Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stock has yet to recover fully from its COVID-19-induced dip despite a rebound in the overall market. As a result, we believe there is a substantial opportunity for new investors to buy into this high performing and diversified financing provider.

Company Overview

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financing provider that sells its financing products through three different platforms. These platforms are organized by the types of products offered through them and the partners they work with:

Retail Card: Synchrony Financial offers private label (store-branded and retailer only acceptance) credit cards, as well as Dual Cards and General Purpose co-branded credit cards). They primarily offer these services through 25 partners - national and regional retailers, including Venmo, Lowe's, Gap, Dick's Sporting Goods, JC Penny, and Amazon. These partnerships are often longstanding, with an average length of 22 years. Dual Cards are typically issued on the Visa and Mastercard networks, although the firm has indicated the ability to issue them for use on American Express and Discovery.

Payment Solutions: Synchrony Financial also provides promotional financing for "big ticket" consumer purchases ($500 to $25,000). This includes no-interest promotional financing, which means that borrowers do not have to pay any interest on a purchase within the "promotional" period. It also includes deferred-interest promotional financing, which means borrowers pay all accrued interest at the end of the "promotional" period if their full balance is not paid off.

CareCredit: Finally, Synchrony Financial provides promotional financing for healthcare services, such as dental care, veterinary, vision care, cosmetic, chiropractic, spa, primary care, and specialist services. They are partnered with roughly 120 professional and other associations, including the American Dental Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association, which promote credit products to their members.

The firm generates most of its revenues (~$70) from interest and fees on Retail Cards. The remaining 30% is roughly split between interest and fees on Payment Solutions and CareCredit, despite CareCredit making up less in terms of loan receivables and active accounts.

Exhibit I: Sales Platform Mix Q3 2020

(Source: Synchrony Financial 10-Q, Q3 2020)

Exhibit II: Sales Platform Mix FY 2019

(Source: Synchrony Financial 10-K, FY 2019)

Macro Mid-Term Outlook Solid for American Consumer Credit Demand

Demand for consumer credit is essentially determined by three factors: people's propensity to spend, people's incomes that allow them to spend, and borrowing costs. In past years, consumer credit has expanded dramatically as Americans' tendency to spend has grown despite stagnating wages. The graph below shows how income inequality has increased in recent years, yet consumption inequality has remained flat.

Exhibit III: Difference Between Consumption Inequality and Income Inequality in the United States

(Source: Centre for Economic Policy Research)

Debt has played a significant part in smoothing out these consumption levels. According to the Federal Reserve, the country's outstanding consumer credit has increased by 63% from January 2010 to October 2020, despite slow lending during COVID-19.

A middle-class lifestyle has become more expensive with the cost of health care and education outpacing wage growth, prompting more households to rely on their cards to cover emergency expenses and daily spending." USA Today

While borrowing costs have increased slightly, it seems like they have not done so precipitously enough to discourage consumers from taking out more credit.

Exhibit IV: Interest Rate on Credit Card Amounts

(Source: CardRates)

These forces are unlikely to dissipate in the near-term. Nonfarm employment levels are not projected to recover until between 2022 and 2024. Yet, consumer spending is forecasted to recover as quickly as 2021. We believe that this is due to two fundamental characteristics of modern society in the developed world. First, rapidly innovating economies require large swaths of the workforce to upskill, reskill, and adapt quickly to ensure their abilities are relevant. In the United States, this level of retraining has simply not happened (evidenced by the increasing returns to skill seen in wage growth patterns) and is unlikely to happen quickly enough to drive meaningful wage growth in the next few years. With the major costs of life (housing, education, and especially healthcare) unlikely to slide downward, this continued wage stagnation will drive demand for credit to make up the gap between the propensity to spend and ability to spend. Synchrony is especially well-positioned to capitalize on healthcare spending with its CareCredit segment, which has inked several major partnerships this year. Second, research has shown that a confluence of forces likely to persist in the next few years, including the rise of social media and increasing income and wealth inequality, will continue to drive people to spend more even if they do not have the means to.

