Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: January 3, 2021

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 4, 2021. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Thursday, December 31st, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 11 last week) and the average price return was +0.06% (up from -0.09% last week). The lead gainers were Commodities (+1.62%), followed by Real Estate (+0.93%) and National Munis (+0.62%), while the weakest sectors by Price were MLPs (-2.14%), followed by Convertibles (-1.53%) and Preferreds (-0.80%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

19 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 9 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.12% (down from -0.25% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Real Estate (+0.84), Global Equity (+0.73%) and Global Allocation (+0.58%). The lowest sectors by NAV were MLPs (-2.33%), Convertibles (-0.43%) and Senior Loans (-0.08%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+7.04%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-20.83%). The average sector discount is -6.05% (down from -5.95% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.08%), Preferreds (-1.15%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.09% (down from +0.09% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.55), followed by Asia Equity (+1.13). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-0.37), followed by Global Allocation (-0.19). The average z-score is +0.38 (same as last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (16.10%), Convertibles (12.95%), Global Allocation (9.26%), Asia Equity (9.24%) and Limited Duration (8.73%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.41% (up from +7.40% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) -13.88% 5.50% 28.42% 1.4 -9.64% 0.14% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -5.98% 6.34% 3.14% 0.2 -6.07% -0.62% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) -5.49% 11.68% 2.46% 0.6 -4.70% 0.41% BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) -4.69% 5.57% 6.81% 0.0 -3.81% 0.43% Bancroft Fund (BCV) -3.91% 30.37% -8.89% 0.2 -5.31% -1.22% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) -3.67% 6.66% -10.22% 0.3 -3.93% 0.00% BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) -3.61% 4.22% -7.90% 0.0 -4.85% -1.09% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) -3.26% 2.72% -8.15% 0.8 -3.09% 0.35% STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP (BANX) -3.12% 7.94% -8.90% 0.2 -3.33% 0.00% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) -3.09% 3.79% -13.81% 0.7 -5.13% -1.71%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc (NAZ) 3.95% 3.77% 3.44% 2.1 4.02% 0.06% Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) 3.69% 3.77% -1.19% 2.0 2.21% 0.27% MFS® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 3.44% 9.10% 2.81% 0.6 3.88% 0.40% BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy (BCX) 3.22% 6.36% -10.33% 1.6 3.71% 0.00% RiverNorth Specialty Finance (RSF) 3.13% 10.50% -8.84% 1.4 3.59% 0.05% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Inc Fd (RNP) 2.86% 6.57% -3.29% 1.5 3.52% 0.47% Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 2.80% 3.44% -17.55% 0.3 0.62% -2.79% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) 2.63% 3.75% -15.16% 0.7 -0.06% -3.13% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income (FFA) 2.60% 6.49% -3.36% 2.8 3.78% 1.00% Federated Premier Municipal Income (FMN) 2.37% 4.39% -5.81% 1.1 2.57% 0.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

