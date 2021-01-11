Given that the S&P 500 closed out last week at yet another record high, it is becoming more difficult to find quality dividend stocks that are fairly valued or undervalued.

One example of a high quality stock that I believe remains fairly valued in an overvalued broader market is Hershey (NYSE:HSY), which is why I will be reexamining the stock for the first time since last July.

As I'll discuss below, Hershey's dividend remains well-covered and its long-term growth potential is intact, Hershey's operating fundamentals remain strong as both net sales and diluted EPS are poised to advance this year, and Hershey's current stock price compares well to its fair value, which is why I am reiterating my buy rating on the stock at this time.

Hershey's Dividend Remains Sustainable While High Single-Digit Annual Growth Potential Is Intact

Even though Hershey's 2.12% yield compared to the S&P 500's 1.52% yield suggests that the market views Hershey's dividend as safe, I will be examining Hershey's diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios through the first 9 months of 2020.

Hershey's diluted EPS of $4.71 through the first 9 months of 2020 works out to a 49.9% payout ratio when weighed against the $2.35 in dividends/share paid out during that time.

This is essentially unchanged from the 49.6% payout ratio through the first 9 months of 2019 (as per data sourced from page 12 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release and Hershey's dividend page).

Moving to FCF, Hershey generated $1.095 billion in operating cash flow against $292 million in capital expenditures through the first 9 months of 2020, for FCF of $813 million (according to page 5 of Hershey's Q3 2020 10-Q).

When factoring in the $478 million in dividends paid out during that time, Hershey's FCF payout ratio equates to 59.5%.

This is once again roughly unchanged from the 59.9% FCF payout ratio through the first 9 months of 2019 (as indicated by data sourced from page 5 of Hershey's Q3 2020 10-Q).

When I take into consideration that Hershey's payout ratios are sustainable for the long-term, I believe that Hershey could reasonably expand its payout ratios slightly in the years ahead without sacrificing the safety of the dividend.

Since Yahoo Finance is forecasting Hershey will grow its earnings 7.8% annually over the next 5 years and there is some room for expansion in Hershey's payout ratios, I am maintaining my expectation of 7.75% annual dividend growth over the long-term.

Hershey's Operating Fundamentals Remain Strong

Image Source: Hershey's Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release

Before even getting into a discussion of Hershey's Q3 2020 operating results, I'll preface by arguing that Hershey's operating results were quite strong in the quarter and built on what has been a solid year for the company to date.

Hershey reported $2.220 billion in net sales during Q3 2020, which represents a 4.0% YoY increase compared to the $2.134 billion in net sales generated in Q3 2019 (per data sourced from page 12 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Despite the increased spending as a result of COVID-19 on PPE and freight costs (the latter of which makes up around 10% of Hershey's cost of goods sold according to CFO Steve Voskuil's remarks during Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings call), Hershey managed to expand its net margin 490 basis points from 15.2% in Q3 2019 to 20.1% in Q3 2020 (according to data sourced from page 12 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Hershey's efficiency in generating a mid single-digit YoY increase in net sales in combination with a lower cost of sales helped the company to post $2.14 in diluted EPS during Q3 2020, which equates to an impressive 39.0% YoY increase from the $1.54 in diluted EPS generated in Q3 2019 (as indicated on page 12 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Hershey managed to grow its net sales by 0.8% YoY from $5.918 billion in the 9 months ended 2019 to $5.964 billion in the 9 months ended 2020 (as per data sourced from page 12 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

When factoring in Hershey's increased net sales and decreased SG&A expenses, Hershey was able to post $4.71 in diluted EPS in the 9 months ended 2020, which represents a 5.4% YoY increase from the $4.47 in diluted EPS generated in the 9 months ended 2019 (according to data sourced from page 12 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: Hershey's Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release

As a result of Hershey's solid operating results year to date, Hershey is forecasting a 1.0% YoY increase in net sales for 2020, which when combined with the company's cost efficiencies leads the company to believe that it will be able to generate $6.03-$6.11 in diluted EPS in 2020 (representing a 10-12% YoY increase against 2019 as indicated on page 5 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: Hershey's Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release

Aside from Hershey's solid Q3 2020 operating results and the impressive reinstated guidance, Hershey also maintains a reasonably strong balance sheet.

First off, Hershey's interest coverage ratio slightly improved from ~10.9 in the 9 months ended 2019 to ~11.0 in the 9 months ended 2020 (as per data sourced from page 12 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Next, Hershey maintained a cash and cash equivalents balance in excess of $1.2 billion at the end of Q3 2020 according to data sourced from page 14 of Hershey's Q3 2020 earnings press release (which is a significant cash position for a company with a ~$32 billion market cap).

In further support of my point about Hershey's ample liquidity position, Hershey boasted more than $3.2 billion in current assets against just over $2.2 billion in current liabilities at the end of Q3 2020, for a current ratio of ~1.4 (for context, a desirable current ratio is generally considered to be in excess of 1.5).

When I take into consideration Hershey's year to date operating results, Hershey's strong reinstated guidance for 2020, and Hershey's robust balance sheet, I believe that Hershey is capable of proving itself as a solid long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

Although Hershey is an excellent business, it is vital that investors occasionally monitor the key risks of their investments, and Hershey is no exception.

