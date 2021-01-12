Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel Presents at 39th Annual JPMorgan Virtual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) 39th Annual JPMorgan Virtual Healthcare Conference January 11, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Cory Kasimov

Good afternoon, everyone from the virtual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Cory Kasimov. I'm the senior large cap biotech analyst. And it's my pleasure to introduce our next company Moderna and CEO, Stéphane Bancel.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you, Corey, and good afternoon everybody.

Yes.

Good. Thank you. So let me remind you, as a start, that we'll be making forward-looking statements that there are risk involved investing in Moderna. And also, now that we have an authorized product, I have to make some disclosure on indication and safety information. You can find those two slides online in the presentation.

We get asked quite often, how could a team of 1000 people go from the novel virus sequence online to an approved -- to an authorized product with 94% efficacy for COVID-19 vaccine in just 11 months. As all of you know, software uses a binary system. And as all of you know, life uses a quaternary system. AU and CG codes for messenger RNA. Messenger RNA is an information molecule. And so much comes from that feature. mRNA is now a new class of medicines for 10 years, we ask ourselves a question, what if mRNA could be a new class of medicine. But now we know mRNA is a new class of medicine.

For the last 10 years we've been energized by the idea of what we could do for patients. If we could make this technology work safely in human and get products approved. The thing that has always excited us is the incredibly out product opportunity. Like recombinant, we can make secreted protein as you see in green on this slide. But unlike recombinant, we can make transmembrane protein and also interested in our protein. We can code a large number of protein in human made by human cells that cannot be done or drug using recombinant technology.

We can also make antibodies as we've shown we got chikungunya antibody program safely in human, We can also make the protein of viruses, as we've seen in vaccines. So very large product opportunity and also, we can combine products. And so that's make it very interesting from what we can do from a marketing standpoint for patients and for healthcare professionals. Because mRNA is an information molecule, we believe they'd be a much higher probability of technical success of a drug starting in the clinic, to getting approved. For example, our CMV vaccine uses exactly the same chemistry, the same formulation, the same manufacturing processes, where now COVID-19 vaccine, we've got authorized. Same thing for flu vaccine, and so on, and so forth.

Given what the team has done this year, I don't have to talk about the speed at which mRNA technology enables to make high-quality medicine. And of course, because mRNA is an information molecule, because mRNA is a platform, we have greater capital efficiency over time, because it's recombinant, because we always use the same equipment, and the same processes across the entire portfolio. The vision we had since the beginning is as follows. We said because mRNA is an information molecule. If we can invest in science, to invent novel delivery systems, to get into different cell types, we should be over time able to create a lot of new applications, which we call modalities.

And so basically, we thought if we get into the muscle, if we can get into the liver, if we can get into the lung, over time, we should be able to get a lot of medicine because mRNA being an information molecule, if you get a first medicine, to work in humans for given modality. Once you have optimized the technology to do that, then you can scale very quickly within that modality because between medicine one and medicine two and medicine three, within that modality use the same technology bricks. And because we know the genomics information of human, human genomic sequence and because it's very quick and cheap to get the genomic information of a virus, you can turn into a new product very quickly, like we shown with a COVID-19. Because we are done nine vaccines in humans before the COVID-19, we were able to do in only 48 hours to optimize the product, design the product, and then start making the product at GMP scale. And when if you do it for one modality, you can replicate the same model for many more modalities over time.

So where are we today? 10 years into the story, we have our first commercial modality with infectious disease vaccine. For development, we have two type of modalities. We have a modality like you see in pink on the left, that is a co-modality. It's our systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics. We had chikungunya antibody program, which was a Sentinel Program for that modality, we demonstrated the ability to safely make an antibody in humans using an IV injection. And we show the ability to repeat that that was enough clinical data to convince us we could scale that modality and I'll come back to it in a minute.

At the same time, we have four modalities that we call exploratory modalities. Those are modalities that give us intriguing signal in animals, but for which before we invest more, we want to see clinical signal. And so today we have five drugs in immune-oncology in the clinic, two in blue, and three in green here. We have a very interesting program with AZ in Phase II in the clinic for VEGF that is currently being injected into placebo-controlled study in people with the hypotheses of regenerating new blood vessel to revascularize the heart after a heart attack. And in orange, what you see here is a new modality for systemic interested in our therapeutics, where we're trying to go after rare disease.

