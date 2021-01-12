AerCap (NYSE:AER) has been one of the companies I marked as a long-term buy, but until recently, the market hasn’t really agreed with me on that end. However, positive vaccine news has triggered outperformance leading to shares of the lessor appreciating by 71% compared to 13.6% for the S&P 500 since the last time I covered AerCap.

In this report, I will be analyzing the lessor's Q3 performance to see how COVID-19 is affecting the company’s business.

Revenues and income: Lower aircraft rents, but not weak

Figure 1: Revenues and other income AerCap Q3 (Source: AerCap)

Basic lease rents came in quite a bit lower at $897 million, marking a sequential but also a year-over-year decline of $170 million decline, or 15%. So, we significant decline in the basic lease rents, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise, as there have been lease terminations, adjustments to lease rates and changes in accounting for some lease payments from accrual accounting to cash accounting. That means for some basic lease rents, AerCap has stopped recognizing those lease rents as revenue unless they actually came in.

The cash accounting method brought a $100 million decline, though AerCap could be collecting those rents at a later stage, but it still accounts for nearly 60% of the decline, while another portion accounts for lease terminations and leases being restructured.

Maintenance rents were $18 million higher due to leases being terminated. When leases end, the aircraft is supposed to be handed to the lessor in a certain stage. If the aircraft is in an extremely good condition, the lessor should pay the lessee, and when the state of the aircraft is less than agreed on previously, the lessee should pay the lessor. With the lease terminations ending abruptly, I can imagine that there still were maintenance rents due or deposits that the lessor has now recognized as revenue. The increase in maintenance rents, however, couldn’t offset the lower basic lease rents while the maintenance rents were a better offset vehicle in previous quarters.

Gains on assets were lower, driven by mix and volume. There's not a lot to add to that. Overall, the decline in revenues was 14% up from 7% in the last quarter. Whereas, AerCap was able to shield its overall revenues from declines in basic lease rents in previous quarters, the same did not hold for the third quarter.

However, the positive was that lease deferrals increased by $56 million to $485 million and AerCap expects the aggregated lease deferrals to come in lower than the initial expected range of $700 million to $800 million, which is a positive.

Figure 2: Income AerCap Q2 2020 (Source: AerCap)

So, at a revenue level, we had a $170 million drop, of which $100 million is expected to be recovered in due time. The cost side of the equation was far more interesting during the quarter as costs rose by $983.5 million, putting AerCap in a loss position. That was driven by asset impairments on current technology wide body aircraft, which I have viewed as the biggest risk for AerCap. The impairment of flight equipment accounted for $915 million, which at this stage is a non-cash item but also does include some future reduction in cash inflow or increase in cash outflow. There also was $58 million in asset impairment.

The in-quarter impairment charges were the biggest movers and shouldn’t come as a surprise. Early on in the pandemic, we marked the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A350 as most prone to value reduction and extremely deep dives in the state of the industry showed that even the Airbus A330, which is often considered a nice capacity fit for airlines was seeing big pressures. We are now seeing that reflected with the impairment of the current technology wide body portfolio.

Additional unrealized losses are because of the value reduction of Norwegian’s (OTCPK:NWARF) shares that AerCap holds as a part of a debt-for-equity swap. Those unrealized losses increased due to the possibility of bankruptcy, which I have written a separate report on but by now share prices of Norwegian have recovered a bit reducing some of the paper losses.

Excluding those items, AerCap would actually have had a strong quarter with $1.24 in earnings per share.

Operating cash flow

From the $850 million loss to the cash flow there it seems there's an extremely big imbalance. That might have been caused by the accrued revenue accounting method. The method continues recognizing revenues as long as the lessor deems it probable these rental fees will be collected, so revenues do not equal cash in hand, and that is important to realize. Of course, the non-cash items play a huge role, and the adjusted profit is significantly higher than the unadjusted numbers.

Figure 3: Statement of cash flows 9M 2020 (Source: AerCap)

In the previous quarter, I could see valid reasons in the results why share prices had declined as operating cash for the first half of the year was down almost 40%. For the first nine months, that decline now has tapered somewhat but it’s still significant.

Overall, we have positive operating cash flow, which is nice. Year-over-year, we have minus $859 million in operating cash, -$1,748.9 million in cash used on investing activities and $924 million in cash provided mainly reflecting increased debt. So, we are seeing AerCap really using the tools it has available to navigate through the crisis. What I could really appreciate was the operating cash of $541 million during the quarter marking a >75% sequential improvement. While we go through the difficult winter months, it gives me some confidence that AerCap, and with that parts of the industry, is on its way back.

So, we are seeing improvement there and AerCap also has a nice liquidity cushion. capex for 2020 has been reduced from $3.9B (2019 outlook) to $1.2B (Q3 outlook) which marks a $100 million decline in planned 2020 expenditures. The company has $2.5B in debt maturing over the next 12 months and capex of $1.3B, which it can cover with its current cash position and 2020 operating cash. The company also has access to expected proceeds of aircraft sales, an unsecured revolver and other committed debt. So AerCap is actually in quite a nice spot.

Conclusion

The Q3 revenues showed pressure on basic lease rents as lease rates have come down and cash accounting has kicked in. Coupled with significant asset impairment and unrealized losses that resulted in $850 million in losses. So, revenues and earnings are reflecting the pressure.

However, there also are plenty of positives:

AerCap’s strong liquidity position.

Sequential improvement in operating cash.

Stable outlook for operating cash in the coming 12 months.

Reduction in growth rate for rent deferral and lower overall deferral balance expected.

Traffic in China is close to normal volumes.

I believe that AerCap has a nice cash position with access to liquidity that more than covers its needs in the coming 12 months, and I believe that while the cash flow might be depressed well into next year, the lessor also will be able to significantly increase lease rates as the market recovers and use the current industry crisis to intensify its grip on customers.