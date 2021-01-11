Hedged Income Portfolio (HIP) Monthly Report - Part II

(This post was published to members of Yield Hunting on Dec. 7. All data herein is from that date.)

This is the second part of this multi-part series introducing the wider base of Seeking Alpha members to Gaius-Stephanus who is a long-term member of our Yield Hunting marketplace service. In Part I, he introduces us to his Hedged Income Portfolio ("HIP"), which is his strategy and process for managing his family trust with as little volatility as possible while producing a 6% yield.

Any questions can be directed to me or Gaius directly.

Executive Summary

HIP YTD performance finished the month at +5.01%, printing a month over month gain of 8.74%. This was due to a tactical decision to increase equity CEFs/ETFs from 30% of TLA (late August/early September) to 48% of TLA by the end of October. While this was a rewarding and a much-needed turnaround for the portfolio, I mismanaged the portfolio allocation following the March lows by being too defensively positioned.

A material part of the improvement in the portfolio’s correlation to the S&P 500, 81.3%, was abandoning the strategy of a double overlay of equity protection with positions such as TAIL/SWAN/DRSK, etc. as the portfolio’s core holdings are diversified and utilize various derivative strategies. TAIL/SWAN/DRSK are all great funds, but the double overlay caused a materially lower Portfolio Beta (0.2 to 0.4) during up S&P periods and are more suited to a different market outlook.

Successful portfolio management is helped significantly by having a set of objectives, implementation of a strategy, measuring the portfolio’s performance, and then analyze how your portfolio is performing against those objectives and adjust your strategy accordingly. If this sounds a lot like Plan – Do – Check – Act, you are correct. With this process-oriented approach, the buying and selling of funds based on discounts and premiums is an outcome and not a strategy, the last step in the PDCA process.

Cash

Cash finished the month at the Model Allocation of 12% of TLA. I will likely continue to accumulate dividends and NOT chase the market with new money but rather wait for a better entry point as all portfolio objectives, income, beta, diversification, etc., are being met.

Hedges

Hedges ended the month at 10% of TLA with the purpose of providing overall protection to the portfolio in case of interest rate volatility, inflation, currency debasing as well as some tail risk events.

Purchased more IVOL on Monday the 30th of November, and the allocation now stands at 5% of TLA. From IVOL’s Fact Sheet,

“IVOL is designed to hedge the risk of an increase in fixed income volatility and/or an increase in inflation expectations. It also seeks to profit from a steepening of the yield curve, whether that occurs via rising long-term interest rates or falling short term interest rates, which are historically associated with large equity market declines.”

Topped up gold (PHYS) twice during the month as the model allocation calls for holding 5% of TLA. The USD continues to weaken on the expectation of additional stimulus on top of the current account deficit, and gold typically performs well with this backdrop. It's behaviorally painful for most retail investors to initiate a hedge, let alone have that hedge become a headwind, and therefore, most all retail investors do not hedge their portfolios with the notable exception of cash.

Gold has been basing for the better part of 10 years, and there's an expectation that it will break through $2,000 per ounce and move a lot higher once overhead supply is worked through. One could legitimately argue that to initiate or add to a position in gold, it would be best to wait until there is a breakout above $2,000/ounce and not before. I wish sometimes that I would take my own advice as I added to my position yet again.

Another behavioral problem is recency bias. “Gold is going down so it will continue to go down.” “The markets are going up so they will keep going up.” “There is no inflation therefore there will be no inflation.”

Going in the other direction of recency bias in a thoughtful and measured way can a protect a portfolio and provide stability.

Equities

The portfolio’s equity CEFs/ETFs, ETJ, ETY, USA, and QYLD are equally weighted around 10% to 10.5% of TLA, straddling the growth and value sectors of the market. The beauty of this is that, on any given day, something in the equity funds is working either on offense or defense

Sold 1.5% of the equity positions last week as things look extended to me. Sold another 0.5% on Monday the 30th of November. I have reduced the model allocation to 46% from 48%, which I considered an over-weighted position.

Fixed Income

Swapped the remainder of the PFN position into PHK based on AGC’s favorable opinion on PHK’s outlook. I also exited the OPP position as outlined in the October Monthly Report and purchased DSL.

The swap into DSL worked out extremely well with DSL’s Price and NAV increasing since early November. Then, on the 1st of December, DSL cut the dividend by 26% and traded down by as much as 8% before rebounding to down 6%. Not only did the dividend reduction take everyone by surprise but that fact that the price has stabilized at around $16.20/share is also hard to square unless you look at the NAV trend, the outlook for the USD, and the money flow into EM.

Below are HIPs NAV basket of positions, DSL (Light Green), PHK, PTY, BIT, GOF, and PDI from 11-2-2020 through 12-4-2020. There is clearly material bifurcation between the two groups with DSL tracking both PHK and PTY NAV trends. If this trend continues, I plan on holding DSL’s allocation and add on weakness as I want the EM credit exposure in the portfolio.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Macro Outlook

I post technical analysis on chat so I will not cover it here except to say that we are extended. We can get more extended. The more extended we get, the bigger the correction will be.

Looking over the near-term horizon into the second half of 2021, the potential for higher interest rates and higher inflation exists. We already are seeing nascent inflation in housing as well as appliances, food, commodities and other indicators such as:

TIPS are on the move.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

CRB Raw Industrials Spot Price Index (commodities) vs. the yield spread between the TNY and the comparable TIPS pointing to higher expected inflation. Courtesy of Yardeni Research.

