NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is a New Jersey-based electricity generator and electricity/gas retailer with substantial operations currently in Texas: $1.1 billion adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020, 65% of the total.

The just-closed Direct Energy acquisition on January 5, 2021 extends NRG’s electricity and gas retailing business to all 50 states and parts of Canada, adding geographic reach, free cash flow and efficiencies, and an estimated 25% to adjusted 2021 EBITDA.

Dividend-hunters will note that the company’s 3.1% yield does not offset a very steep liability-to-asset ratio that at September 30, 2020 was 84%.

And, the company is adding considerably more debt - $3.8 billion - to the already debt-heavy balance sheet to make the Direct Energy acquisition, just at the time inflation and interest rate risks are increasing.

Moreover, while the company now has a bigger asset base and enhanced growth prospects, the stock is near its 52-week high.

Finally, some of the states in which NRG has hydrocarbon generating facilities are seeking to limit or eliminate the use of such facilities in the next ten to twenty-five years.

Acquisition of Direct Energy and Updated Guidance

NRG Energy announced the acquisition of Direct Energy in late July 2020 and confirmed closure on January 5, 2021. The company expects a post-acquisition increase of about 25% in adjusted EBITDA for 2021 and an increase of about 18% in free cash flow before growth. Both measurements are non-GAAP.

2020 2021 2021 ($MM) 9 Mo Actual Pre-Acq Guidance Post-Acq Guidance Adjusted EBITDA 1674 1900-2100 2400-2600 Free CF Before Growth 1199 1200-1400 1440-1640

The company plans to sell non-core assets to pay down debt.

Operations

With approximately 23 gigawatts of diversified capacity, NRG Energy generates and retails electricity to 3.7 million customers. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, the company just completed the $3.625 billion acquisition of Centrica’s Direct Energy. This will add another three million customers: Direct Energy has operations in all 50 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces. Like NRG’s retail segment, Direct Energy is a retail provider of electricity, natural gas, and energy-related products and services. The combination is expected to add EBITDA and free cash flow, as noted above, as well as geographic diversification and efficiency.

Supplying Texas, especially Houston, has been a powerful engine for NRG to date as a comparison of the company’s Texas, East, and West/Other regions shows.

Source: nrg.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Electricity Demand

In its most recent Short Term Energy Outlook, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects U.S. energy consumption to increase by 1.3% in 2021. As illustrated in the diagram below, the EIA does expect the coal-gas competition to resolve towards coal in 2021 due to higher prices for natural gas.

NRG Energy Generation by Fuel Type

NRG’s generating capacity is just over one-quarter (27%) coal, 39% natural gas, 5% nuclear, 2% solar, and 27% oil, including oil peaking plants in Connecticut, New York, and Maryland, and natural gas plants in California. These four states are notable because each has policies requiring electricity be generated from clean energy sources (renewables plus nuclear) in the future. Specifically:

California: 50% electricity from renewables + nuclear by 2030; 100% by 2045.

Connecticut: 100% electricity from renewables + nuclear by 2040.

Maryland: 50% electricity from renewables + nuclear by 2030.

New York: 50% electricity from renewables + nuclear by 2030; 100% by 2040.

In NRG’s portfolio, 40% of its total electricity generating capacity is hydrocarbon-fueled and located in these four states.

Moreover, many states - aside from what the new administration may do at a federal level - are limiting coal-fired power, putting NRG’s coal capacity potentially at risk of shutdown or at least under pressure.

Source: nrg.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Competitors

In addition to utilities’ own generation and power sales capabilities like those of previously-reviewed Exelon (EXC) and NextEra (NEE), NRG Energy competes with other independent power producers such as Vistra (VST). Vistra is advantaged relative to NRG due to larger natural gas and smaller oil components in Vistra’s generation portfolio.

A few years ago, Vistra’s cost structure was compared favorably to (cheaper than) NRG’s.

Company Governance

At December 1, 2020, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked NRG’s overall governance as 4, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (1), shareholder rights (8), and compensation (3). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

As of October 2020, NRG’s ESG ratings from Sustainalytics were below-average with a total risk score of 40 (84th percentile). The factor cited as an issue is the company’s use of thermal coal.