December 30, 2020 | Western Asset Inflation-linked Income Fund Announces Final Results of Issuer Tender Offer for Common Shares. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) (the “Fund”) announced today the final results for its issuer tender offer for up to 20% of the outstanding common shares (“Shares”) of the Fund at a price equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per Share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on December 29, 2020. The Fund’s offer expired on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time. A total of 20,871,974 Shares were duly tendered and not withdrawn. Because the number of Shares tendered exceeds 5,830,564 Shares, the tender offer is oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the tender offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis, disregarding fractions. Accordingly, on a pro rata basis, approximately 27.93% of Shares for each shareholder who properly tendered shares have been accepted for payment. The purchase price of properly tendered Shares is $13.99 per Share, equal to 99% of the per Share net asset value of $ 14.13 as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on December 29, 2020. Payment for such Shares will be made on or about December 31, 2020. Shares that were not tendered will remain outstanding. December 28, 2020 | Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) (the “Fund”) announced today the final results for the previously announced issuer tender offer for up to 50% of the Fund’s outstanding common shares (the “Shares”). The Fund’s tender offer expired on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Fund has accepted 12,369,087 duly tendered and not withdrawn Shares, representing approximately 50% of the Fund’s outstanding Shares. The Shares accepted for tender were repurchased at a price of $11.0616, equal to 98.5% of the net asset value per Share of $11.23 as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 23, 2020, the pricing date stated in the Offer to Purchase. Because the total number of Shares tendered exceeds the number of Shares offered to purchase, all tendered Shares are subject to pro-ration in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase. Under final pro-ration, 86.4% of the Shares tendered will be accepted for payment, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. Payment for the accepted Shares will be made on or about December 28, 2020. Following the purchase of the tendered Shares, the Fund will have approximately 12,369,087 Shares outstanding. December 14, 2020 | Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offer and Reduction in Leverage. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) (the "Fund") announced today the final results of its tender offer for up to 25% of its outstanding shares of common stock for cash at a price per share equal to 96% of its net asset value per share ("NAV") determined on December 10, 2020. The tender offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 10, 2020, was oversubscribed. In accordance with the terms of the offer, since the tender offer was oversubscribed, the Fund will purchase 25% of its outstanding shares of common stock on a pro-rata basis, with appropriate adjustment to avoid purchase of fractional shares of common stock, based on the number of shares properly tendered (the "Pro-Ration Factor"). The final results of the tender offer are provided in the table below. Number ofShares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-RationFactor NAV on December 10, 2020 Purchase Price (96% of NAV on December 10,2020) Number of Shares Outstanding After Tender Offer 6,666,834 4,885,146 73.27541% $12.53 $12.03 14,655,439 Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

December 11, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Significant Participation in Exchange Offer with $121 Million Tendered, Extends Expiration Date to January 4, 2021. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) ("NHF" or the "Company") today announced its receipt of significant participation in its tender offer to purchase up to 15 million of its common shares ("Common Shares") in exchange for consideration consisting of approximately 20% cash and 80% newly-issued Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares ("Series A Preferred Shares") (collectively, the "Exchange Offer"). Total Common Shares tendered were equal to 81% of the Exchange Offer. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Depositary for the Exchange Offer, has informed the Company that $121 million in Common Shares have been validly tendered and not withdrawn since the commencement of the Exchange Offer. The Company believes the initial response to the Exchange Offer indicates strong shareholder interest, and therefore has decided to extend the Exchange Offer to provide additional time for shareholders to participate. "We constructed this offer to deliver multiple benefits to shareholders, from providing an opportunity to exchange shares at a premium to the market price at the commencement, to helping narrow the trading discount," said Dustin Norris, president of NexPoint Securities. "With over $120 million tendered, the positive reception from shareholders supports our approach, and we are pleased to extend the expiration date to allow additional shareholders to participate." As a result of the extension, the Exchange Offer will expire on January 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST (as so extended, the "Expiration Date"). All other terms of the Exchange Offer remain unchanged. The extension does not affect the Common Shares tendered to date; shareholders who have already tendered Common Shares do not need to re-tender their Common Shares or take any additional action as a result of the extension. However, as reflected in the terms of the Exchange Offer, shareholders are also permitted to withdraw Common Shares they have previously tendered at any time prior to the new Expiration Date if they so desire. December 3, 2020| First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Plan for Tender Offer. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Trustees has approved the commencement of a cash tender offer for up to 20% of the Fund’s then outstanding common shares of beneficial interest at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, subject to certain conditions, no later than January 15, 2021. The Fund will repurchase shares tendered and accepted in the tender offer in exchange for cash. December 3, 2020 | Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for its Common Shares. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) (the “Fund”), today announced the commencement of a tender offer for its outstanding common shares. As previously announced, the Fund will purchase for cash up to 15% of its outstanding common shares, at a price equal to 99% of the Fund’s NAV per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the day the tender offer expires. The tender offer will expire on January 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, unless otherwise extended. [SEC Filing] November 23, 2020 | DNP Select Income Fund and Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Announce Proposed Merger. The Board of Directors of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) and Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC), closed-end funds advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today announced a proposed merger of DUC with and into DNP. Subject to the approval of the shareholders of DUC, DUC will merge into DNP, with DNP as the surviving company of the merger. The combined fund will retain DNP's name and ticker symbol, as well as DNP's investment objectives, strategies and policies. Each fund's board approved the recommendation of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. to merge the two funds. In making the determination to accept the adviser's recommendation, each board took into account a number of factors, including (1) potential economies of scale that could be realized by the combined fund, (2) the common features of each fund's investment objectives and strategies and (3) DNP's market value premium to net asset value ("NAV") and the potential to reduce DUC's market value discount to NAV. In addition, the merger is being recommended by the DUC board pursuant to a standstill agreement between DUC and a significant shareholder, Karpus Management Inc. ("Karpus"). DUC has been advised that Karpus will file a copy of the standstill agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an exhibit to an amended Schedule 13D. November 11, 2020 | Tortoise Announces Modification to Non-Fundamental Investment Policy for TYG to Position for the Future of Energy. Tortoise today announces that in order to provide Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) the ability to increase exposure to renewables and power infrastructure companies, the Board approved a non-fundamental investment policy change eliminating the requirement to invest a specific percentage of total assets in MLPs and midstream equities. This change will be effective 60-days after providing written notice to stockholders. As of October 31, 2020, approximately 15% of TYG was allocated to renewable and power infrastructure along with energy technology companies. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has a similar allocation.

