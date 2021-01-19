Summary

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAGP) is an MLP with a dreadful distribution track record, having cut its quarterly payout from a high of $0.62 per unit in 2016, to only $0.18 today. The units have performed perhaps as poorly as any in the energy space, plummeting from a high of $60 in 2014, and a yield of 4.5%, to under $10 today. The current yield is 7.5%, and 3.2x covered.

Even though the equity has fallen by an incredible 80%, core fee-based EBITDA results have actually held up remarkably well over the years. As the largest crude oil pipeline operator in the Permian, before the pandemic Plains displayed impressive growth in its fee-based EBITDA businesses (called Transportation and Facilities).

Source: Company financials and Author Spreadsheet

In the blue bar above, we illustrate EBITDA from its fee businesses, essentially tolls to move crude on its pipelines (the Transportation segment), plus fees for storage (the Facilities segment). These have compounded at a healthy 6.8% per year from 2012 to 2021. Of course, amidst the pandemic fee-based EBITDA will drop by ~3.7% in 2020, and by a similar amount in 2021 (but mostly owing to asset sales).

Obscuring these impressive results has been volatility in the company’s Supply & Logistics business (S&L). In essence, Plains captures regional oil price differentials, often buying crude at a discount from mom-and-pop operators, moving that oil along their own pipelines, and then selling it at WTI hubs.

With now excess Permian pipeline capacity, this arbitrage has dried up. In the red bars above we chart the EBITDA from the S&L segment. It has dropped from $810mm in 2019, to only $50mm in 2021 (per company guidance).

We first recommend Plains at $5 last Spring (to subscribers). While the units have doubled since then, there remains a significant upside. 2021 will be a huge FCF year, and the company should throw off $900mm of FCF after all distributions. Plains plans to spend little in the way of capex, and leverage is manageable at 3.6x on a debt/EBITDA basis. Plains has an investment grade rating. The macro picture already is looking better, with oil prices and demand improving.

On 2021 numbers, what we deem to be the trough year for the company, Plains is trading at an insanely cheap 5.4x DCF, 8.0x estimated EPS, and 8.6x EBITDA. These multiples remain near record lows. Replacement costs likely run in the 7-8x EBITDA ballpark. Before late 2017, PAA never traded below 10x EBITDA, averaging around 12.5x.

In short, we see this as a 50-100% return stock in the next 1-3 years, with upside to $20-25 should the Permian see improved oil production. $20 is only a 10-11x multiple of cash flow, not a heroic assumption. We like the optionality that the S&L business could recover too, but bake none of that into our outlook.

The downside case is perhaps $6-8 amidst another recession, but distributions should be a healthy offset to that.

Capitalization

Note that PAGP and PAA have identical economic terms. PAGP holders own a corporation, however, and will not have to file a K-1. PAA holders own an MLP, which entails incremental filing documents (a K-1), but PAA trades slightly cheaper.

The company sold 10-year bonds in June 2020 at a 3.8% coupon. Clearly, the bond market sees little long-term secular risk here. Liquidity is fine, and leverage even through the preferreds is ok at 4.6x. Management’s goal is to reduce leverage to 3.0x on a debt/EBITDA basis, a very manageable level.

In these slides, management indicates that their top financial priorities are an investment grade balance sheet, capital discipline, and shareholder returns.

This table illustrates the return profile of the Plains capital stack:

The equity is treated far differently than their bonds and preferreds. With 2.16% and 5.3% yields on the bonds and preferreds, respectively, it is quite a jump to see the equity trading at a 19% yield (on distributable cash flow). 10% appears more reasonable, which would imply a $20 equity value.

Supply & Logistics Segment Concerns

As we pointed out, the Supply and Logistics (S&L) business is quite volatile. This segment makes money mostly through capturing regional spreads in oil prices, and contango spreads in NGL’s. With NGL’s, Plains purchases propane/butane and other heating gases in the summer, stores them and later sells them when winter demand kicks in. Profits tend to spike in Q1 and Q4.

On the oil side, the S&L segment makes money via regional price differentials, mostly between the Permian and Gulf Coast or Cushing hubs. At one point in 2019, Permian to Cushing differentials reached $15 per barrel.

Plains’ S&L traders will buy oil usually from mom & pop producers, find transport for them (either on Plains-owned pipelines or others), and capture a nice spread. Published tariffs can range from $0.75 to $3.00 per barrel, meaning potentially $12.00 to $14.25 in regional profit arbitrage opportunity.