Component parts are environmental risk 21.1, social 11.1, and governance 7.3. Controversy level is 2 on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst. Companies with similar ratings are previously-reviewed OGE (OGE) at 41 and Essential Utilities (WTRG) at 39.

Shorts are 3.2% of floated shares. Insider ownership is a small 0.87%.

The company’s beta is 0.99, essentially that of the overall market.

Financial and Stock Highlights

For the nine months ending September 30, 2020, NRG Energy reported net income of $683 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77. This was down from $1.06 billion or $3.94/share for the same period in 2019.

Analysts’ average estimated EPS is $3.91 for full-year 2020 and $4.51 for 2021, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. However, these are pre-acquisition estimates.

With a 52-week price range of $19.54-$40.25 per share, the January 8th, 2021 closing price of $39.01 was 97% of the 52-week high. The company’s one-year target price is $45.11/share, putting the closing price at 86% of that level.

Data by YCharts

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $1.9 billion and levered free cash flow was $1.05 billion. Trailing twelve-months EBITDA is a hefty $1.98 billion.

Market capitalization is $9.5 billion at the January 8, 2021 stock closing price. The company’s enterprise value is $15.0 billion.

At September 30, 2020, the company had $10.3 billion in liabilities including $5.8 billion of long-term debt, and $12.2 billion in assets, giving NRG (on September 30) a very steep liability-to-asset ratio of 84%.

Since then, in the fourth quarter of 2020, NRG has issued $900 million of sustainability-linked bonds. It has also issued $1.4 billion of senior secured first lien notes and $1.53 billion of senior unsecured notes. The combined $3.8 billion proceeds are for the purchase of Direct Energy from Centrica.

NRG’s dividend of $1.20/share gives a yield of 3.1%.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a stellar 1.7 or “buy,” leaning slightly toward “strong buy” from nine analysts.

The company was just added to Bank of America’s top-ranked US 1 list.

Notes on Valuation

Book value per share of $7.92, less than a quarter of current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $15.0 billion, NRG’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 7.6, below the preferred maximum ratio of 10 or less and so in bargain territory.

Positive and Negative Risks

Investors should consider their expectations about post-shutdown economic growth. Electricity use is directly correlated to economic activity. However, signs point to economic recovery and some growth in electricity demand.

Some funders, like BlackRock, plan to redirect investments toward clean energy and away from hydrocarbons. While this emphasis could change, it is a reality of the current marketplace.

A big risk is the regulatory and policy preference for clean energy electricity fuels in some states. If NRG’s coal, oil, and gas-fueled generating plants are excluded from states that have committed to clean energy only in time frames ranging from 2030-2050, two-thirds of NRG’s generation capacity could be idled.

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 84%, NRG like the utility sector it serves and competes with, is much more exposed to possible interest rate increases, including from inflation, than companies in other sectors.

Recommendations

NRG Energy may appeal to some growth-and-dividend-seekers with a 3.1% dividend and expected growth for electricity demand. However, the dividend appears low in relation to regulatory, capital structure, and interest rate risk.

The company’s businesses are profitable and generate very good cash flow. Its stock trades at the top end of the 52-week range. With the acquisition of Direct Energy in early January for $3.625 billion, NRG’s 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth — both non-GAAP measures — has increased 18-25% on average.

NRG’s acquisition of Direct Energy from Centrica in the U.K. expands the company’s existing customer base, assuming no overlap, from 3.7 million to 6.7 million.

At September 30, 2020, the company had an extraordinarily steep liability-to-asset ratio of 84%. In 4Q20, NRG added another $3.83 billion in debt, including $900 million in sustainability-linked bonds, to be used for the Direct Energy acquisition.

The expanded customer base and higher earnings are offset by the considerable debt load - with now-increased inflation risk - and what could be continued pressure from some states to shed the large portion of the company's generation portfolio that is hydrocarbon-fueled in those states.

While it is not unusual for utilities to be debt-heavy, NRG is an energy generator, trader, and retailer, not a utility. I can’t recommend NRG Energy at this time due to its extraordinarily high debt level, its need to sell assets to pay down debt, and long-term concerns about the hydrocarbon generation in its portfolio. This is evidenced by the issuance of sustainability-tied bond financing, requirements of which could hamstring operations.