In addition to development, we of course, continue to invest in research, to try to invent new modalities to bring new families of medicines to patients. One that is very important to us right now is the lung. We're working actively with our friends at Vertex to finalize the technology to be able to safely bring into the clinic, mRNA drug delivered into the lung.

So let me spend a few minutes on the infectious disease vaccine. There are a lot of reasons why we are very energized by this modality. As you know, we believe that because of a 2020 pandemic, that this will change how the world thinks about infectious disease. A few years ago, a lot of people thought infectious disease didn't really have a future. We believe it was not true, which is why we invested heavily in vaccines. But we believe that looking forward for the next 5, 10, 20 years, consumers, health care professional, payers, will pay a lot of attention for infectious disease because we are seeing a lot of unmet medical need.

We believe that mRNA is the best platform to make vaccines. We have the ability to make complex antigen with high biological fidelity. How could making a protein in actual cell be better than making a protein in a human cell in your own body? The ability to combine multiple antigen in one dose like we've done for CMV, which is now on its way to Phase III, after a successful Phase II, same manufacturing process, same manufacturing equipment and rapid development.

We talked about probability of technical success, well so far in the clinic, we have elicited neutralizing antibodies against all nine viruses that we tried in clinical trials. And they are still an incredible unmet medical need. If you look at the last 40 years since 1980, more than 80 viruses have been discovered by scientists and clinician around the world. They are approved vaccine for less than 4% of these that you see in green in the graph in the middle. But also there are a lot of vaccines. A lot of viruses that were discovered before 1980 that you see on the left, that still do not have commercial vaccine, you see the list on the left.

So if you think about it, what is the real size of the total addressable market for vaccines if one was able, thanks to technology like mRNA to develop a lot of vaccines for high unmet medical need. In 2019, the worldwide vaccine revenues was $55 billion. How big do you think that market could be 5, 10 years from now, if one was able to develop a lot of infectious disease vaccine.

So let me say a few words about 1273 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. So let me start with 2021 revenues. We've been spending quite some time with the team to think about how to give a market some framework on how to think about 2021 revenues. And because it's a pandemic, we thought that guiding as it's done traditionally was not really adapted to a situation. But we still wanted to find a way to tell the market. What do we see coming in 2021. So what we've done this morning for the first time, is we disclosed the size of the advance purchase agreement, the APS that have been already signed for fiscal year 2021. This does not include options. This is the volume of business that we've already signed with governments around the world, which is $11.7 billion of potential revenues if we deliver those products in fiscal year 2021.

Of those 11.7 billion, we have already received deposits for 2.8 billion. Of course, we're not done. This is only January 11. So the team is working hard with governments to sign more APS for the role in 2021, but also for the role in 2022, including with COVAX [indiscernible] facilities. For supply we anticipate being able to deliver in fiscal year 2021, from 600 million doses, which we feel very comfortable achieving. to up to 1 billion doses, we have the CapEx, the people today we're up to 1 billion doses. But given us a new manufacturing process, yield and raw material availability might impact the number and we will we refine these bracket, as the year goes by. Because of a ramp in manufacturing capacity we anticipate supply next year, fiscal year '22 to be up to 1.2 billion doses.

We're now authorized in over 30 countries. Last week was a great week. We've got on Monday, Israel on Wednesday, Europe, 27 countries, and on Friday, the U.K. We have a few more countries that are reviewing our application as we speak. In terms of indication expansion, we have started an adolescent study. And our goal is to potentially have a label extension 12 and above from the summer, so that adolescents can be vaccinated before going back to high school and to middle school in September. We're going to start soon the young children study, but this will take much longer because we have to actually escalate and start at a lower dose. So we should not anticipate a clinical data in 2021, but more in 2022. And we're going to start soon boosting participant in our clinical studies to get safety and neutralizing antibody data for the boost market. We have another interesting respiratory vaccine against hMPV and PIV3. These could be potentially the new first in class vaccine. We are no vaccine against either hMPV or PIV3. And this is a problem both in children and in the elderly. For RSV, we're very pleased also to be working on the first in class potential vaccine and to announce to them that we're going to try very soon, our RSV candidate into the elderly. So far, we have been in the clinic for healthy adults, and recently healthy children. But we believe that the profile of this product makes it very interesting to go into the elderly.