When regional price differentials disappear, S&L EBITDA can literally vanish overnight. We stayed cautious on Plains equity originally in late 2019, as it was clear that peak S&L earnings would lead to dramatically lower 2020 earnings.

Here is an older chart that outlines the long-term growth on the fee side:

Slides

Note the variability in the S&L segment at top. 2019 EBITDA actually came in at $810mm, well above guidance. In 2020, the company has guided to $250mm in S&L EBITDA. In 2021, S&L is expected to generate only $50mm in EBITDA.

Our diligence suggests that there is misinformation on the stock, with respect to concerns that their fee-based businesses generate significant earnings on shipping for the S&L segment. There is some, but not material (most likely just under 10%).

As we will articulate later, the company’s only S&L earnings today (in 2020 guidance now for the S&L segment), revolve around contango spreads, driven by contracted storage. That is relatively stable business, compared to regional oil price differential earnings.

Given the volatility in the S&L business, Plains should be valued on its core, fee-based gathering & processing business (Facilities), as well as its pipeline business (Transportation). The S&L business should be considered gravy.

Production and Tariff Concerns

Given production weakness and demand declines, overall transportation volumes in 2020 will fall by about 7% to 6.38mm barrels per day. EBITDA per barrel has been remarkably stable, as the company is heavily contracted for 5 years plus on average.

Transportation (gathering and long-haul pipelines) will be roughly 2/3s of EBITDA, with 1/3 in their Facilities segment (storage).

Here is our segment model with Q3 actual results and using 2020 and 2021 guidance:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

It is interesting to note that in 2008, EBITDA fell 14.7%. in 2020, guidance of $2.6BB implies a 20% decline, but only 7% excluding the volatile Supply and Logistics segment.

Volumes in Transportation have begun to recover despite elevated Covid-19 cases. There are concerns that once drilled but uncompleted inventory is brought back online, that there will be a lag in growing production. That is, it takes roughly eight months to get a well online, once rigs are put back to work. Natural depletion could cause the first half of 2021 to look weak.

To offset volume weakness, Plains has implemented cost cuts, with a goal of $50mm to $100mm in savings for 2020. As 2021 approaches, there are expansion pipeline projects too, including Red River, Saddlehorn, and St James that come online by year end. These should also help offset production weakness.

With transportation capacity overall of 7.2mm barrels/day, and volumes of 6.35 this year, there is significant excess capacity, which is both good and bad.

On the plus side, as volumes grow, Plains can grow EBITDA without spending any capital. Capex in 2021 will fall to the $600-700mm range, down from $1.4BB in 2020. In 2022, capex should drop below $200mm. Free cash flow will, too, inflect materially higher.

In 2021, management expects to generate $300mm in FCF after all distributions, and $900mm including expected asset sales.

In 2022, we expect that drilling will pick back up, travel demand will return to normal, and Permian production increase 5-6%.

Meantime, there is too much pipeline capacity today in the Permian, which is about 70% of their Transportation volumes. Tariff rate risk and contract expirations are long-term issues as well worth discussing.

Pipeline Contracts

Some fear lingers that high tariff prices struck in the Permian during capacity shortages (2015 to 2019) could impact prices when contracts expire. According to the company, there are no material contract expirations on pipelines prior to 2025 that could impact EBITDA.

In fact, there are only 2 that could have an impact on EBITDA in 2025: 1) the BridgeTex pipeline (20% owned, with Magellan controlling the other 80%), and 2) the Cactus I pipeline, with tariffs well above market at around $3/barrel.

Above is a map of Permian pipelines. The gathering lines in red generally are monopoly, acreage dedicated lines unlikely to see any material change in rate.

The Cactus II, Sunrise II, as well as the Wink-to-Webster are newer pipelines, with long dated contracts. Wink-to-Webster actually will launch in 2H 2021. Customer risk is low, with 83% of revenue at the company secured by LC’s or by investment grade rated counterparties.

Here are some estimates based on $3 tariffs for Cactus I and BridgeTex, assuming they reset to $1 once contracts are renewed in 2025 or later (Cactus II contracts will not expire until 2029).

In 2025, there could be $350mm of at-risk EBITDA. That is 14% of the total.

We also estimate that, of the S&L volumes shipped on Plains' pipeline network, perhaps half are done so on company owned lines. That would be about 612,000 barrels per day, at an average tariff of $1. We see no reason why these volumes would drop, at least from the troughs weathered in 2020.

In total these intercompany transactions work out to $225mm of annual EBITDA, or 9% of the total. We doubt this goes away. As mentioned, many small producers are, and will likely in the future, use Plains to move their oil for them.

