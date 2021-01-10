Cryptocurrencies May Temporarily Save The World From Stagflation

As hard as it may be to believe it, it is indeed the case now that Italy and Greece both experienced negative yields on bonds issued in 2020. This in my view is a clear signal that we reached the beginning of the end of a decades-long interest rate and inflation cycle, and that we are on the cusp of a new trend. Low levels of economic growth, with inflation and rising interest rates, are upon us.

The timing may not be certain, but there are plenty of signs that we are now close to a turning point. There is however still some hope that we can at the very least temporarily avoid that point of reckoning and our best hope right now is the emerging bull run in cryptocurrencies, which can help to soak up the excess fiat currency liquidity being created by central banks around the world. It may create some potentially bigger problems down the road, but may at least provide us with an opportunity to kick the can further down the road, at least for now.

The cryptocurrency rally is purely momentum-driven

Before I delve into the complex topic of why it is that I believe we are likely to see a potential trend of stagflation emerging, as opposed to the current market consensus that expects a decade of slow economic growth, coupled with low-interest rates, I want to briefly summarize the recent cryptocurrency rally and its most likely trigger. I think it is necessary to look at the reasons behind the rally objectively in order to understand its likely trajectory going forward.

While there are plenty of people trying to conduct analysis about Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies in order to try to understand it as an investment asset, the reality of it is that there is no fundamental basis for cryptocurrencies to move up or down in price. There are certainly many reasons for individuals, establishments ranging from businesses (legal and illicit) as well as states to hold on to some viable cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

There is the same reasoning as there is to hold on to gold, namely have some in the portfolio as a hedge against a potential implosion of the fiat financial system. There is also a desire to circumvent oversight, sanctions, and other impediments to doing business around the world. Others simply see it as an investment tool, and they buy it in the hope that it will appreciate in value so they can cash in on it. None of these factors play enough of a role in order to provide us with a way to provide a credible fundamental analysis of this asset. It is all about momentum and momentum tends to be driven in all likelihood by major investors who set the trend, which tends to attract smaller investors who help to amplify the momentum, whether up or down.

Source: CoinMarketCap

As we can see from this Bitcoin chart, there has been a recent steep rally in the price of Bitcoin, which put an end to the price slump following the 2018 rally. Other major cryptocurrencies have seen a more or less similar trend. The 2018 price crash we saw with Bitcoin was preceded by a similarly steep rally. The logic of precedent would dictate that the current spike will be followed by a similar crash in the price of bitcoin as we saw in 2018. What might be different this time around is an institutional interest to have this current cryptocurrency rally extended for longer with the aim of soaking up some of the liquidity that is being injected into the global financial system.

A financial emergency that was decades in the making, exacerbated by the COVID crisis

Just a decade ago, Greece had to be bailed out because its 10-year yield reached as high as 35%. Its 10-year yield currently sits at around .6%. Italy's is currently at .5%, despite the fact that its Debt/GDP ratio is set to reach close to 160%.

Source: Investing.com

The part that makes very little sense from a market logic point of view is that none of this is the result of an improvement in Greece's or Italy's economic prospects. When the Greek debt crisis flared up in 2010, its debt/GDP ratio was about 120%. This year it may reach as high as 200% and yet if the bond yield trends were the only indication, one would think that the likes of Greece and Italy have undergone a massive improvement in their fiscal situations. It is all about central bank actions that are leading to massive distortions of the market through their asset purchase interventions, which makes this possible. It does not mean that it is a healthy situation by any means.

Source: Federal Reserve

The US federal reserve has been busy pumping money into the economy, making it possible for the government to issue debt with a low interest rate, making it sustainable to borrow trillions of dollars. US 10-year treasury bonds are currently, yielding under 1%, which is lower than the current rate of inflation of 1.2% when food & energy are included in the data. I should note that while Italy's 10-year bond currently yields less than the US 10-year, Its latest inflation measure suggests that prices are declining at an annual rate of -.3%, therefore the spread between its inflation and its borrowing costs, is roughly +.9 points, while it is about -.3 points for US 10-year bonds.