Furthermore, the midstream companies in each portfolio are actively participating in the energy evolution including exporting low carbon gas and propane to allow developing markets to reduce their dependence on coal, transporting renewable natural gas and renewable diesel, and integrating renewable power into operations. Below is the current and target TYG portfolio, highlighting the planned strategic shift in the fund’s allocations. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) 10/31/2020 Portfolio Target Portfolio Natural Gas 44 % 34 % Other Midstream 37 % 22 % Renewables and Power Infrastructure 15 % 40 % Energy Technology 4 % 4 % Total 100 % 100 % November 11, 2020 | Tortoise Announces Proposed Merger of NDP and TTP with Strategy Change to Focus on the Global Energy Evolution. Tortoise announced today that following a strategic review of the funds, the Board of Directors has approved a proposal to merge Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) with and into Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP). The newly combined fund will have an investment strategy to invest in those companies the team believes are in a position to benefit from the energy evolution taking place across the globe, and be renamed The Tortoise Energy Evolution Infrastructure Fund. The fund will invest in global stocks that operate essential renewable and power infrastructure such as solar and wind generation as well as energy infrastructure like liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities. These sectors are transitioning the energy sector toward solar, wind, and natural gas and away from coal, accelerating the reduction of global CO 2 emissions. On completion of the proposed merger, the adviser intends to recommend that the Board of Directors increase the quarterly distribution to $0.1925 per share, an increase of 20.3%, beginning the fiscal 2nd quarter of 2021. In addition, the adviser has agreed to lower its management fee 0.10% to 1.00% of average managed assets. The reduced management fee, and other expected cost savings, are estimated to be approximately $400,000 annually, or $0.10 per pro forma share. In addition to the estimated costs savings, the proposed merger may provide improved liquidity, long-term distribution growth potential, as well as a modest leverage profile. In addition, the Board is committed to the repurchase programs approved for certain closed-end funds and has authorized the extension of TTP’s current repurchase program through the first quarter of 2021. October 30, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Commences Tender Offer for up to 15 Million Common Shares in Exchange for $150 Million in 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares and Cash. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) ("NHF" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of an issuer tender offer pursuant to Rule 13e-4 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") for up to 15 million of its common shares ("Common Shares"). The Company will purchase Common Shares at a maximum aggregate purchase price of $150 million in exchange for consideration consisting of approximately 20% cash and 80% newly-issued shares of the Company's 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares valued at their liquidation preference $25.00 per share ("Series A Preferred Shares") (collectively, the "Exchange Offer"). The Company announced the Exchange Offer in a press release on October 15, 2020. The Exchange Offer will expire on December 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST (the "Expiration Date"), unless extended in accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offer. The Company is conducting the Exchange Offer through a procedure called a "Modified Dutch Auction." For a common shareholder choosing to participate in the Exchange Offer, this procedure allows the shareholder to select a price between $10.00-$12.00 per Common Share at which they are willing to sell their Common Shares. After all tendering shareholders indicate their respective sale prices, the Company will pay the lowest price indicated that will permit the Company to purchase as many Common Shares as possible, up to the maximum aggregate purchase price of $150 million. For example, if the lowest price indicated is $10.00 per Common Share, the Company will purchase up to 15 million Common Shares. Conversely, if the lowest price indicated is $12.00 per Common Share, the Company will purchase up to 12.5 million Common Shares. The maximum aggregate purchase price for all Common Shares will be $150 million, regardless of the actual purchase price per Common Share. Dividends and distributions on the Series A Preferred Shares are cumulative from their original issue date at the annual rate of 5.50% of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference and will be payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year, beginning with the first payment on March 31, 2021. The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to provide shareholders with an opportunity to exchange Common Shares at a premium to the current market price, while increasing the NAV per Common Share for shareholders who choose not to participate—or choose not to participate fully—in the Exchange Offer. October 15, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Tender Offer for up to 15 Million Common Shares in Exchange for $150 Million in Preferred Shares and Cash, Provides Update on Monthly Distribution and REIT Transition NHF. