In December Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) held its annual investor day. This was an opportunity for new CEO Arun Banskota to discuss his vision for the company. Banskota took over the reins in July after Ian Robertson, who cofounded Algonquin back in 1988, retired.

The big focus of the call was the growth potential at Algonquin. Exhibit 1 shows AQN's growth pipeline from its last two investor days.

Exhibit 1

2020 Growth Pipeline

2019 Growth Pipeline

Source: 2020 and 2019 Investor Day presentations

This year's presentation shows a $200M increase in spending compared to last year, but there were also important changes in the composition of these numbers. Investment in its regulated businesses declined by about $400M, while investments in renewables increased from $2.5B to $3.1B.

As ESG investors continue to have more influence in the market, renewable energy projects have become more popular, and easier to finance. With the Democrats taking control of the Senate, there is also potential for more governmental support for these projects. Algonquin discussed growth opportunities beyond its current spending plan, listing 3.4GW of potential additional renewable projects. So it appears that if unforeseen difficulties delay one of the projects in its pipeline, there are other projects waiting in the wings that could make up the growth.

Exhibit 2

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation

Earnings per Share Outlook

Even though spending plans increased, AQN lowered its EPS growth rate compared to the 2019 Investor Day. It is now projecting an 8-10% growth rate over the next five years instead of a 9-11% rate. In fact, this is the second year in a row where Algonquin lowered its EPS growth rate. In 2018, it had been projecting growth of 9-13%.

Exhibit 3

Source: 2020, 2019, and 2018 Investor Day presentations

Part of the reason for the lower growth rate is the difficulties that come from starting at a higher starting point. However, EPS headwinds also come from a changing tax situation. In 2021, Algonquin expects its effective tax rate to be in the 3-4% range. Post 2022 the company shows the effective tax rate in the 13-16% range. It is hopeful that through some tax planning it will be able to reduce that rate in future years, but this is still a significant headwind.

Another complication for AQN to meet its earnings growth targets is that it will require significant sources of outside capital.

Exhibit 4

Source: 2020 Investor Day presentation

The company expects $3.1B of FCF to be invested in its capital plan, and it expects another $2.1B of cash can come from debt. Management said it is evaluating mandatory convertible debt as another source of financing. It also discussed various other equity sources, including the sale of some assets. As mentioned earlier, there is currently a lot of financing available for renewable projects, so getting money at a reasonable price is certainly possible. But all this new money is still going to make it more difficult to reach its already declining EPS growth target.

Valuation

Algonquin's stock has performed very well over the last few years, going from about $8.40/share at the beginning of 2017 to $17.17 today. The current price is actually a record high for the stock.

Exhibit 5

Source: Capital IQ as of 1/8/21

However, a big driver of the price increase has come from an increase in multiples. AQN's P/E ratio has increased from about 17.8x at the beginning of 2017 to 23.3x today. Also, as discussed earlier, the company's growth rate has been declining during this period, magnifying the implications of today's higher P/E ratio.

Not only does AQN look expensive on historical basis, it is also pricey compared to some of its Canadian peers (Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF), Fortis (FTS), and Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF)).

Exhibit 6

Source: Capital IQ, as of 1/8/21

AQN's projected growth rate is almost twice as high as its peers, so the more expensive valuation is at least partly justified by the extra growth. However, I would argue that the extra growth also comes with extra risks. The growth at Fortis, for example, is almost entirely regulated, which should be lower risk than non-regulated investments.

Exhibit 7

Fortis Growth Plan:

Source: Fortis Five-Year Outlook Conference Call

The financing for Fortis is also less risky than AQN's. Over 60% of Fortis' funds will be internally generated, while Algonquin is generating less than 1/3 internally. Also, equity is a very large component of AQN's plan, creating extra headwinds for it to meet its goals. Fortis is only looking to equity for 6% of its funding, and it is coming through its DRIP program. Of course, lower risk could mean lower returns, and with the Democrats winning the Senate, Algonquin's renewables plan could get an extra boost.

Conclusion

Algonquin has some big growth plans, but it is pricier than its peers. At the stock's current price it is also trading at historically high valuation levels. If you feel comfortable with the extra risks that come with the high growth it could be worth purchasing, especially with the potential tailwinds for renewables from the Biden administration. But make no mistake, you are paying extra to get these potential benefits, and if the benefits don't arrive this stock will perform poorly.