(Source: Yardeni Research)

The sheer amount and velocity of stimulus money combined with excess savings/rate is unprecedented.

(Source: The Daily Shot)

(Source: Yardeni Research)

(Source: Yardeni Research)

Nearly $1.5T in savings will fuel the rebound in demand as we move through the vaccine inoculation cycle in first half of 2021.

Uncertainties and risks are being checked off, and therefore, the path of least resistance appears to be higher as we reach peak optimism (stimulus and vaccine) over the next 6-8 weeks.

I intend to fade the rally through periodic rebalancing and eventually a change to the model’s allocation targets lowering equities and increasing hedges.

Today is the greatest Day I’ve ever known Can’t live for tomorrow Tomorrow’s much too long I’ll burn my eyes out Before I get out - Smashing Pumpkins

Positive Asymmetrical Correlation

HIP is constructed with the primary objective of protecting the asset base while generating excess income that is reinvested to compound at a nominal rate of 3.15% of the portfolio’s cash flow per year. Capital appreciation is a much-appreciated bonus.

The manner in which I pursue these investment objectives is with Positive Asymmetrical Correlation, structuring a portfolio that produces a beta of 0.60 or higher on S&P 500 up periods and a Beta of 0.40 or lower during S&P 500 down periods. The September and October Portfolio allocation adjustment achieved this objective.

The process to achieve this result was to apply the following criteria to the Portfolio:

Funds with $500M+ in assets under management ("AUM") Sponsors with $100B+ in AUM Best-in-class portfolio managers from a variety of sponsors Multi-sector fixed income and diversified equity funds with a consistent track record of success Standalone portfolio wide (PHYS and IVOL) as well as funds with structured hedging strategies (Puts/Calls/IRS/Currency)

Crucial to the success of the portfolio design is investing in funds utilizing active management with chartered access to a broad range of fixed income and equity asset classes as determined by the portfolio managers. In this way, the managers can maneuver in and out of the areas which they determine provides the best risk/reward, value, and positive NAV momentum for the funds.

Liquidity is a key underlying theme of the criteria, and I use a "soft" rule to deal with positions in order to not exceed an ownership position greater than 10% to 15% of average daily volume. One of my long-standing investment advisors reminded me years ago, the “return of your money” is sometimes more important than the “return on your money.”

To see how Positive Asymmetrical Performance compares to the performance of the S&P 500, I have built a simple model and selected five different consecutive five-year periods where the S&P had 3 down years, 2 down years, 1 down year, 0 down years and the period covering 2016 to today. For the sake of consistency, I assumed a 2% dividend yield for both the S&P and for the Asymmetrical Model.

(Source: Author)

Some observations from the Asymmetrical Model’s results vs. the S&P 500 over the periods:

Three-year down period - The model delivered a positive return by the end of the sample period while the S&P’s return was negative. Two- year down period - The model produced a Beta of 1.16 with a worse case single year drawdown (1974) of 11.89%. One- year down period - The S&P 500 had a 38.49% drawdown in 2008, while the model delivered a 15.40% drawdown instead. Zero down year period - model underperformed materially vs. the S&P 500 but still manage to produce a beta of 0.65. Recent history (2016 – 2020) - The S&P beat the A-Model while putting in a respectable showing with a beta of 0.82.

The model clearly shows that, during the selected periods where the market had 1 or more negative return years, an investor was afforded excellent downside protection and a positive overall return at the end of each period. As a Retired Income Investor, this affords a level of protection providing the capability to remain largely invested while generating consistent levels of income. The downside protection caps your upside as demonstrated during the 1995 – 1999 period, reminding all investors that there's no “no such thing as a free ride.”

This approach is not the only and certainly not the most sophisticated way to achieve Positive Asymmetrical Performance. Alternative approaches such as seeding your Portfolio with non-correlated assets, hedges, cash, and swing/momentum trading such as utilizing AGC’s Flex Portfolio.

I am reminded of the adage “defense wins championships” which is commonly accepted largely because it is often repeated. The fact is that to win NFL games, you need to be good on both sides of the ball. The same is true of portfolio construction.

Does Defense Really Win Championships? - Freakonomics

Month End Allocations for the Hedged Income Portfolio (HIP)

(Source: Author)

Metrics and Statistics

Comps to the S&P 500

HIP Nov Return: 8.74%

HIP YTD Return: 5.01%

S&P 500 Nov Return: 10.75%

S&P 500 YTD Return: 12.10% (w/o dividends)

HIP Monthly Beta: 0.813

HIP YTD Beta: 41.4

Cash Flow

***Excess Cash Flow: 42.5%

Statistical Analysis

M/E Back-tested Beta: 0.64

Annualized Volatility: 12.7

Max Drawdown: -17.19

Note: 5-year look-back via Portfolio Visualizer (excluding IVOL as not a supported ticker)

Portfolio Model Allocation

Cash: 12%

Hedges: 10%

Equities: 46%

Fixed Income: 32%

Month End **Risk Assets: 75.87%

Dividend Yield on TLA: 7.67%

Total Positions: 15

Position Swaps: 2 – PRN for PHK, and OPP for DSL

Notable Quotes

"If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn't be in stocks." – John Bogle "Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you'll ever make." – Bill Gross

G-S

*HIP Performance is normalized for living expenses and taxes.

**Risk Assets defined as all Equity positions and Fixed Income CEF positions.

***Excess Cash Flow defined as total annual dividends minus living expenses and taxes.