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) ("NHF" or the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (the "Adviser"), today announced its plan to conduct an issuer tender offer pursuant to Rule 13e-4 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") for up to 15 million of its common shares ("Shares"), at a maximum aggregate purchase price of $150 million, in exchange for consideration consisting of approximately 80% preferred shares ("Preferred Shares") and 20% cash (collectively, the "Exchange Offer"). The Preferred Shares are expected to be rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization and listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") authorized the Exchange Offer on October 13, 2020. The Exchange Offer is expected to commence the week of October 19, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable. Information on the Exchange Offer and "Modified Dutch Auction" Procedure The Fund will conduct the Exchange Offer through a procedure called a "Modified Dutch Auction." For a common shareholder choosing to participate in the Exchange Offer, this procedure allows the shareholder to select a price, within a set price range, at which they are willing to sell their Shares. The proposed price range for the Exchange Offer is $10.00-$12.00 per Share. After all tendering shareholders indicate their respective sale prices, the Fund will pay the lowest price indicated that will permit the Fund to purchase as many Shares as possible, up to the maximum aggregate purchase price of $150 million. For example, if the lowest price indicated is $10.00 per Share, the Fund will purchase 15 million Shares. Conversely, if the lowest price indicated is $12.00 per Share, the Fund will purchase 12.5 million Shares. The maximum aggregate purchase price for all Shares will be $150 million, regardless of the actual purchase price per Share. NHF will purchase all Shares at the same purchase price, as required by Exchange Act rules; however, the Exchange Offer is conditioned on, among other things, shareholders validly tendering (and not properly withdrawing) Shares representing an aggregate purchase price of at least $75 million, regardless of the purchase price per Share, prior to the offering's expiration date.[2] The Exchange Offer will only be made to NHF's current shareholders. Exchange Offer's Potential Benefits to Shareholders Both the Adviser and the Board believe the Exchange Offer is in the best interest of all shareholders, for the following reasons: I It will allow a significant number of shareholders to exchange their Shares at a premium to the current market price. The tender range is 20%-44% above the latest closing price of $8.36 per Share. Further, the proposed maximum aggregate purchase price of $150 million represents 27% of the Shares currently outstanding at the maximum purchase price of $12.00 per Share, and at the minimum purchase price of $10.00 per Share represents 33% of the Shares currently outstanding.[3] II It has the potential to narrow the trading discount to NAV. III It will significantly increase the NAV per Share of the Fund for Shares that remain outstanding after the completion of the Exchange Offer. A fully subscribed offering will increase NAV per Share by approximately 11%-20% based on current NAV and the proposed auction range. Use of Preferred Shares, Other Exchange Offer Details While Modified Dutch Auction tender offers are typically satisfied in cash payment, the Preferred Share component of the Exchange Offer supports the REIT conversion process that is currently underway. The issuance of Preferred Shares will allow NHF to retain liquidity necessary to transition its assets to comply with REIT tax status and ultimately convert to a diversified REIT. The Exchange Offer supersedes the repurchase program that was announced on April 24, 2020. Accordingly, no further repurchases will be made under the repurchase program. Updates to Monthly Distribution In addition to the Exchange Offer, the Fund announced today its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per Share. The distribution will be payable on October 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business October 26, 2020. The new monthly distribution of $0.05 per share represents an indicated distribution rate of 3.5% based on the current NAV and an indicated distribution rate of 