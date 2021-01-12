The Dogs Of The Dow: My Plan To Improve On The Market Beating Strategy

The Dogs of the Dow investment strategy dates back to 1991. Popularized by Michael B. O’Higgins, it is a straightforward attempt to beat the larger index by choosing the ten stocks in the DJIA that pay the highest yields.

There is evidence the strategy works. It isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme but rather an uncomplicated means to outperform the larger index.

I contend that by analyzing the ten Dogs, investors can weed out the weak performers, thereby increasing the likelihood of outperforming the market. This article will provide evidence of the solid performance exhibited by a Dogs’ strategy while working to identify the stocks that are most likely to weigh on the outcome.

Data On The Dogs Of The Dow

Results using the Dogs of the Dow strategy are a bit mixed, but as is evidenced by the following charts, over long time periods, it provides market beating returns. (Results are with dividends reinvested. Time periods end in 2018.)

Source: Data Dogs of the DOW/ chart by author

Additionally, investing in the Dogs does not require one to be harnessed to subpar performers. I point to my 2014 article recommending Microsoft (MSFT) when it was a member of the Dogs of the DOW. Since that piece debuted, Microsoft’s total return is 580%. The S&P? It appreciated by 110% in that time span.

Undoubtedly, there will be those that argue the return over the last five years is laughable. Adherents to that philosophy often fall into a group that invests in more speculative stocks. For me, Tesla (TSLA) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) comes to mind.

I will never belittle those that invest in a manner that differs from my own. I have no doubt that some possess a skill set and a risk/return profile that allows them to beat my investing efforts. However, I would argue that as a group, many that invest in high growth, speculative stocks lose money over the long term.

An investment in the Dogs is suitable for those seeking market beating returns, income from investments in the form of dividend payouts, and for those with a conservative risk/reward profile.

Consider the power of a 1% additional gain (a likely return for investors using the Dogs strategy) over an extended time period. Imagine two individuals that invest $10,000 on New Year’s Day 2021. With an 8% annual gain, the first investor’s portfolio is worth a bit over $100,000 at the end of 30 years. With a 9% annual gain, the second investor has an account worth over $132,000.

If you need another example to be convinced that a self-constructed portfolio with a 1% to nearly 3% outperformance is a desirable return, take a look at the results of the pros.

Analysis provided by S&P Dow Jones indicates a whopping 99% of actively managed US equity funds underperform the major indexes over a ten year period.

Global equity funds have a 98% record of underperforming during that time span while 97% of emerging market funds fell short.

One characteristic of the Dogs is that most have a long history of paying dividends. Furthermore, the 2021 Dogs have an average yield of over 4%.

Dow Inc. (DOW) stands out as the one name among the bunch with a short history of dividend payments, as it was formed from a recent spinoff. Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen (AMGN) paid dividends for roughly a decade, while three of the Dogs have a record of dividend payments since at least the year 2000. Four members of this year’s group are Dividend Aristocrats, and Dividend Aristocrats have a solid history of beating the market.

Source: Sure Dividend

Jeremy Siegel, the respected Wharton finance professor, undertook extensive research and concluded dividend bearing stocks outperform the market.

Furthermore, there are studies indicating stocks with a market cap above $1 billion, with a minimum dividend yield above 3%, delivered 31% better returns from 1999 through 2010. If you give credence to that study (and I do) then it’s important to note that the smallest firm among the bunch is Walgreens with a market cap of $39 billion. Now consider that Walgreens (WBA) was ranked as the 6th largest retailer in the world in 2020.

My point? Companies worth tens of billions don’t reach that market cap without holding a substantial competitive advantage. That doesn’t mean these stocks will outperform, but one shouldn't be dismissive of their prospects.

It’s important to note these companies also meet the second criteria listed above: Every firm (as of the day I initiated my research) sports a yield of 3% or more. In fact, five of the companies have yields above 4%, two above 5%.

I wish I could provide data that proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that dividend paying stocks outperform the market. I point readers to an article by the esteemed Chuck Carnevale that came to the same conclusion as my own: when one conducts in depth research regarding the returns of dividend payers versus nonpayers, what is uncovered is confusing and contradictory.

Case in point, two charts follow, both from articles by Kiplinger. The first piece presented evidence that dividends lead to market beating returns, the second was used in an article claiming dividend bearing stocks underperform the market.

Source: Kiplinger

Source: Kiplinger

Using simple strategies like the Dogs of the Dow does not guarantee you’ll build a market trouncing portfolio. However, I contend that the Dogs represent a good starting point. With that in mind, I propose a means to improve our odds considerably. I posit that if we research all ten stocks and invest only in the best of the bunch, we are likely to beat the markets.

Evaluating The Dogs

The first step I take in all of my due diligence efforts is to use Seeking Alpha’s Factor Grades. I hasten to add that I do not consider any grading system perfect, but this serves as an excellent first step in my vetting process.

If a stock is considered overvalued by SA, I usually end research; however, if it passes that test, I then subject the company to my own rating system. If my system validates SA’s, then I am confident the stock is undervalued.