The ECB has been far more aggressive in its push to stimulate the Eurozone economy, with its balance sheet currently towering way above the levels seen at the Fed, when adjusting for the size of the economy.

Source: Yardeni.com

The size of the Eurozone economy is 11.9 trillion Euros as of 2019, while the ECB's total assets are now in the 7 trillion Euro range, which amounts to about 59% of its GDP, compared with about 1/3 of GDP when the same measure is applied to the US situation. By the time we will get the final 2020 data, it will be even higher, given the contraction in the EU economy. The ECB injected about 6 trillion Euros into the economy since 2008, with about half of it injected just in 2020, which is why we are seeing such low interest rates on what should otherwise be considered junk-rated bonds in places like Greece and Italy.

While the ECB actions are an extreme illustration of what has been going on with all major economies, the amount of money pumped into the system all over the world is massive. It was done to facilitate the roughly $15 trillion increase in global debt in the first nine months of this year. It is estimated that total global debt will reach about $277 trillion by the end of this year, while the global economy is set to shrink, from less than $88 trillion in 2019 to something perhaps a few trillion dollars smaller.

The total global debt/GDP ratio has been on an expanding path for many decades now, and the only way for it to be sustained has been to increase the debt-carrying capacity of the global economy through constantly declining interest rates.

Source: Institute of International Finance

As we can see, even as the global economy started recovering from the 2008 crisis, global debt/GDP continued to increase significantly. The data only covers the timeline until the beginning of the COVID crisis, and as we know from other more recent data sources, things got a lot worse in the last few quarters. What this chart does very well is to illustrate why we absolutely needed a constant decline in global interest rates. Now that we reached the point where Greek and Italian bonds can dip into negative yield territory, there is little gain that can still be had from a trend that lasted about four decades now.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St.Louis

The US 10-year bond yield may not be a perfect proxy for the global interest rate trend, but it is perhaps the closest indicator of the overall trend for the past 40 years. It is the best way to visualize how we constantly gained in our debt-carrying capacity in the past few decades thanks to constantly declining interest rates. As rates declined we have been able to borrow more and more money. It is hard to see however how much further down this road we can go, given that we increasingly face a situation where it might be cheaper to hold cash than to pay governments to lend them money.

Inflation is the only factor that can break the trend

Fears of hyperinflation combined with a lack of economic growth after the 2008 crisis combining to usher in a period of dreaded stagflation were proven at least partially wrong, which is why it is so hard to address the issue this time around. Fact is that we are now collectively convinced that perhaps debts no longer matter, especially when it comes to government debt. As long as interest costs remain so low that governments can borrow for free, or close to it, it sort of makes sense to assume as much. And as long as central banks can seemingly print unlimited volumes of money without triggering inflation, it is assumed that interest rates can be kept low perhaps forever.

Inflation has been something that is increasingly hard to come by in today's global economy. There are still pockets of inflation to be found around the world. Turkey is still running on inflation rates of over 10%. Argentina, which is constantly faced with fiscal issues is experiencing much higher rates of inflation, in the 30%-40% range. Aside from a few such exceptions, most of the world's economy is increasingly stuck in a deflationary trap, not unlike what Japan has been experiencing for some decades now. A deflationary trap, with low interest rates, is what we are banking on now, given that the current levels of global debt can only be sustained, as long as we either have very low interest rates or alternatively if we can inflate the debt away.

The pre-2008 normal, where we had moderate inflation and interest rates at the very least tended to cover inflation, is the one option that we can no longer sustain given that we would not be able to afford the debt-servicing imposed on us by what we used to regard as normal conditions. As much as $18 Trillion in current debt outstanding is currently determined to have a negative yield across the world, mostly thanks to central bank actions, but also due to many countries being stuck in a deflationary trap.

Because the money being printed tends to float towards the top of the income demographic and more specifically it tends to inflate stock assets, it is causing a slowdown in the velocity of money.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The velocity of money can pick up once again when it starts chasing tangible assets and goods. When that happens, inflation will return to the global economy. It may in fact return with a vengeance as all the money sloshing around in the global economy starts doing what it always does, namely, chase the sources that provide the most return on investment.

