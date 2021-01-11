Investors in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have had a banner year. Unlike almost every other company in the world, the pandemic has been a big blessing for Peloton, which has pushed many on-the-fence buyers over the edge and driven them to buy their first Peloton after losing access to gyms (still today, even in areas where gyms and other retail establishments are open, the prospect of working out in a mask is a daunting one). Faced with unprecedented demand and an explosion in the number of its connected fitness subscribers, shares of Peloton have soared more than 5x over the past year:

Now, the market has cleaved itself into two very firm camps. Some are firm in the belief that easy-money and a swift economic recovery will continue to carry stocks to new all-time highs, even those that have hit astonishing heights like Peloton, while more cautious bears say that we're headed toward a 2000s-style bubble. I take a more balanced approach: I can see what has chased this stock higher but I do wonder that after nearly doubling in the past quarter alone if Peloton has any upside left.

A rundown of the bull and bear cases

Let's do a quick bulls versus bears rundown of the positive and negative drivers coming up for Peloton. On the positive side:

Peloton enters 2021 with a massive backlog. We'll discuss Peloton's most recent quarterly results in more detail, but the company's growth in 2020 could have been much stronger had it fulfilled every order it had on the books. This revenue growth just now pushes to 2021, giving Peloton an ample boost to its financials.

With scale also comes economies of scale and greater margins. One of Peloton's biggest costs is content production, including the cost Precor acquisition opens up broad new territory. In December, Peloton spent $420 million to acquire Precor, a well-known manufacturer of gym equipment. I rarely praise acquisitive companies, but in this case I think that's a very small price to pay for A) helping Peloton gain instant access to a very lucrative end-market, gyms; and B) giving Peloton increased manufacturing capacity to help fulfill its orders

On the flip side, however:

How much longer are people going to be content with in-home workouts? There are some people who think the in-gym workout is dead, but I'm of the opinion that many people (myself included) will be thrilled to go back to real gyms once they reopen. The variety of workouts offered on Peloton is very limited - sure, there's a good variety of cardio options, but strength training is certainly more limited. The point here: without a doubt, Peloton will see increased churn in 2021 once gyms reopen. After all, $39/month for Connected Fitness isn't a cheap subscription, and many people won't be willing to sign up for Connected Fitness plus pay a monthly gym cost.

The biggest risk of all to Peloton is its valuation. At present share prices near $159, Peloton trades at a behemoth market cap of $45.87 billion. After netting off the $2.02 billion of cash on its most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $43.84 billion. That represents a 11.1x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's $3.94 billion revenue estimate (+116% y/y) for FY21, per Yahoo Finance. Considering that the majority of Peloton's revenue stream is still hardware (as of Q3, Peloton's revenue mix was 79% hardware and 21% subscriptions, with a blended gross margin of just 43%), this is a very expensive multiple.

I made a healthy profit buying and selling Peloton in 2020 - and while I may have gotten out too soon, I think it's certainly wise to stay on the sidelines now.

Q1 download

Let's dive into some of the detail on Peloton's most recent quarterly results and underlying trends for the business. The fiscal Q1 (calendar Q3) earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Peloton Q1 results Source: Peloton Q1 earnings release

Now, let's be clear: there are a lot of positive going on for Peloton right now; my perspective is simply that A) the current surge in demand may be shorter-lived than most investors believe, and B) that Peloton's current share price already prices in this strength.

In Q1, Peloton grew revenue at an unbelievable 232% y/y pace to $757.9 million, outperforming Wall Street's expectations of $733.7 million (+221% y/y) by a fair margin. This represents acceleration over an already-strong 172% y/y pace of growth in Q4.

The demand environment continues to be extremely positive for Peloton: management notes that backlog even grew in Q1 (which will push revenue into more and more quarters in FY21, provided there isn't an overly large amount of cancellations), and Peloton continues to ramp up capacity to meet these orders. Per CEO John Foley's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Continued high global demand for our products resulted in an increased backlog of deliveries at the end of the first quarter. In addition to the strong sales we've seen since the early spring due to COVID-19 recent sales performance has been driven by our bike price reduction and stronger than expected reception to Bike+. Also the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases and newly imposed lockdowns in some of our markets have had a significant positive impact on sales. We have expanded our manufacturing capacity several fold and expect to continue to grow our supply of bike and Bike+ in the coming months with the help of our third party manufacturing partners and the opening of our new Shinji factory at Tonic at the end of this calendar year. We expect the growth in our supply chain to allow us to get back to normal order to delivery time frames for our bike by the end of this calendar year. However, we will likely be operating under Bike+ supply constraints for the foreseeable future causing longer order to delivery time frames for Bike+ for a couple more quarters. We are already shifting manufacturing capacity in favor of Bike+ but continue to expect our original bike to be our top selling product in fiscal 2021."

We do see one risk here: the current demand environment is certainly abnormal, and Peloton will have limited visibility on when trends will change. If Peloton over-ramps its capacity and starts opening more factories and lines than future demand can sustain, it may run the risk of idle capacity and decaying margins.

For now, however, most of Peloton's demand indicators are flashing green. Another positive note from Q1 is the fact that Peloton's churn rate at 0.65% came in well below 0.90% last year, and below the company's expectations. Management is expecting churn to clock in at 0.85% in Q2 (closer in-line with historicals), but with COVID-19 still shutting down gyms across the globe, Peloton is setting a fairly easy bar to cross. The interesting and more telling metric will be what becomes of churn rates when gyms reopen and people return to more normal routines.

And as mentioned before, with greater scale in subscribers comes improved margins: Peloton's subscription gross margins bumped up to 58.5% this quarter, up 240bps y/y.

Figure 2. Peloton key metrics Source: Peloton Q3 earnings release

This was, however, offset by a ~250bps decline in product (hardware) gross margins, driven by the fact that Peloton reduced the price on the Peloton Bike (from $2,245 to $1,895) alongside the launch of the new Bike+ ($2,495). Overall gross margins in the quarter were 43.3%, down three points from 46.1% in the year-ago quarter.

We think it's important to note as well that Peloton's guidance, while bullish on growth, does call for overall margins to continue sliding to 39% in Q2, and for the full year to be at about ~41%.

Figure 3. Peloton guidance ranges Source: Peloton Q3 earnings release

This is one reason, among many, why I think it's prudent to be careful on Peloton's rich valuation multiple while the company is still trying to find ground on margins.

Key takeaways

I'm not a full-on Peloton bear, but I am rather unconvinced of this stock's ability to continue outperforming the markets in 2021. Given Peloton's already-rich valuation that essentially prices the stock for perfection, I'd err on the side of caution here.