Following is a list of the Dogs of the Dow with the rating provided by SA’s Factor Grades and a note regarding my system’s rating. For ease of understanding, I will use A through F as a means of conveying my rating system score (the same ranking system used by SA Factor Grades)

The first grade is the SA valuation rating, the second grade denotes my system’s score.

Merck (MRK) A- A-

Cisco (CSCO) A- B-

International Business Machines (IBM) A A-

Amgen (AMGN) A- B-

Walgreens (WBA) A- B

Verizon (VZ) B C-

3M Company (MMM) C+ C+

Dow Inc. (DOW) B- D+

Chevron (CVX) D+ D

Coca-Cola (KO) D D-

The valuation test resulted in my dividing the Dogs into two tiers. I consider the top six stocks to be trading at desirable valuations (Verizon resides in a grey area in that regard.)

The shares of the bottom four companies trade at levels I consider problematic.

My next step is to analyze a company’s financial strength. It is extremely rare for me to consider an investment in a firm that does not possess a reasonable financial profile.

Among the Dogs, I rate CSCO, IBM, AMGN, CVX, and KO in a tier that has above average financial fundamentals. I consider MMM, DOW, WBA, MRK, and VZ to possess solid profiles. Suffice it to say that I find no basis for eliminating any of the ten from consideration due to financial health.

Now peruse the following chart. It provides the average percentage increase/decrease from the current share price (as of 01/10/2020) versus analysts’ 12 month target price. The target price is of analysts’ ratings following the most recent quarterly results. The stock price is as of 01/08/21. The sole exception is DOW, as there were no changes in ratings following the last report.

Source: Data form MarketBeat/ Chart by Author

Note that three of the four companies listed in the bottom half of the valuation study, DOW, MMM, and CVX, are also in the bottom half of analysts’ projections.

Now let us take a look at the forward PE of each company. I obtained this data from Schwab.

The four stocks rated as the worst in my valuation research also have the highest forward PE among the Dogs.

Knowledgeable investors will rightfully point to the fact that stocks in different sectors tend to have different PE ratios. While this is true, due to the large scale and mature nature of companies comprising the DOW, PE ratios among those names have a lower variance. To place the above in context, the average long term PE for the DOW is 16.

I now turn to the forward PEG of each company. The data was gleaned from SA’s Value Grade Screen and represents the consensus estimate of the projected CAGR for each stock over the next three to five years.

Note that no metric could be calculated for CVX. Once again, we find KO and DOW near the bottom of the list. DOW has now ranked among the bottom three in all four sets of data. KO has ranked among the bottom two in three of the four sets of data. MMM ranks near the bottom in three of the four sets of data.

Turning to dividend security and growth, DOW has a dividend payout ratio of over 195%. KO has a dividend payout ratio of nearly 87% and a five year dividend growth rate of 4.44%. MMM has a payout ratio of nearly 70% and a five year dividend growth rate of roughly 7.5% over the latter half of 2020, CVX had a FCF dividend payout ratio of roughly 500%.

I am not contending that any of those companies will resort to a dividend cut. In fact, I find that unlikely. Nonetheless, the metrics above indicate robust dividend increases for the foreseeable future are unlikely.

Of the other six companies, only IBM sports a high payout ratio (77.23%). Verizon has a payout a bit below 52%. Cisco, Amgen and Merck have payout ratios in the mid to low 40% range. Walgreens has a payout ratio of 38.6%. Cisco, Amgen and Walgreens also have double digit five year dividend growth rates.

I have made my decision. I am eliminating DOW from my quasi Dogs of the Dow portfolio. I will also underweight MMM and KO, and I will substitute the Vanguard Energy Index Fund (VDE) for Chevron.

My goal with the substitution of VDE for Chevron is to gain access to possible increases in oil related stocks without the risk associated with single company. As related in my article outlining last year’s results and my focus for 2021, I find investments in individual energy names too risky.

DOW, KO, MMM and CVX, consistently rated in the bottom half of each metric studied. As a group, those four stocks' dividend growth and payout ratio profiles pale in comparison to that of the other six firms.

I considered eliminating both KO and MMM; however, data and personal experience lead me to believe that casting two Dividend Aristocrats aside is likely to prove counterproductive.

Remember, we are not picking individual stocks. The goal is to create a portfolio that will outperform the Dogs of the Dow, which in turn has a history of beating the larger indexes. I have in effect created something akin to a personal mini ETF.

I opened a small account devoted to this task, and I purchased stocks with roughly equal weight for all but MMM and KO. MMM and KO each constitute positions approximately equivalent to two thirds that of the average position held by the other stocks.

I also purchased a share of the DIA and SPY ETFs.

The portfolio is as follows:

Ticker Symbol Number of Shares Cost Basis AMGN 1 $236 CSCO 5 $225 IBM 2 $254 MRK 3 $248 VZ 4 $230 WBA 5 $227 MMM 1 $166 KO 3 $153 VDE 4 $228

I will monitor outcomes and report back to readers on a monthly basis. I plan to provide the results in the first published article of each month.