How inflation will be reignited

As I stated many times before in previous articles, I believe that there is only one factor that can reignite inflation, especially in the developed world and that is a commodities price boom. Nothing else will do, because there is an overabundance in global manufacturing capacity for most goods, and most services are plentiful as well. If there is a shortage, it becomes ameliorated very fast, because the global supply chain has the ability to react by reallocating resources as needed. Because consumers in the developed world have the buying power advantage over their developing world peers, any global shortages of products will be felt in the developing world market first.

A sustained commodities price boom however tends to affect all prices everywhere as it causes an increase in input costs for goods and for services. It just so happens that there are some institutional forecasts emerging, which predicts just such a boom is on the horizon. Goldman Sacks has been reported to be forecasting a commodities boom, mostly due to dollar weakness. It is forecasting a 30% return on its Commodities Index in the next twelve months. I personally think that the next twelve months will see just a beginning of a more prolonged boom in commodity prices, ranging from food to industrial metals, especially once the COVID vaccinations will get underway in a more meaningful volume.

Once the commodities boom will get underway it will take on a life of its own, as long as the global economy will continue to recover from the deep recession we experienced this year. It will be fueled by slight supply tightness, or even by a balance in the supply/demand equation. It will not take much for money that is anything but scarce these days to start chasing anything that has a hint of some scarcity value.

This did not happen in the past decade or so, despite cheap and plentiful money resources, because there was a successful argument of an indefinite period of plenty, based on a decade where worries of shortages in food and oil supplies were seemingly forever banished from mainstream thought processes. The argument, based on past experiences has been that the system will always find a way to provide. This decade I believe we will discover that the assumptions of the last decade were misguided. We are starting to see some evidence of it being the case already.

Source: Trading Economics

As we can see from the US food price inflation chart above, food prices are increasing at the highest rate in eight years. A big part of it is the fact that the food supply chain has been disrupted by the crisis. But I think there is also another factor, namely the rise in the price of tangible goods, beyond what normal supply/demand relationships would warrant. For instance, crude oil prices increased substantially since the spring of this year, and it is not because anyone believes that potential supply & demand are approaching anything resembling a natural balance.

We will not reach that point until the end of this year at the earliest, given that demand is still very much subdued by continued COVID-related measures. But oil is nevertheless a tangible asset, while the growing supply of money is not. Money has to flow to assets that do have some supply limits associated with their nature. I think this is just an early indicator of what will happen once the economy does come back and we reach the economic activity levels we saw before the crisis.

Once we will start seeing demand for goods and services return to levels close to what we experienced before the crisis, it will not take much of a tightening in the supply/demand situation of many key commodities for prices to rise significantly. Assuming that current expectations for a global economic recovery next year are correct, the oil market for instance will probably be close to a non-artificial market balance, where unrestricted supplies will more or less equal demand by the fourth quarter or 2021.

Data source: OPEC

Unlike what we have seen in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, we will not have a shale industry that will dump as much oil & gas on to the global market as needed to stave off inflation. The shale industry may have achieved that goal, in the last decade but it failed to provide investors with a decent return. Countless investors lost money on shale stocks, while the debt left outstanding after a decade of drilling is a testament to the huge gap between the amount of money that went into the ground, versus what came out.

As of now, the shale industry generated $300 billion in net negative cash flow since 2010. I do believe that the global oil market will reach a supply/demand balance as early as the end of next year and things will get challenging thereafter unless we will have another economic downturn, in which case we will be faced with a whole different set of issues. As of right now, I am assuming that there will be a sustained economic recovery in the coming years.

How an initial return of mild inflation can trigger a major inflationary spike

An increase in price for basic commodities, such as oil, gas, food, metals, and other important base inputs in our economy will cause inflationary pressures to rise throughout the global supply chain. This initial wave of inflation will by no means be anything more than a return to something that we will deem as normal and desirable, but as I already pointed out, it is not something that we can sustain for a prolonged period of time.