And if you look at this slide, we will see the addition of flu, we should be able to do very interesting combinations of respiratory vaccines. For flu, of course, there are food products on the market. But we think given the high neutralizing antibody that we demonstrated in COVID-19 in the elderly, that we have a potential for best-in-class vaccine. We're going to start our seasonal flu vaccine covering the full seasonal viruses recommended by WHO and then we keep improving the product from there. And we're currently on track to start Phase I in 2021.

We're also very excited by our products for complex antigen. The first one is CMV, cytomegalovirus. This is the number one cause of birth defect in this country. They are no vaccine on the market against CMV. After a successful Phase I and recently a successful Phase II. We are on track to start this year in 2021, the Phase III that will be pivotal restoration study for all CMV vaccine. We believe these products could peak at 2 to 5 billion annual peak sales.

The other one that is very exciting to us is EBV, Epstein-Barr virus. This virus is the cause of mononucleosis. There are no vaccine on the market against EBV. And we are on track also to start a Phase I study in 2021.

Last but not least, is public health readiness as we showed this year it is very important that the world is ready for new outbreaks and new pandemics. We have been working at least for several years. First, with Zika vaccine, which is on track to get into Phase II partnered with BARDA. We announced today, the new program against HIV. HIV, the Gates Foundation, and the team of Dr. Tony Fauci at the VRC at NIH, have been working for many, many years, to try to understand HIV better, and try to find the best antigen to drug a vaccine against HIV. Well, we are very pleased to partner with them. And we are on track to start also, in the clinic, an HIV vaccine this year.

The other one is Nipah, which is a new vaccine, we announced a development program this morning. Same, it's a virus existing in Southeast Asia, very high mortality rate. And we believe it is the right thing for the world to prepare in the public private partnership, again with Dr. Fauci's team at the VRC to get a Nipah vaccine in the cleaning, so that at least we can understand dose and safety profile.

So if you look at the modality, we have four first in class vaccine against respiratory viruses, we've one already on the market with up to at least $11.7 billion of sales for 2021. And the potential best in class vaccine for influenza. Two first in class vaccine requiring complex antigen CMV and EBV, free public health vaccine. And we have many more candidates that the team is working on in the labs that we look forward to take to the clinic as soon as we can. If you look at the totality of our programs, we believe that Moderna as the most innovative vaccine pipeline in the industry, despite being one of the most recent player in vaccines.

Let me spend two minutes on another co-modality, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutic. We were very pleased to be able to show in 2020 that not only we can dose, in a dose responsible way, as you can see at 0.1 and 0.3 and 0.6 mix per gig on the left for one of dose. But that if you dose a second time, a week after the first dose, you can go back and you can basically double the AUC, you have no loss of protein production safety profile is similar and so we are very excited to show that you can repeat dose, an IV injected mRNA with Moderna's technology, these open applications in autoimmune disease and we have a program for PDL-1 and the problem for IL-2 as well as cardiology program like Relaxin.

Let me spend two minutes on exploratory modalities. On exploratory modalities we have six programs today that we've ongoing clinical trial and the few that I would like to highlight. The personalized cancer vaccine has two very interesting program. A randomized Phase II, when on in combination with Keytruda -- with Keytruda alone, we try to seek and we improve standard of care, as to Keytruda monotherapy in melanoma. The second one is in head and neck, HPV negative where we got some interesting early signal that we presented a Citi, and we're expanding the Phase I as we speak.

The Oxford [indiscernible] program is in Phase II in [ovarian] [ph]. The VEGF, as I said is in Phase II placebo control and propionic acidemia is getting ready to move into the clinic. And future modality we will keep you informed as we learn more about the lung and when the lung might be able to move into clinical development.

So I won't read the slide we have now 24 programs that's quite a lot that just give you a sense of all the catalysts that are ahead of us.