Here is 2020 guidance:

Source

Long-Term Forecasts

So, what does all this mean? EBITDA should gradually improve through 2024 as travel demand picks back up. There are no major contracts or S&L profits at risk near to medium term.

In 2025, as we highlighted above, there is $350mm of EBITDA that could be renegotiated lower. If they lose it all, then that is a 14% hit to EBITDA. By then, debt could be reduced, new projects brought online, or Permian production recovered enough to help on the demand side. All three seem likely.

Even should the company lose ALL $350mm of that EBITDA, then Plains would throw off $1.78 in DCF per share. At 7x that, the stock is still worth $12.43. This is our long-term bear case.

Practically speaking, we do expect lower pricing, and perhaps $175mm of EBITDA headwinds. Again this is a 2025 issue.

Below is our summary CF model.

Note that the far-right column jumps to 2025 and is a worst-case scenario (barring a Great Depression).

In 2021, we took management's guidance for our model, which implies net capital expenditures of only $40mm. Beyond 2021, after a couple projects are complete, management forecasts free cash improving even more.

Below Plains indicates that there are no capital commitments beyond 2021, and that maintenance capex will be less than $200mm.

Source

As a contrarian value idea, Plains may take time to recover. This is no bankruptcy candidate, and the high yield on the units in and of itself is attractive. Said differently, if the stock remains flat, then I am ok with that given the attractive distribution yield.

The odds seem in our favor that at some point in 2021, the company will raise the distribution, and the stock will continue to recover. It is no doubt a post pandemic/oil play, but you don’t need volumes to improve at all for the distribution to go up a lot. Their stated goal is a 1.3x covered distribution, which would imply a $1.53 dividend on $2.00 in DCF/share. That is over double the current distribution.

We frankly were surprised that management cut the distribution by 50% in April last year, but amidst the carnage, the board choose the safe route.

On the plus side, the company’s $500mm unit repurchase plan is quite a novel concept among MLP’s. Management believes that the units are substantially undervalued. We agree.

Oil Industry in Secular Decline?

While many fret over the long-term oil demand picture, generally speaking, even if electric cars capture 25% of the global auto market share in a decade, oil demand would only be down 4% from current levels (we assumed 3% gasoline demand declines per year globally on 40% of production, offset by industrial and other oil usage demand growing 1% per year).

Given that the Permian, where Plains operates the majority of its assets, is the most profitable acreage perhaps in the world, there could be growth in US production even if demand falls. The US has steadily grown its crude oil market share over the past 15 years.

Source: IEA Annual Energy Report

Oil demand will decline in 2020 of course, but through 2025, the IEA expects to continue to see growth in demand, at about 1mm b/d or a bit higher than 1% per year.

This isn’t coal. Our rough estimate of 3% long-term annual gasoline demand declines is more conservative, but we still expect an improving story for oil production in the US in 2021 and 2022.

Valuation

Below is our DCF analysis, with a longer dated view on the units.

Building a discounted cash flow model gets us a $15 price target assuming 1) DCF / share at $2.05 from 2021-2024, and $1.69 from 2025-2030, 2) a 13% discount rate on FCF through 2030, 3) a 6x terminal multiple on 2030 cash flow.

Conclusion

Even though the company is not one of our best in class Compounders, Plains is a high quality cash flow name that trades cheap on almost any metric. And we get why. Fossil fuel demand is a long-term question mark. MLPs have been poor investments for years. The distribution track record has been awful at PAA and investors are simply tired.

The company cut quarterly distributions in late 2016, from $0.70 to $0.55 per share, and then again to $0.30 in late 2017. They also diluted common unitholders by converting IDR’s in shares in 2017. Of course, the pandemic brought on more uncertainty, and another cut to $0.18.

This time we believe that management has gone too far. The 2020 cut was unnecessary. But as it is, the company now fits all the boxes for the healthiest of MLPs: no IDR’s, well positioned assets especially in the Permian, leverage at a manageable 3.8x debt/EBITDA level, plus a 3.2x covered distribution.

Insiders own 13% of the units too.

Prior to 2015, Plains traded at a premium multiple, with management considered top tier. While management has failed to have a reliable distribution policy, operationally, the company continues to print cash flow, with EBITDA growing from $2.1BB in 2017, to $3.2BB last year. A decline to $2.2BB is likely the low.

Should the IEA’s forecast for oil production bear out, then probably DCF/share will grow 6-10% likely starting around mid-year. We have not factored that in but see it as upside.