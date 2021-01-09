Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Still No Sign Of A Broad Downturn, As Vaccination Rate Improves

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

December data started out with an actual loss of jobs, while the unemployment rate remained steady. ISM manufacturing improved to nearly a 20 year high, while ISM non-manufacturing improved as well.

November data included positive construction spending and factory orders.

Note: For most indicators I have now added both the weeks of the best and worst readings since the coronavirus crisis began in parentheses following this week’s number. This will tell us whether gains are continuing, leveling off, or whether we are starting to turn back down.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.31%, up +0.18% w/w (1-yr range: 3.13-5.15)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.12%, up +0.20% w/w (0.52-1.87)

Credit spread 2.19%, down -0.02% w/w (1.97-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.98%, up +0.19% w/w (0.12-0.83)

10 year minus 3 month: +1.03%, up +0.19% w/w (-0.20-1.16)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.08%, up +0.01% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

2.88%, up +0.11% w/w (2.76-4.15)

Corporate bonds spiked to near five-year highs early in 2020, but subsequently made several multi-decade lows, which they tied this week. Treasury bonds yields are in the middle of their one-year range, but are still down over 0.5% YoY, so remain a positive.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative last March, but has also bounced back, and is positive now. Two of the three measures of the yield curve remain solidly positive, while the Fed funds vs. two-year spread is neutral. Mortgage rates are also extremely positive, near all-time lows.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association) (no report this week)

Purchase apps down -0.8% w/w to 314 (184-343) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -2 to 327 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY +3% (NSA) (Worst: -35% on 4/18)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +19% (NSA)

Refi apps -6% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up less than +0.1% w/w

Up +1.6% YoY (0.6-5.2)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase mortgage applications, after declining sharply last March and April, rebounded to repeated new decade highs. Refi is also positive.

From 2018 until late in 2020 real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. Having decreased by more than 1/2 of their YoY peak in the past several months, they are now neutral.

Money supply

M1

-2.2% w/w

+3.3% m/m

+63.4% YoY Real M1 (4.3-66.7)

M2

-0.6% w/w

+0.4% m/m

+23.2% YoY Real M2 (4.2-24.9)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In 2019, both M1 and M2 improved from negative to neutral and ultimately positive. Fed actions to combat the economic crash amplified that.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 24)

Q3 2020 actual unchanged at 39.41 w/w, up 39.7% q/q, down -8.1% from Q4 2018 peak

Q4 2020 estimated down -0.34 w/w to 37.05, down -6.0% q/q

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Q3 earnings were up over 10% q/q so this indicator changed all the way back to positive and are also up more than 3% from Q2 when averaged with Q4.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index up +.01 (less loose) to -0.60 (0.33 - -0.69)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -.01 (looser) to -0.52 (0.64 - -0.79)

Leverage subindex down -0.02 (less tight) to +0.12 (0.66 - -0.24)

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April 2020 all turned negative, but both the adjusted and unadjusted indexes quickly rebounded to positive, and have remained so since.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative early in 2019. In late summer, both improved to neutral on a YoY basis. Against major currencies it has recently fluctuated between positive and neutral. It is positive again this week. The broad measure also recently turned positive.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.61 to 79.66 (58.87-82.20)

Down -1.1% YoY (Worst: -26.0% on April 25; Best: -3.5% Dec 18)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

137.67, up +4.97 w/w (88.46-138.81)

Up +19.0% YoY (Worst: -23.6% on April 11; Best +20.7% Dec 18)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes were negative in much of 2019, but rebounded considerably since April 2020. Total commodities have remained neutral, while industrial commodities briefly turned positive in August, and again for the past eight weeks.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +1.8% to 3824.68 (new record high)

There have been repeated recent three-month highs, including this week, so this metric remains positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)(no reports this week)

Empire State down -0.3 to +3.4

Philly down -35.6 to +2.3

Richmond down -20 to +12

Kansas City up +5 to +24

Dallas up +10.6 to +17.8

Month-over-month rolling average: up +2 to +12

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. In April the average was even more negative than at its worst reading of the Great Recession. It rebounded by more than half last May, and at the end of June, it rebounded all the way to positive. New orders have pulled back in the last several months, but are still positive.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

787,000, down -3,000 w/w (Worst: 6.867 M on April 4; Best 711,000 on Nov. 7)

4-week average 818,750, down -18,750 w/w (Worst: 5.786 M on April 25; Best 740,500 on Nov. 28)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

New claims made a new pandemic low this week, but are still above their worst levels of the Great Recession. Continuing claims are also down by over 1/2 from their worst readings. The continued pandemic lows have made this metric positive, until two weeks ago, when the increase of over 100,000 in weekly claims from their lows warranted changing this measure to neutral. If weekly claims go back over 900,000, and the four-week average over 850,000 I will change this to negative.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Down -1 to 90 w/w

Down -5.9% YoY (Worst: -36.3% on May 28; Best Dec 24)

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and plummeted beginning in March. It has gradually been becoming “less awful” over the past six months, and three months ago improved to neutral. This week’s reading was again heavily influenced by seasonal comparisons with last year.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$247.0 B for the month of December 2020 vs. $243.6 B one year ago, up +$3.4 B or +1.4%