If you look at Moderna today 2020 was of course a transformative year for the company. We became a commercial company with our first product. We are on track to start the Phase III for CMV. We are pre-programming currently in Phase II. And we've had 12 positive Phase I read out. If you look at the portfolio, on the vaccine front we now have nine vaccines for major and medical needs. And on the [indiscernible] front, we are now playing in four therapeutic area. The company is strong. We now have 1300 employees. For six years in a row, we have been named by our employees as one of the top employer in science. We are on track to make 600 million to a billion dose this year. We have been busy setting up commercial subsidiaries. We now have eight commercial subsidiaries in North America, U.S. and Canada, but also in key countries in Europe. And the company sits strong on the balance sheet of $5.25 billion as of the end of the year.

We have planned a few events this year to be able to double click and to provide you new information about our products and our technology. We plan to have our Second Vaccine Day this year on a April 14. Our Annual Science Day, at the end of May, where we will present new advancements in, of course, science around the platform. And our annual R&D day on September 9.

So to close, I would like to share a few thoughts. First, I believe that 2021 is going to be an inflection year in Moderna's history. Before we believe that mRNA might work and might deliver a safe medicine approved. Now we know this is possible. mRNA is an information molecule, Moderna has built over the years, a very broad platform, making on medicines and vaccines. We are now a commercial company and we're already generating positive cash flow, which enable us to have a strong balance sheet and to increase the size of the balance sheet so that we can invest in the company to scale the company. Moderna has been built for scale. So far, we were constrained by cash. And now we have a very strong cash position. It's important to know about us that since our founding 10 years ago, everyday we ask ourself, how do we grow or impact by 10x?

And it's important that you know that today and tomorrow and in a month from now every morning as we start a day, we ask ourself the same simple question that's very powerful. How do we increase our impacts by 10 x? I cannot wait to see what the next 10 years will lead and what Moderna is going to look like in 2030. I believe this is just the beginning. Thank you very much for your attention. And I look forward with the team to take your questions. Cory, back to you.

Cory Kasimov

Thank you, Stéphane, bring the rest of the team in here now for these questions.

Tal, you want to take this one.

Tal Zaks

Yes. I'm sorry. I just lost my audio for a second. Could you please repeat that?

Cory Kasimov

Your assessment of the early rollout of COVID vaccines, especially here in the U.S.?

Yes. So I think what we're seeing is the gradual deployment and the interface between the federal government and the states. Frankly, our job is complete when we deliver our vaccine to OW U.S. I think beyond that really, it's up to the logistical challenges between the federal and state levels. I do think our vaccine offers the states more flexibility in terms of how they deploy given the cold chain requirements, we use existing infrastructure. And so we're seeing more and more uptake. But of course, I'm going to defer to OW U.S. for the logistics on that.

Okay. And then, question from the audience I'm not surprisingly getting is, what's your view on cutting the dosage in half to reach more people? How confident are you that you will have sufficient inventory for the second dose, assuming President Elect Biden gives, “Everyone the first dose”?

So those are two separate questions. On cutting the dose in half, look, I think we were advocating for following the data and following the science. The data was obtained all with a dose of 100 micrograms twice, we do not have data for efficacy on half the dose. We have some emerging data from Phase II on the immunogenicity, but I think those are early, it will require more work to demonstrate that on validated assays and make sure that what we're measuring actually is an accepted correlative protection, before we would have a sufficiently robust scientific basis for advocating for half the dose. And at that point, we will obviously have the discussions with the regulators on that.

Okay. And then, there's obviously a lot of talk and concern of late about the emergence of these new variants. How confident are you that your vaccine will protect against them? And how concerning is it that the virus can mutate to a point where the vaccines could potentially be less or even ineffective?