Since I already discussed Hershey's COVID-19 related risks in the previous article (i.e. modified stocking and fulfillment practices, as well as raw material disruptions), I will be focusing on Hershey's risks as outlined in its previous 10-K.

The first risk to Hershey is that the company operates in a highly competitive and fragmented market (page 7 of Hershey's previous 10-K)

If Hershey is unable to adapt to shifting consumer preferences through maintaining a strong pipeline of new products in the confectionery and snacking categories, Hershey's long-term operating and financial results could be adversely impacted.

Another risk to Hershey is that although the company has managed to successfully incorporate a number of acquisitions over the duration of its corporate history, there is no guarantee that Hershey will be able to achieve the expected synergies of its ONE Brands and Pirate Brands acquisitions (page 8 of Hershey's previous 10-K).

If Hershey isn't able to achieve the expected synergies of its ONE Brands and Pirate Brands acquisitions or future acquisitions, Hershey's long-term operating or financial results could be unfavorably impacted.

As a company that derives the vast majority of its net sales in the United States (84% of net sales in 2019 as per data sourced from page 90 of Hershey's previous 10-K), Hershey's future growth will be largely dependent on the successful implementation of its international growth strategy (page 9 of Hershey's previous 10-K).

If the investments that Hershey has made in various markets over the past several years (i.e. China, Brazil, and Mexico) don't pan out due to unexpected changes in the regulatory environment, nationalization of its properties by foreign governments, a failure to gain sufficient scale in such markets, or for any other reasons, Hershey may be unable to meet its long-term growth targets, which could result in not only a lower future dividend growth rate, but potential valuation multiple contraction.

As an add-on to the above risk, Hershey's significant presence in the United States in the form of its manufacturing facilities (which comprise roughly 70% of its manufacturing capacity per page 8 of Hershey's previous 10-K) opens the company up to the risk of supply chain disruptions in the event of natural disasters, labor strikes, or an unavailability of raw or packaging materials.

Any disruptions to Hershey's operations due to its geographic concentration and failure on the part of Hershey to manage such disruptive events accordingly could adversely impact Hershey's operating or financial results.

While I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in Hershey, the above isn't an exhaustive discussion of Hershey's risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of Hershey's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-11 of Hershey's previous 10-K, page 49 of Hershey's Q3 2020 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

Hershey Is Trading Around Fair Value

Although Hershey is a quality business, it is important that investors avoid overpaying for shares of Hershey in order to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential, which is why I will be utilizing two valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of Hershey's shares.

The first valuation metric that I'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of Hershey is the price to book ratio to 13-year median price to book ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Hershey's price to book ratio of 15.39 is slightly below its 13-year median price to book ratio of 17.16.

Factoring in a reversion to a roughly middling price to book ratio of 16.25 and a fair value of $160.55 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in Hershey's risk profile), Hershey's shares are trading at a 5.3% discount to fair value and offer 5.6% upside from the current price of $152.03 a share (as of January 9, 2021).

The next valuation metric that I will utilize to estimate the fair value of shares of Hershey is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Hershey's TTM price to FCF ratio of 21.37 is well below its 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 24.28.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM price to FCF ratio of 22.50 and a fair value of $159.98 a share, Hershey's shares are priced at a 5.0% discount to fair value and offer 5.2% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I'll be utilizing to assign a fair value to shares of Hershey is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is the annualized dividend/share. Hershey's current annualized dividend/share is $3.216.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. While this required annual total return rate often differs from one investor to another, I require a 10% annual total return rate because I believe that provides adequate reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long-term or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require merely data retrieval to arrive at the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set an annual total return rate, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios will remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I factor in Hershey's annual earnings growth potential and the fact that Hershey could slightly expand its payout ratios without risking the safety of its dividend, I believe that I am justified in maintaining my 7.75% annual dividend growth rate over the long-term.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $142.93 a share, which indicates that Hershey's shares are trading at a 6.4% premium to fair value and pose 6.0% downside from the current share price.

When averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $154.49 a share, which implies that shares of Hershey are priced at a 1.6% discount to fair value and offer 1.6% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Hershey Is Positioned To Meet My Annual Total Return Requirement Over The Next Decade

My assumption that Hershey's dividend is relatively safe for the foreseeable future is backed up by the fact that the 2.12% yield is about in line with the S&P 500's 1.52% yield (which itself suggests the dividend is safe), as well as the diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios of 49.9% and 59.5%, respectively.

When considering the fact that Hershey has delivered 0.8% YoY net sales growth and 5.4% YoY diluted EPS growth through the first 9 months of 2020, I believe that Hershey has many years of solid dividend growth left in the tank.

What's more, Hershey's interest coverage ratio has slightly improved from ~10.9 through the first 9 months of 2019 to ~11.0 through the first 9 months of 2020.

Further strengthening the case for an investment in Hershey, is that I estimate shares of the stock are priced at a 2% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of Hershey's price to book ratio and TTM price to FCF ratio, as well as the dividend discount model or DDM.

Between its 2.1% yield, 7.0-8.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, Hershey is positioned to meet my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

In light of the foregoing reasons, I am affirming my buy rating on shares of Hershey at this time.