stays Cheap

Hoya Capital Real Estate recently wrote Cheap REITs Stay Cheap. In that article he says:

“While the allure of high yield REITs can be tempting, we've stressed in our research that while there are no shortcuts in REIT investing, that one can indeed "tilt the playing field" in one's favor by having the discipline to focus on high-quality names and long-term dividend growth rather than "juicy" yields that can be cut at any moment. High-yield REIT investors had a rough 2020 as REITs in the highest quadrant of dividend yields entering 2020 plunged more than 30% and saw the vast majority of dividend cuts while REITs in the lowest dividend yield quadrant produced positive total returns.”

He hammered the point home with this chart:

Ever hear that a stock is “safe because it has a high yield?” That’s absurd. It’s like saying someone’s kids won’t drown because they only swim at home. Statistically, that just isn’t how things work:

Source

The high yield occurs because the risk is higher. This is particularly important with equity REITs, where investors are even more content to hold positions blindly. Going after higher yields inherently means higher risks. Yet many investors are content to gamble their portfolio. Remarkably, many who lost big in 2020 are still at the table and still taking the same bad advice.

Conclusion

You don’t have to follow us. You don’t have to care about our research. If you’re happy with a high dividend yield and a dwindling account value, there are plenty of authors who can cater to you. On the other hand, if you’re focused on generating total returns and want to use REITs to do it, you may love our research. Hit the “Follow” button beside my name to start seeing more of our research.

Make sure to leave a comment and let us know what you think of the layout.