So from what we've seen so far, the variants being described do not alter the ability of neutralizing antibodies elicited by vaccination to neutralize the virus. My definition of when to get worried is either when we see real clinical data that suggests that people who've either been sick or have been immunized are now getting infected at significant rates with the new variants. So for me, it's really a clinical definition. Yes, we've seen some case reports here and there, people getting reinfected in a context of millions getting infected, I don't think that is material. If you look only at neutralizing antibody, remember, we measure the ability to neutralize on a log scale. So, if we see a two log loss of the ability of antibodies to neutralize, we would get concerned. So far, we've not seen either a scientific level in terms of the assays or a clinical data that would suggest we get concerned now. That's not to say that a variant can't emerge that will indeed be SARS-CoV-21. And we'll probably call it something else if indeed that happens. I think we're keeping our finger on the pulse, just like many others here, and we'll continue to evaluate variants as they emerge, should such a variant emerge, I think our technology is very well suited to actually rapidly deploy a vaccine based on the new variant, but so far in the data that we've seen to-date, we don't see a need for it.

Okay. Another audience question follows on precisely that point. And it says, one of the major benefits of validated messenger RNA LNP vaccine platforms is the ability to develop an approved vaccines for virus variants without Phase III clinical trials. Is this Moderna's expectation? Will there be at least non-clinical studies done to verify safety and efficacy before it's given to man?

So I think, the answer is yes, but it's an expectation and it will depend on regulatory pathways. Regulators have approved a very clear path for flu, for example, whereby once you demonstrate Phase III data, the next variant, you simply put that in and you show some data for accepted surrogates of protection. My anticipation is that there will -- should the need emerge, the regulatory framework will follow closely behind that. And scientifically, you would postulate that that would indeed be the be the case.

Okay. Question next on scale and ramping up and you recently raised the lower end of your capacity guidance to 600 million doses this year. What would it take to get to that billion dollar upside number in 2021, when Lonza has talked about four lines with 100 million doses per line? Is the rest of this stage coming from your Norwood facility?

Yes. So the way to think about it is, I think sometimes people confuse capacity and supply. And so, what we're basically saying is, we have invested both FRIs, CapEx and hiring, since we have a capacity to deliver a billion dose in fiscal year '21. The piece that is very difficult for us to predict precisely, and we want to be conservative and cautious is what is the year going to look like. And I think there's two variables that people need to appreciate. One is manufacturing yield. Even it's a new process, we have not made already a billion doses. This is the first commercial product we have would rather be conservative on the yield, we have our own assumptions on the yield. And as the year is going to go by, we're going to see are we going to make actual units that are better than what we projected, same or below what we projected, as you can understand this would have an impact on what comes out of a system of supply.

The other factor is raw material, the supply for material is tight, just because nobody was expecting this pandemic. So since last February, we have worked very closely with our key suppliers, so that they could start investing last year, to get up to the capacity, we need it and we have the billion dose as our target capacity since February, March of last year. But the piece I cannot predict Cory is on May 12, on July 26, are we going to have all the raw material that day to make the product, we are trying to be in safety stock, but we're not at the level of safety stock yet that we like to see. So that we know for sure, we can for every shift make all the products, we can. We are running 24/7. So if one shift, that's why I picked in a random dates this year is that there is one raw material missing, we cannot start making products and that capacity will be lost forever because we cannot make it up. We are running flat out 24/7. So that's why you see the swing which is we are structuring the company to deliver a billion dose of supply. With today we feel very comfortable based on what we have seen in the last few months in terms of our yield and our capacity to execute. And as you know our team is very experienced. This is not in a biotech team that has never made commercial product. Our team is highly experienced with commercial products. The team feel very comfortable. We have a track record we have now since July when we started making product that we are on track to deliver at least 600 million doses. As the year, we will go back, we will just tighten that range but today we think that 600 million dose we feel comfortable. That's our base case. And we are working as hard as we can, we deal over weekend weekends, to get the billion dose out of the system to protect as many people as we can.

Okay. Wanted to ask next about your thoughts on duration of immunity at this point, is this simply a question of waiting to see and following your early volunteers as they now approach their one-year anniversary, or you able to do any predictive modeling beyond that right now?

