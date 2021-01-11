(Pexels)

Successful investing over a long period of time requires investors to take note of long-term trends in the market. This is more important than ever considering we are experiencing significant day-to-day volatility in the news and political world. This causes many investors to focus too much on the short-run, which clouds the more-important long-term trends.

One major long-term trend we've seen over the past decade is the outperformance of stocks headquartered in the United States. In general, the U.S economy had a stronger recovery following the Great Recession than did Europe and Japan. This led not only to relatively strong economic growth, but also a major rise in the U.S dollar exchange rate and a surge in overseas investing activity. The percent of the U.S corporate equity market owned by overseas investors has drastically to around 40% today while very few U.S investors own foreign stock.

Recently, there have been signs indicating a possible shift back toward outperformance of overseas stocks. We can see this most clearly by looking at the S&P 500 non-U.S dollar total return index which represents the S&P 500 against foreign currency. This index has risen sharply against the overseas global stock ETF (ACWX) over the past decade. However, as you can see in the ratio chart below, ACWX has outperformed the dollar-adjusted S&P 500 since last summer:

Data by YCharts

Of course, the U.S. dollar exchange rate (UUP) has also declined since early last year due to the collapse of real interest rates in the U.S. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, we appear to be entering an environment where both overseas equities are outperforming that of the U.S. both from an economic growth standpoint and a currency standpoint. In other words, the U.S. economy is no longer growing (or declining) at a higher rate than its overseas peers. Even more, the U.S. dollar exchange rate is sliding which will encourage overseas investors to take profits and move their money back home.

Europe Has a Superior Long-Term Value Opportunity

While this situation is bearish for U.S. equities, it is bullish for European equities. The Euro has appreciated against the U.S. dollar, creating strong excess returns for the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK). See below:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, the Euro has a long way to go before it returns to its previous exchange rate. However, Europe's GDP decline last year was much healthier than that of the U.S. Europe is certainly not immune to political instability, but today such instability appears to be worse in the U.S. While this may fade and public opinions on these matters differ, I imagine most investors can agree that it is a good time to place eggs in more than one basket.

Indeed, diversification value is the primary benefit of VGK. Slightly under a quarter of the fund is invested in U.K. equities while the rest is scattered throughout continental Europe. This means VGK has FX exposure not only to the Euro but also the British Pound and Swiss Franc. The fund's top holdings include Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Novartis (NVS), though total holdings total over 1,300.

VGK also offers superior value to its U.S. counterpart. VGK currently has a weighted average price-to-earnings multiple of 20X while the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF's (VTI) is 28X. VGK also has a weighted-average "price-to-book" of only 1.8X while VTI's is twice as high at 3.6X. That said, VTI has superior historical growth metrics with its historical return-on-equity of 16.6% compared to VGK's at 13.2% (though, this is partially due to suppressed book value due to buybacks in the U.S.). VTI also has a much higher past five-year annualized EPS growth of 14.5% compared to 8.9% in its European counterpart.

Overall, VGK's holdings are cheaper than those of the U.S.-based VTI based on earnings and book value. The U.S. equities in VTI have superior EPS growth; however, this is due to immense corporate buybacks over the past five years in the U.S. as well as superior GDP growth. However, we are currently seeing a reversal of corporate buybacks and greater GDP losses in the U.S. than in Europe. This indicates that European companies will likely see both superior EPS growth and value than their U.S. counterparts. In my opinion, this is likely to result in continued long-term outperformance of European equities.

The Bigger Picture

While I firmly believe VGK will outperform nearly any U.S. equity index fund over the coming years, that does not necessarily mean short-term performance will be strong.

I approach value-investing from two angles. First, I call "relative comparable value" or looking for assets that have greater growth potential and lower valuations than peers. Second, I call "relative historic value" which is looking for assets that are cheap compared to their own history. Assets that are cheap based on their own history are likely to generate strong absolute returns while those which offer value compared to peers are likely to outperform peers (over the long-run).

Ideally, we want both, however, virtually no assets are undervalued compared to their own history today. This is due to the extremely low global interest environment which has drastically increased the present value of nearly all assets. Long-term interest rates are now firmly on the rise which means the present value of equity future cash flows is declining.

Put simply, we may be looking at a larger and prolonged equity bear market in 2021. If this occurs, it will most likely cause VGK to decline. In my view, it should decline far less than will most U.S. equities, but this is still a risk to consider.

Still, we are seeing inflation expectations spike in the U.S. so European equities have the potential to rise due to a potential prolonged increase in the Euro. U.S. inflation rates are now running much higher than Europe's which indicates a prolonged bull market in the Euro against the U.S. dollar. This is particularly true considering the Federal Reserve has no plans to increase interest rates this year. See below:

Data by YCharts

Rising relative inflation in the U.S. is yet another sign that investors should rotate overseas. VGK's equities (when priced in U.S. dollars via an ETF) are highly correlated to EUR/USD. If the dollar continues to decline, it should push VGK higher.

The Bottom Line

There are other potential opportunities overseas than Europe. Personally, I believe Asia has significant geopolitical risks today. While it appears China and its neighbors have superior growth and value, data quality there can be a bit opaque so I personally avoid the region for now.

If you're looking for a more aggressive ETF than VGK, Latin America may be a better opportunity. Potential ETFs include the large-cap iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) as well as the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) and iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW) funds. These ETFs are cheaper than VGK and have greater growth potential. However, their currencies are a bit less stable which is why I currently prefer VGK.

Overall, I believe VGK offers the most well-rounded long-term investment opportunity. It owns many companies that I believe have greater growth at more reasonable prices than found in U.S. equities. I also believe that the Euro is likely to continue to appreciate against the dollar due to higher inflation and apparent instability in the U.S.

Still, I am officially neutral on VGK due to the fact that I believe all global equities are a bit too expensive. VGK is a solid long-term opportunity and I believe it will outperform, but it may still decline 20-40% if we see a global equity sell-off.