Lost in the frenzy of ARK Invest's success with their five disruptive innovation ETFs in 2020 is the Israel Innovation Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL). This black sheep of the ARK family is constructed and managed very differently than its active ETF cousins. Please feel free to read my coverage on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) as an introduction to ARK Invest.

Some highlights of major differences:

Passive indexed based instead of actively traded leading to a lower expense ratio (0.49%) - IZRL is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and tracks the ARK Israeli Innovation Index

All holdings are based in Israel, a country with a rich history of technological innovation being rooted in the culture. Other ARK ETFs primarily invest in U.S.-based companies.

More emphasis on hardware via the semiconductor and communications industry. This is a result of Israel being a core area for semiconductor and communications innovation as evidenced by industry leaders such as Intel (INTC) building an $11B hub in Israel. Other ARK ETFs primarily focus on software-based companies.

Small and micro cap focused which creates more room for growth. The weighted average market cap of IZRL holdings is $3.3B and median market cap is $686M. For ARK's flagship ETF, ARKK, this is $76B and $6B respectively.

Despite the differences, IZRL is still consistent with ARK's vision of disruptive innovation and is filled with companies across a broad spectrum of industries including health technology, communications, technology services, electronic technology, consumer services, and producer manufacturing.

Israel Is A Growing Innovation Hub

The first question an investor may ask is "why Israel?" Despite the reputation of its surrounding neighbors, Israel has a very advanced economy and standard of living which allows it to be one of the most innovative countries in the world. Israel ranks 19th in the world on the Human Development Index, which measures various indicators such as life expectancy, income per capita, and education, which gives it a status of "highly developed." This puts Israel just two spots behind the U.S., which has fallen in the most recent index, while Israel has climbed.

Israel has also been growing GDP incredibly well for a developed country in the past two decades. While most developed countries, including the U.S., tend to grow GDP at about 2% per year, Israel has been averaging well above 3%, with the most recent year at 3.5%.

GDP Growth 2000-2019 Israel vs. United States. Source: World Bank

Israel is also an innovation hub and some of the largest investments in innovation and many successes. It has the third most companies listed on the NASDAQ-100, behind only China and the U.S. On a per capita basis, Israel has more venture capital, more startups and more scientists and tech professionals than any other country in the world. While the term "tech hub" often has people thinking of the headquarters of major tech companies in Silicon Valley, Portland, and Seattle, it's worthwhile to note that some of those same tech companies such as Intel, Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) expanded their oversees research and development hubs to Israel to take advantage of the growing talent and infrastructure. These successes and investments constitutes the "gem" portion of the IZRL hidden gem.

A root cause of the innovation focus in Israel comes from its culture and emphasis on education. ARK hosted a podcast with Yishai Fraenkel, Director General and Vice President at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to discuss this very topic.

Yet, Israel/IZRL Is Very Underrated

According to the IZRL fact sheet, one major reason ARK targets Israel is that traditional stock indices underweight Israel relative to its importance to technological innovation and economic output projections. The MSCI World Index, which comprises of 23 developed market countries and is the backbone of many international stock funds, only has a 0.19% weight on Israel. By my own calculation from Worldometer data, Israel represents 0.80% of those 23 countries' nominal GDP. Without even including the higher growth levels, that makes Israel 4x underweight relative to its current GDP outputs. It makes sense that ARK sees this gap in international stock indices and wants to create a focused fund for Israel.

Even IZRL itself is incredibly underrated and undiscovered relative to its ARK ETF cousins. IZRL has only $34M AUM and only about 145k shares are traded daily. ARKK in contrast has nearly $9B AUM and over 8M shares traded daily. This lower liquidity for IZRL combined with its small cap holdings makes it not a great option for day trading as it will have larger bid-ask spreads and sells at a greater premium to NAV than ARKK. Holding for the long term is perfectly fine.

IZRL (1.25k followers) has about 30x less followers on Seeking Alpha than ARKK (37k followers). This trend is backed up by the trend of Google web searches for IZRL vs. ARKK over the past year. The skyrocketing interest in ARKK has made IZRL look completely flat.

Source: Google Trends

However if you remove ARKK so you can zoom into the trend of IZRL, you can see some upward trajectory in interest towards the latter end of the year as more and more people are getting familiar with ARK invest. This is a positive sign for IZRL and it's always better to get in at the beginning of a trend rather than later.

Source: Google Trends

The lack of attention on IZRL compared to other ARK ETFs is a big plus in my book and contributes to the "hidden" part of the IZRL hidden gem. I have been concerned with ARK's main ETFs having such an incredible runup in 2020 and typically funds that runup that quickly with record inflows from retail investors are usually signs of a bubble. Investing in IZRL long term allows an investor to still take advantage of the greatness of ARK management while staying away from potential bubbles with growth completely priced in.

Holdings

IZRL holdings are fairly independent of the rest of ARK ETFs. Only a few holdings in IZRL are found in other ARK ETFs and together they only make up about 9% of IZRL according to my own calculations based on holdings data as of 1/7/21. IZRL's holdings tend to be more hardware/manufacturing-focused (semiconductors, communications, etc.) due to the nature of industries established in Israel. Finally, IZRL holdings are relatively equal weighted with the top ten holdings being about 25% of the fund by count and 33% by weight. This prevents one holding from overly dictating fund returns and mitigates risk with diversification.

These method differences make IZRL an interesting play to still bet on ARK management without falling into the same potential bubble risk as the more popular ETFs.

Top Ten Holdings

Company (Ticker) Focus Weight Perion Network (PERI) Digital Advertising Solutions 4.10% Stratasys (SSYS) 3D Printing 3.85% Gamida Cell (GMDA) Cell Therapies For Blood Diseases 3.72% One Software Technologies OTCPK:ONSTF) Software Integration Services 3.40% Fattal Holdings (OTCPK:FATLF) Hotels 3.32% Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Satellite-based Broadband Communications 3.17% Rada Electronics (RADA) Military Electronics 3.07% Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Semiconductors 3.00% Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Wireless Communications 2.97% Fiverr International (FVRR) Online Services Marketplace 2.85% Total 33.25%

Performance

It's no secret that IZRL has lagged ARKK since its inception by quite a bit. While past performance is never fully indicative of future performance, it still probably indicates that there's no reason to completely swap ARKK for IZRL but rather use IZRL as another option to invest with ARK alongside the main ETFs.

Data by YCharts

IZRL could be a very useful tool to diversify your risk against the top heavy and potentially overvalued main ARK ETFs. IZRL holdings are twice as close to profitability on average as measured by weighted P/E of -20x versus -45x for ARKK. Additionally, IZRL has lower historical Beta and lower percentage off highs compared to ARKK, creating more stability for investors.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

IZRL provides an ARK-backed way of investing in a growing and underrated innovation hub that is Israel. The under-coverage and current low hype of IZRL is a big plus and makes it the right time to invest. While I am not planning on completely swapping out my ARKK and ARKG holdings for IZRL, I am looking to add more to this hidden gem instead of my main ARK ETFs for the time being while monitoring the recent ARK frenzy.