Let me take that. I think it's a little bit of both in the sense that we're watching the antibodies, and we'll be able to measure them in all the Phase I, the Phase II and Phase III eventually. And I think in the coming months, we hope that there will emerge a correlative protection such that you will know at which level of antibodies you actually want to pick the immune response to. From what we've seen so far, I think our expectation is that the vaccination should last you at least a year. To the degree that you need a booster shot, we'll make a database this recommendation, and that will require us getting the data. So we have to follow people until we see the year, we'll try and boost some of them to see how well a boost works. Remember, with an mRNA platform, you expect the ability to boost almost irrespective of the platform that you were initially treated with. And so, we think there is an opportunity to boost especially the ones at high risk, should you need it, but it'll take us some time to generate that data.

Okay. And then a follow up question from our audience, is what would you expect in terms of reactogenicity or tolerability of a booster when you're down to your -- when you're out to your third, fourth, or fifth shot, given some of the side effects associated with the second shot?

So I think those plateau and I say that based on two observations. First, if you look at our CMV vaccine, which is our first experience, where we gave a second booster, a third dose, you don't see worsening of the systemic adverse events on the third dose relative to the second, albeit it's still early days and small studies. But so far, that's our sense. Perhaps more importantly, if you look at the CoV study, we had about 600 people, 300 on active vaccine that were already with antibodies, these were people who had been infected previously. And so, they're walking around already immunized, right. And yet, if you look at the adverse event profile, it is not materially different than it is if you were naive, neither on the first nor on the second, maybe a little bit more reactogenicity on the first but the second looks exactly the same. And so based on those two elements, I do not expect worsening adverse events if people get boosted over time.

Okay. With number of questions around pricing and your advanced purchase agreements. So can you just -- are you able to speak to if the right way to think about this is if $11.7 billion divided by 600 million doses is the right calculation to determine the average price of 1273 for this year? Asked like four different ways here.

Lavi, could you take this one?

Sure. Yes, so I think Cory, the 600 million is a supply that we're targeting availability for, which is a different number than the contract. So the contracts, what we've done here is, we've simply stated, as a matter of an actual signed contract status, we've listed the 11.7. And then, what I'd encourage people to do is, look at the list of disclosed agreements, so the U.S., the EU, et cetera. And I think if you added that list up, you'd find that it's around -- a little over 500, 520, or 560. So a little less than the 600. And that's our status as of today. And as Stéphane said, not with option agreements. So what we'll do then is, as we move through the year, as we see additional contracts that are confirmed, we will then update the outlook for '21. And to the extent that that starts extending beyond '21, we'll provide that information.

Okay. I have a couple of questions as well on the allergic reactions that have been noted with the vaccine so far. So just combining these components in the vaccine that are responsible for allergic response, a tag be removed from future batches of mRNA LNP vaccines. And also is the allergy potential of the something that's able to be checked in non-clinical animal models.

So, I'll let Stephen talk about the non-clinical models. From a clinical perspective so far, I think the data that connects peg to any allergic reactions is really hypothetical and sparse. And our sense so far is that that's a tenuous hypothetical connection. The more importantly from what we've seen so far, and obviously, we keep our finger on the pulse here. I'm not sure that we see if anaphylaxis reactions for our vaccine that are among background -- above background rates. Remember, even flu vaccines cause 1.3 cases of anaphylaxis per million dose. And I think we'll keep monitoring this. But so far, I think we've seen very, very few cases. And it's hard mechanistically to say what they are due to. I'll let Stéphane talk maybe about the non-clinical and the mechanistic basis for that.

I think Tal already covered pretty well, the biggest challenge with identifying in a non-clinical assay or model whether you can screen for this as in fact that there's really not any mechanistic hypothesis that links the current component of the vaccine against some sort of clinical finding. And so, while it's possible, if you can identify that you can reverse engineer it. And certainly people have talked a lot about pipe because there has been in the past reactogenicity to pagan and some other pegylated products haven't been associated with [indiscernible] or anaphylaxis reactions as well.

At this point, there is not that data for us to rely on from a clinical side that we can then translate back into a preclinical model that will allow us to screen for it. So it's a little bit premature. I think we're getting ahead of the science.

Okay. Another question from our audience is, how is Moderna studying whether those who are vaccinated can still transmit the virus?