7.2% based on the market price.3 The Fund has reduced the monthly dividend to $0.05 per share in connection with the Exchange Offer and in response to evolving market conditions for real estate sector assets. The Adviser views this adjustment as appropriate while NHF prepares to pay out both the cash portion of the Exchange Offer consideration and the dividends on the Preferred Shares issued as part of the Exchange Offer. Update on REIT Conversion Process Earlier this year, shareholders approved the proposal to covert the Fund from a registered investment company to a diversified REIT. The Adviser, together with the Board, believes converting the Fund to a diversified REIT provides the best path to increase shareholder value over time. Shareholders likewise supported this path in voting to approve the conversion proposal. The conversion to a diversified REIT is expected to provide a number of benefits to shareholders, including: the potential to provide investors with a superior risk adjusted return[4] compared to equity, fixed income, and distressed debt markets through real estate investments over the next decade; the potential to reduce the Fund's historic discount to NAV, as REITs have, on average, traded more favorably relative to NAV than closed-end funds; and the potential to provide greater liquidity for shareholders, among other benefits. The Exchange Offer announced today further reflects the Adviser's and Board's commitment to delivering value to shareholders. It is part of a continued approach to narrow NHF's discount while successfully transitioning the Fund's assets to qualify as a REIT. The Adviser anticipates that the Fund will achieve REIT tax status in the first quarter of 2021. June 16, 2020 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganizations. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Trustees of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY), BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) (collectively, the “Funds”) have approved the reorganizations of each of BFY and BSE with and into BNY, with BNY continuing as the surviving Fund (together, the “Reorganizations”). It is currently expected that the Reorganizations will be completed in or before the first quarter of 2021, subject to the requisite approvals by each Fund’s shareholders, the refinancing of BNY’s preferred shares and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. June 16, 2020 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganizations. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors or Trustees, as applicable, of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM), BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE), BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (MZA), BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF), BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) (collectively, the “Funds”) have approved the reorganizations of each of BZM, MHE, MZA, MYF and MEN with and into MQY, with MQY continuing as the surviving Fund (collectively, the “Reorganizations”). It is currently expected that the Reorganizations will be completed in or before the first quarter of 2021, subject to the requisite approvals by each Fund’s shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. June 16, 2020 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganizations. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Trustees of The BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD), BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (MFT), BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) (collectively, the “Funds”) have approved the reorganizations of each of BSD, MFT and BBF with and into BLE, with BLE continuing as the surviving Fund (collectively, the “Reorganizations”). It is currently expected that the Reorganizations will be completed in or before the first quarter of 2021, subject to the requisite approvals by each Fund’s shareholders, the refinancing of BBF’s preferred shares and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. June 16, 2020 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganizations. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors or Trustees, as applicable, of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF), BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK), BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (MUH), BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) and BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) (collectively, the “Funds”) have approved the reorganizations of each of BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS with and into MHD, with MHD continuing as the surviving Fund (collectively, the “Reorganizations”). It is currently expected that the Reorganizations will be completed in or before the first quarter of 2021, subject to the requisite approvals by each Fund’s shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