$254.7 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $215.1 B one year ago, up +$39.6 B or +18.4% (Worst: -16.0% on July 3; Best +18.4% this week)

YoY comparisons turned firmly negative in the second week of April. The comparative YoY readings, except for one week, have generally improved to less than 1/2 of their worst, making this indicator neutral. This week for only the third time in the past nine months, the report was positive, but is affected by monthly affects.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$4.08 to $52.50 w/w, down -4.9% YoY

Gas prices up +$0.01 to $2.25 w/w, down -$0.34 YoY (Worst: -$1.12 on May 1)

Usage 4-week average down -11.9% YoY (Worst: -43.7% on May 1; Best -6.7% Oct 9)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section)

Gas prices remain very low, relatively speaking. Usage turned very negative at the beginning of April, but has since rebounded by much more than half since its low point, and so has become neutral. The YoY comparisons have weakened in the past several months. If the comparisons get worse than -15% YoY, I will flip this to negative again.

Bank lending rates

0.145 TED spread down -0.028 w/w (0.12-1.90) (graph at link)

0.1326 LIBOR down -0.0114 w/w (0.13-1.70) (graph at link)

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread has remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn. Both TED and LIBOR have declined far enough after that to turn back positive.

Business formations

Five-week average up +38.5% YoY (Census Bureau Business Formation Statistics) (Worst: -27.1% on April 18; Best +92.9% on Aug 7)

The five-week average of this statistic cuts down on most of that noise while retaining at least a short leading signal that appears to turn 1-3 months before the cycle. This turned negative YoY last March as soon as coronavirus turned into a real issue, but by July turned back strongly positive. It has faded again since late summer, but I will not change the rating to neutral unless and until it dips below 30% YoY.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.44 to -1.76 w/w (Worst: -11.48; Best -1.32 Dec 26)

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

Dec 29 -76%

Jan 7 -61% (Best -40% on Oct 15)

The comparisons gradually improved each week from spring into summer. Since then the improvement has been much more gradual, but still the comparisons rose enough to turn neutral. In the past three months, there has been a pronounced retrenchment, enough to change the rating to negative. Some of this is probably cold weather causing few people to take advantage of outside dining; some is probably the out-of-control pandemic itself.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.5% YoY (Worst:-9.7% June 12; Best +9.1% on Dec 2)

In late April the bottom fell out in the Redbook index. It turned positive for two weeks before turning neutral and then positive. The rebound in the past several months has continued.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -6.1% YoY (Worst: -30.2% on May 22; Best -1.4% Dec 11)

Intermodal units up +10.7% YoY (Worst: -22.4% on May 1; Best +24.8% on Sept 11)

Total loads up +1.9% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8; Best +8.6% on Sept 11)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Since January 2019 rail had been almost uniformly negative, and worsened last April, but has gradually improved ever since. Carloads have turned positive several times, but were negative again this week. Intermodal has generally been positive for several months. Eight weeks ago total rail carloads also turned positive.

Harpex declined to a new one-year low earlier this year, then improved gradually. In the past month it has repeatedly spiked to new multiyear highs. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three-year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three-year lows at the beginning of February. In summer the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral, and for a few weeks to positive. Six weeks ago it fell back again to neutral.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the beginning American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +3.1% w/w

Down -10.4% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8; Best -10.4% this week)

The bottom in production fell out in April. There has been slow but continuing improvement since then, and finally three months ago it improved enough to be rated neutral.

Summary And Conclusion

There were no changes in any of the ratings this week.

Until the pandemic is brought under control, the coincident indicators are the most important. Among them, the unadjusted Chicago Fed Financial Index, the TED spread, LIBOR, Redbook consumer spending, and intermodal and total rail traffic are positive, joined this week by tax withholding. Harpex, the BDI, steel, and the Fed Weekly Economic Index are all neutral. Restaurant reservations and rail carloads are negative.

Among the short leading indicators, gas and oil prices, business formations, stock prices, the regional Fed new orders indexes, the US$ both broadly and against major currencies, industrial commodities, and the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds are positives. New jobless claims, gas usage, total commodities, and staffing are neutral. There are no negatives.

Among the long leading indicators, corporate bonds, Treasuries, mortgage rates, two out of three measures of the yield curve, real M1 and real M2, purchase mortgage applications and refinancing, corporate profits, and the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index are all positives. The two-year Treasury minus Fed funds yield spread and real estate loans are neutral. The Chicago Financial Leverage subindex is the sole negative.

Although several important monthly indicators, in particular Friday’s jobs report, have turned negative, there is no evidence of a broad downturn in any timeframe of the high frequency indicators. Weakness appears very acute in food services, but even overall consumer spending remains positive. Additionally, while the pandemic rages completely out of control, with new all-time high infection and death rates, vaccination rates have also improved in the past two weeks, from 0.6 people per 1,000 daily on average to 1.4 people per 1,000 daily, or from requiring 4.5 years to vaccinate all Americans to two years. Hopefully this rate will more than double again, particularly once the incoming Biden Administration brings a more forceful and coherent Federal response to bear.