Yes. That's a really tough question. I think the truth is that transmission studies per se, are usually refer to hamster studies or studies that you do in groups of animals that are in cages that you can actually follow. They're really tricky to do in humans. Our approximation of that is asymptomatic infection. And I think on that either presumption is, if somebody can't get an infection, even if an asymptomatic one, they're not going to transmit the virus. On front, I think we've already shown that even after a first dose for the weeks thereafter, there already is some reduction in asymptomatic infection. And as we get more data from the CoV trial, we should be able to show based on serology and potentially additional swabs that we eliminate asymptomatic infection, or to a certain degree, we do so. To the degree that you see a reduction in asymptomatic infection, one would then expect you can't transmit because you haven't been infected. But I think measuring transmission and viral shedding per se, is really, really challenging to do in the context of vaccine preventive trials. It's something you can do in the context in the hospital and therapeutics where you've got family members with immediate exposure, but it's really tricky to do with vaccines over.

Okay. Couple of people are asking what do you make of estimates of herd immunity?

Well, I think there are smarter people than me on that front. And I think it's hard to say and one of the reasons it's hard to say is because it depends on the fraction of the population, and not all fractions of the population behave the same and transmit the same. And certainly, if we see emerging strains that are more transmissible than they will -- that will mean that you need a higher rate of the population immunized. So, I would expect that you will need 50%, or north of 50% is kind of my gut estimate based on the totality of what I've seen out there. But I don't think I've got more expertise to bring to bear on this than people wiser than me in the field.

Okay. We're down to less than two minutes here. I wish I could get to all the questions we have here, I won't be able to. But I do want to end with one that kind of bridges over to what the rest of Moderna is about. So how do you think the tremendous success you've had with COVID-19 reads over to your other infectious disease programs and then even beyond that to your other modalities?

So let me take the first part, and we will have Stephen's scientific opinion behind it. In the vaccine, because we use the same chemistry for the mRNA, the same manufacturing process to make the mRNA molecule. The same manufacturing process to make the lipid. We believe is very high translatability between what we've seen in COVID-19 to via our vaccines. The other piece of infectious disease that sometimes people don't fully appreciate, is unlike oncology where anyone will they'll don't tell you much. In infectious disease there is very high level of translation from animal models, when use the right animal model to humans. So we are quite optimistic that for a lot of products that are now in development, we should see good clinical data, which is why as I've said in the past, I believe we will launch the CMV vaccine because Sanofi at 50% efficacy published in New England with only gB antigen, that was the gB antigen made in a non-human cell, whereas we are making product in the human cell and in addition to gB, we have a pentamer that everybody in the field say is required. So when you put gB plus pentamer made in the human cell in your own body, with the same technology as the COVID-19 vaccine, I believe we'll have more than 50% efficacy. It's too early to say how high it's going to be. But I believe the CMV vaccine of Moderna will be launched one day. Stephen, do you want to add anything about the transferability from…

I think you've covered it well. Except to say that, a year ago, we were saying we're -- I think we're saying we're at 9 for 9, or a little bit less than a year ago in terms of viruses where we try to develop a vaccine, we developed an effective immune response against that. COVID becomes the 10th or SARS-CoV-2. And I think in some ways, it's questionable whether the translation was from those prior experiences into COVID or from SARS-CoV-2 back into what we're doing in respiratory vaccines in CMV and EBV. But we do believe we've demonstrated the ability to -- in a very differential way produce substantially in highly valuable vaccines against infectious diseases.

I think in the therapeutics context, it's a little bit more of a step away. But the same basic principle of mRNA can be converted into a medicine that can be efficiently put into cells, we can express a protein we can reliably reproducibly do that. We would argue we've demonstrated with the chikungunya program where we did two different dose, we did multiple dose levels, but two doses [indiscernible] dose dependent repeat dose pharmacology in humans, something we presented in September this year, already procedures where we're going in the therapeutic context. And in fact, the same sets of translation should happen there but obviously, we're earlier in that story.

Okay. Well, I wish we had more time to get to all these other questions that we have and continues discussion. We are going to have to wait for another day. Thank you guys very much for participating and thanks for all the work you're putting into getting this back to an in person event next year. Really appreciate it.

Stéphane Bancel

Thanks, Cory. Stay safe, everybody.