We either need interest rates as low as possible, or inflation to inflate the debt away. The second wave of inflation will happen as a result of market momentum, fueled by the large piles of liquidity that central banks have been pumping into the system all over the world. It will have a snowball effect and it will be very hard to stop, not to mention that central banks and governments will be reluctant to try to stop it because monetary and fiscal tightening would have adverse effects on the economy, which is already frail.

The kind of effects that will act as an amplifying factor that will cause a snowball effect will occur in the form of interest rates rising as a result of inflation, regardless of what central banks will do. Producers will then pass on at least part of the extra interest costs to consumers, along with the growing cost of commodities inputs. We should note that companies will be passing along such costs not only to final consumers but also to other producers, who will then in turn add the extra costs incurred in the process of production to the cost of their products when sold to their consumers. This in turn will add to the costs of producing most goods and services, including the natural resources that we need as inputs.

One final aspect of the inflationary trend I will touch on is the fact that it will not be accompanied by robust economic growth. Prices will increase, even as wages, especially in the developed world will remain mostly stagnant and they will not keep up with inflation. Globalization is responsible for this, because we have a huge gap in wages, even as the technological and infrastructure gap between most developed countries and emerging nations such as China is becoming ever more narrow. It is increasingly difficult for a car manufacturing company for instance to justify paying a German assembly worker $30/hour, while Chinese workers can can be just as productive while earning perhaps $5-$10/hour.

The narrowing of the global wage gap is now an inevitability and it will not be at all pleasant, especially for those of us living in the developed world. Real wages will converge together with productivity gains in developing nations, but it is impossible for them to converge at our level. There is simply not enough planet earth to go around to sustain our levels of consumption. The convergence will take place at a much lower average level, closer to the current global average.

Having said this, there may still be some real wage gains among professional elites who work in a limited number of fields in the developed world. In countries like South Korea and Israel real average wages will also continue to grow, as long as they continue on a robust economic growth path. The EU, US, Canada, Japan and other developed world entities will not be as lucky to see it happen, because there is very little gain happening in productivity, therefore real wages are set to stagnate or even decline in coming years. With consumption not gaining, neither will economic growth, therefore I do believe we will have stagflation, not just inflation going forward

A Cryptocurrency bull run can soak up the piles of fiat being issued, thus temporarily helping the world to avoid a stagflation scenario

With a total cryptocurrency market cap of around a trillion dollars, this is no longer a marginal and insignificant phenomenon. If the current trend of appreciation continues it can help to absorb hundreds of billions of dollars every month. The net effect of it would be to help channel the money that is being pumped into the economy into an asset that temporarily removes it from circulation. It is important to understand that having the excess money supplies recycled into cryptocurrencies that we assume will not be spent any time soon, but rather held as investments, will not only prevent an excess of money chasing goods and services, but it will also act to prevent it from chasing other investment opportunities such as stocks and commodities.

It is especially important in my view for the financial system to prevent too much money from chasing essential commodity assets, which may drive their price up, way beyond what fundamental considerations would warrant. In other words, too much money sitting on the sides, waiting to chase something with tangible value and of limited supply, with perhaps demand set to outstrip supply at a given price point, could produce momentum-driven price spikes in oil, gas, metals, and many other commodities that our economy depends on as essential inputs.

Because there are no fundamentals backing cryptocurrencies there is no limit to how high they can soar and for how long. The rallies, as well as selloffs, are not driven by economic, political, or geopolitical events. It is mostly sentiment, coupled with larger players buying and selling, creating momentum that then takes on a life of its own as other investors pile into the initial trend that drives the trend.

So there is no reason whatsoever to expect the current cryptocurrency rally not to continue. In fact, the bet should be in favor of it, given that there are larger interests at stake in helping it continue. If the rally does continue, it will help the global economy a great deal by helping to remove some of the excess fiat liquidity out of circulation. This will probably lead to unintended consequences later on, but for now, it will be a blessing.