Exhibit V: United States Consumer Spending Forecast

(Source: TradingEconomics)

Finally, amidst these tailwinds for consumer borrowing demand, borrowing costs are unlikely to go up. The Federal Open Market Committee has indicated that they are unlikely to move the federal funds rate upwards until 2023. While interest rates on consumer credit are not solely determined by the federal funds rate, the prime rate they are linked to certainly is very connected to it.

Synchrony has Outperformed Most Competitors Historically Yet Trades at a Discount

Next, let us take a look at the pure-play consumer finance company that has performed best historically. We will analyze three companies with similar business models to Synchrony: Discover (DFS), Capital One (COF), and American Express (AXP). These companies are all credit card providers relatively close in size and scale to Synchrony. They also derive most of their revenues in the United States, making them similar geographically to Synchrony.

To analyze company performance, we use return on assets and return on equity, metrics that allow us to compare profitability across different financial institutions. We looked at these metrics across the last seven fiscal years and the LTM period ended September 30, 2020, to understand these companies' long-term performance.

We found that for the seven years ending December 30, 2020, Synchrony outperformed its comparable set in return on assets by an average of 0.51% and in return on equity by 3.10%. Synchrony beat Discover and Capital One almost every year in return on assets. During the LTM period that captured most of the negative effects of COVID-19, Synchrony's profitability metrics were higher than all competitors except American Express, despite a much higher provision for credit losses.

Exhibit VI: Return on Assets for Comparable Set

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Exhibit VII: Return on Equity for Comparable Set

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Exhibit VIII: Provision for Credit Losses as a Percentage of Loans

(Source: CapitalIQ)

The tables above also identify that American Express has also consistently outperformed its peer set. While we also believe that American Express is fundamentally sound, we think they appeal to a different target audience than the other companies mentioned. Their customer base is typically wealthier than Synchrony, Discover, and Capital One, which serve more middle- and lower-class individuals. This can be seen in the difference between the FICO credit score composition of these four companies. Synchrony has the largest proportion of sub-660 (subprime) FICO scores, while American Express has the least. We believe that both these companies are sound choices for value investors. Still, Synchrony is a better play for investors who want exposure to consumer credit for the average American rather than wealthy ones.

Exhibit IX: FICO Scores by Comparable Company (may not total to 100% as customers with "No Score" are excluded)

(Source: Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Prospectus, American Express Credit Account Master Trust Prospectus, Discover Card Master Trust I Prospectus, Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Prospectus)

However, despite generally outperforming competitors, Synchrony Financial trades at a discount based on trailing twelve months price to earnings and the next twelve months' price to earnings. For some reason, investors are unwilling to pay as much for $1 of Synchrony earnings as they are for the average company in their peer set.

Exhibit X: LTM and NTM P/E Ratios of Firms

(Source: CapitalIQ)

The Worst of COVID-19 is Behind Synchrony

We believe that this is unjustified - the result of investors assigning additional risk to Synchrony because of its subprime profile. However, we believe that the market has not adequately priced in asset quality changes in the last several months.

Exhibit XI: Synchrony Trends in Asset Quality

(Source: Synchrony Financial Investor Presentation)

While Synchrony was undoubtedly hit hard in the first few months of COVID-19, it has begun to recover. Almost every metric of asset quality is improving - while the allowances for credit losses have been rising (demonstrating the company's conservatism). The percentage of accounts 90 past due has decreased to its lowest levels in the last three years, as has net charge-offs. Further, the firm's CET1 ratio has increased year over year to 15.8%. Most accounts have also exited their COVID Forbearance Program, with limited impact on results.

Conclusion

We believe that Synchrony Financial is a special company. It benefits from strong macro tailwinds, outperforms its peers in performance, and is undervalued relative to them. Investors looking for a long-term value play should consider buying in, while keeping an eye on changes in Synchrony's large customer relationships (e.g., when the firm lost its Walmart portfolio to Capital One) and any changes in asset quality in the near-term.