Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) is a developer of small molecules designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and restore neuronal health. Lead candidate ATH-1017 is a small hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)/MET activator in phase 2 trials targeting Alzheimer's and phase 1 trials targeting Parkinson's diseases. Its pipeline looks as follows:

Source

The company IPO-ed in September at $160mn and currently has a market cap of $900mn. So this was a successful IPO.

The Science

HGF/MET activation is known to be responsible for “stimulating mitogenesis, motogenesis, morphogenesis, the ability to mediate stem cell differentiation and neurogenesis, and protects against tissue insults in a wide range of cells including neurons.” That last fact is important for Athira, because its small molecule ATH-1017 acts by stimulating HGF/MET, which is responsible for healthy brain function and is reduced in Alzheimer’s. In animal models, stimulation of HGF/MET has demonstrated efficacy signals. Mouse models have shown alleviation of Amyloidβ-induced cognitive impairment with HGF/MET stimulation. Not only has it prevented early onset of Parkinson’s Disease, it has also prolonged life span in a transgenic mouse model of ALS or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In microsphere-embolized rats, it has improved learning and memory dysfunction.

There are a number of downstream benefits to promoting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system. ATH-1107 is designed to enhance HGF/MET, which will improve neurogeneration and neuroprotection.

There have been other research targeting HGF/MET in CNS diseases. But as the CEO of Athira says on Xconomy, these were often biologics which are ”large molecules that are more complex and expensive to manufacture and come in formulations that must be injected or infused.” Athira’s approach is to use small molecule activators of the MET pathway by stimulating the HGF. The independent research, however, proves the latency of HGF/MET as a drug target. In Athira’s molecule, although ATH-1017, like other small molecules, circulates throughout the body, it only activates the HGF/MET mechanism in the presence of injured tissue in the brain. Once the molecule does its repair work, the met receptor breaks down and is no longer available to bind to the drug.

Trials and data

Phase 1 was a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, single-ascending dose (Part A) and multiple-ascending dose (Part B). Endpoints were safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics measures (qEEG/ERP). The study group included healthy young and elderly volunteers and 11 AD patients with baseline MMSE scores of 18.7+/-6.4. At CTAD-2019, the company announced data from this trial, which showed that in these AD patients, ATH-1017 improved P300 latency, which has been known to be a marker for cognitive improvement.

Source

There was demonstrable improvement compared to placebo. At the end of 8 days, the company said that average P300 latency across the AD treatment group had improved by 73 milliseconds, a statistically significant change compared to the placebo group.

Also, EEG is known as an indicator of functional recovery of the brain. Gamma waves are reduced in AD, and these are the faster, higher frequency waves associated with learning, memory and higher cognitive functions. In the phase 1 trial, Athira used EEG as a measure of CNS penetration and cognitive improvement. Across all treated cohorts, the molecule improved the levels of high frequency gamma waves. At every dose from 20, 40, 60 and 90 mg, these was dose-dependent improvement in this measure. At the highest dose, 90 mg, the improvement became statistically significant compared to placebo.

They are now starting the phase ⅔ LIFT-AD trial, which may change into a pivotal trial with registrational data. The study will have 240-300 mild-to-moderate AD dementia subjects (55-85 years; CDR 1 and 2; MMSE 14-24 incl.). The primary endpoint will be GST or Global Statistical Test as well as safety. Secondary endpoints will be five, ADAS-COG, ADSC-CGIC (Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study - Activities of Daily Living), function, memory and behavior. “P300 won’t be used as a clinical trial endpoint in the clinical studies, as it’s not regarded as a standard measure for Alzheimer’s,” CEO Leen Kawas told Xconomy. “But she adds that it’s a validated measure of cognitive processing and there are FDA approved drugs that have shown a correlation between a patient’s P300 score and brain improvement.”

Data from this trial is expected in 2022. Dosing is already underway as of October. Another phase 2 study in 75 AD subjects has also commenced dosing.

In a report, Endpts said this about the company:

The company has gotten this far thanks to a Perceptive-led $85 million Series B back in June, buoyed by data in a Phase Ib that showed patients taking the ATH-1017 candidate were able to recognize a series of repeated tones more quickly than the placebo group. For those with dementia, the normal recognition falls within a 400 to 450-millisecond range, and the trial’s baseline was 390 milliseconds. The drug arm of the trial, which enrolled just seven patients, saw the average fall to 311 milliseconds, compared to no change in the four-patient placebo arm.

Since Athira’s approach is novel, it does not consider the few existing, mostly useless AD drugs as competitors; nor does it find any currently in-trial drugs working in the same approach. However, it does say this - “As a small molecule therapeutic targeting the HGF/MET system, we are aware of a number of potential competitors in this space, including ANG-3777, an HGF mimetic, developed by Angion for the treatment of kidney injury and Collategene developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe and AnGes as a gene therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia. ANG-3777 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials while Collategene was launched in Japan in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, we are aware of p75 ligands being developed by PharmatrophiX for the treatment of neurodegenerative and other disorders, including AD, as well as VM-202, a regenerative plasmid DNA therapy candidate in development by Helixmith for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. We are not aware of any direct competitors currently targeting the HGF/MET system for neurological conditions.”

Financials

The company has a market cap of $879 million and a cash balance of $226 million as of the last quarter. They recently got a research grant of $15 million from the NIH for the smaller phase 2 trial. The ownership of the company is distributed between public ownership and funds. As for insider buys, here’s the data from the IPO:

Source

Since ATHA is a recent IPO, nothing specific can be concluded from this.

The company owns or in-licenses nine U.S. issued patents, owns or in-licenses one U.S. pending patent application, owns or in-licenses 12 patents issued in jurisdictions outside of the United States, and owns or in-licenses nine pending patent applications in jurisdictions outside of the United States. However, since they have not yet filed a 10-k, it is not easy to figure out patent coverage duration. That information is available in their IPO prospects, which says - “Our in-licensed issued patents will expire on dates ranging from 2023 to 2035, exclusive of any patent term adjustment or patent term extension. If patents are issued on our pending patent applications, the resulting patents are projected to expire on dates ranging from 2032 to 2037, exclusive of any patent term adjustment or patent term extension.”

Bottomline

Data on the company is scarce, and I found the website and the corporate presentation very poorly designed. The S-1 it filed during the IPO was much more useful. That aside, this company has been a very successful IPO and in the last few months it has gained in market cap immensely. Early data is also intriguing, which possibly led to the success of the IPO, and I expect to see more from them as the phase 2 trial concludes. Current prices are a bit too high for such early data, in my opinion, but the approach is novel, and any novel approach in Alzheimer’s is worth an active interest.