Alongside the rest of the market, memory maker Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has seen a fierce rally over the past few months. Some of the rise is driven by spillover enthusiasm after Western Digital's favorable fiscal Q1 results, which came in largely better than feared. As we look out into the new year, however, investors have to ask: is this upside sustainable?

In the memory space, I'm much more partial to Micron (MU). There are various areas in which Micron looks superior to Western Digital:

Micron has exposure to DRAM in a rising price environment. News that the major suppliers of DRAM wouldn't be increasing their capex in 2021 bodes favorably for DRAM prices, a business which makes up ~70% of Micron's revenue. Western Digital, meanwhile, has bet the majority of its business on flash. As of Q1 the company has restructured its operations, with two primary business units - one focusing on flash, the other on HDDs (hard drives).

Western Digital is heavily indebted. While Micron has a net cash position of ~$1.7 billion, giving the company ample flexibility to continue an ambitious buyback program, Western Digital has ~$6.5 billion in net debt.

A quick further note on Western Digital's debt: as of the end of Q1, Western Digital had a total of $9.5 billion in outstanding debt, and against $2.4 billion in trailing adjusted EBITDA, Western Digital's leverage ratio stands at a heavy 4.0x (after netting off the $3.0 billion of cash on its balance sheet, its net leverage ratio is closer to ~2.7x, which still isn't low).

Figure 1. Western Digital debt profile Source: Western Digital Q1 earnings deck

As I wrote in my prior article, though I used to be bullish on Western Digital due to what I perceived to be an undervalued stock plus the presence of a ~5% yield to keep investors patient, I find the risk-reward profile in Western Digital throughly unsatisfying now, especially after the stock's massive rise over the past quarter alongside the suspension of its dividend. Steer clear here until prices slide.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Western Digital's most recent fiscal Q1 results (like Micron, the company has a September year-end). On the whole most recent trends show a business that is still limping along after negative impacts from the coronavirus, particularly on the enterprise customer segment.

Figure 1. Western Digital Q1 results Source: Western Digital Q1 earnings release

Western Digital's revenue in Q1 fell -3% y/y to $3.92 billion. Though this did beat Wall Street's expectations of $3.85 billion (-5% y/y) by a two-point margin, we still can't help but to point out that Micron's business is looking much healthier, growing at 12% y/y in the same quarter.

Several drivers are to blame. One is the weakening in the enterprise demand environment: amid the coronavirus, businesses have pulled back on their IT investments, hurting Western Digital's sales of memory in products like data center servers. Though Western Digital's client devices units (memory components for consumer devices) saw tremendous 20% y/y growth, driven by work-from-home demand, this was more than offset by a -26% y/y decline in the data center business.

Figure 2. Western Digital end market performance Source: Western Digital Q1 earnings release

The other piece is that flash memory prices have been falling. Flash prices fell -7% sequentially from Q4, while the price per hard drive in the HDD unit also fell -9% sequentially from Q1.

Figure 4. Western Digital ASP trends and other key metrics Source: Western Digital Q1 earnings deck

And unlike Micron, which can look forward to a potential lift in DRAM prices (which the company notes it has already observed), the outlook for NAND and flash is less favorable for Western Digital. Every quarter, Micron issues its view of the DRAM and NAND markets; the latter is more relevant to Western Digital, in which Micron expects supply growth to be "potentially higher" than demand growth and lead to further price weakening.

Figure 5. Micron Q1 industry outlook Source: Micron Q1 earnings materials

Western Digital continues to expect a rather soft demand environment. Its guidance for Q2 calls for $3.75-$3.95 billion in revenue, which would represent a steeper decline of -11% to -7% y/y versus Q1's much milder -3% y/y decline. In commenting on this outlook, Western Digital's CFO Bob Eulau noted as follows on the Q1 earnings call:

By technology, we expect hard drive revenue will be up and flash revenue will decline. During the fiscal first quarter, we experienced a pull forward in demand due to geopolitical dynamics. The most significant was from Huawei, which represented mid to high single digit percentage of sales. We are now planning on zero sales to Huawei in the fiscal second quarter."

Western Digital's profitability also suffered in Q1. Pro forma gross margins clocked in at 26.3% - up 150bps y/y, but declining 260bps sequentially due to weaker flash ASPs. Management expects the pain to continue, with guidance calling for margins in the 24-26% range in Q2.

Meanwhile, heavier capex has brought Western Digital's free cash flow down to $196 million, representing -33% y/y decline versus the year-ago Q1:

Figure 6. Western Digital FCF Source: Western Digital Q1 earnings release

Key takeaways

There are a lot of reasons to be cautious on Western Digital in 2021: potentially weakening flash ASPs, continued softness in enterprise demand, a weakening margin profile, heavy debt and a lack of a dividend to keep yield investors interested. Given the quick and relatively unexplained ~40% rally over the past few months, I think this stock is long overdue for a breather.