December 14, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United Development Funding IV (UDFI). NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) today announced the commencement of an offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below. NHF believes it is the largest shareholder of UDFI. Through the Offer, NHF is seeking to increase its ownership in the Company, while also providing liquidity to shareholders who choose to participate. In the last five years, there have been limited opportunities for shareholders to sell UDFI Shares. Trading in the Shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") has been halted since February 2016. In May 2017, Nasdaq announced that it would delist the Shares (the "Delisting"). In August 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") revoked the registration of all classes of registered securities of UDFI (the "Deregistration"). The Delisting and Deregistration presented challenges to shareholders interested in selling UDFI Shares. Adding to these challenges, there has been limited information regarding the financial performance of UDFI available to UDFI's shareholders since November 2015. Despite the limited information on the Company, NHF commenced the Offer in an effort to increase its investment in UDFI and encourage value creation over the long term, while providing immediate liquidity for shareholders interested in selling their Shares. November 10, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Receive Investment Grade Rating from Egan-Jones Ratings Company. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) ("NHF" or the "Company") today announced that Egan-Jones Ratings Company ("Egan-Jones") assigned an investment grade corporate rating of BBB- to the Company's 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares ("Series A Preferred Shares") and a rating of BBB to the Company. The Company believes the investment grade rating has the potential to allow the Series A Preferred Shares to trade competitively on the secondary market. October 8, 2020 | Morgan Stanley to Acquire Eaton Vance. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Morgan Stanley will acquire Eaton Vance, a leading provider of advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions with over $500 billion in assets under management (AUM), for an equity value of approximately $7 billion. The acquisition advances Morgan Stanley’s strategic transformation with three world-class businesses of scale: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) will be a leading asset manager with approximately $1.2 trillion of AUM and over $5 billion of combined revenues. MSIM and Eaton Vance are highly complementary with limited overlap in investment and distribution capabilities. Eaton Vance is a market leader in key secular growth areas, including in individual separate accounts, customized investment solutions through Parametric, and responsible ESG investing through Calvert. A leader in value-add fixed income solutions, Eaton Vance fills product gaps and delivers quality scale to the MSIM franchise. The combination will also enhance client opportunities, by bringing Eaton Vance’s leading U.S. retail distribution together with MSIM’s international distribution. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Distribution changes announced this month

No new distribution changes reported last week, you can view last week's Roundup for the record of all distribution changes in December.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents BSL: Strong Historic Returns With Buyback Support (Dec. 30)

Dividend Seeker presents PMF: Bull Case Can Be Made, But It Is Dependent On More Stimulus (Dec. 31)

Nick Ackerman presents Return Of Capital Misconceptions, Not Always Detrimental (Dec. 28), THQ: Healthcare Exposure, Paying You Monthly (Dec. 29), HIE: Attractive Discount Present On This Term Fund (Dec. 29)

PendragonY presents Evaluating CEFs: A Look At EXG (Jan. 1)

Power Hedge presents DPG: An Interesting Way To Bet On Renewables (Dec. 27)

Retired Investor presents NXP: Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Provides Leverage-Free Municipal Bond Exposure (Dec. 31)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 20, 2020 (Dec. 28), EHT And JHB: 2 Target Term 2021 CEFs With 4%-5% Annualized Return Remaining (Dec. 31)

Trapping Value presents FEI: More Upside In 2021 (Dec. 27)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: What A Year (Jan. 2)

Lance Roberts presents So Far, The Bulls Are Disappointed In 'Santa' (Jan. 2)