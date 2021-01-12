Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) CEO Hajime Jimmy Uba on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 11, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Welcome to the Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

On the call today, we have Hajime Jimmy Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Benrubi, Chief Financial Officer; and Benjamin Porten, Investor Relation Director.

Benjamin Porten

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

Also during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release.

Thank you, Ben, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I would like to begin by welcoming Steve Benrubi who recently joined us as our new CFO. Steve brings to us significant experience from well-established restaurant and retail companies, including Drybar, The Wet Seal, CKE Restaurants and Domino's Pizza. He is well qualified to provide financial leadership and strategic vision to Kura Sushi, and I know we will benefit tremendously from his experience as we execute our long-term growth plans.

As you know, the environment surrounding this pandemic is very fluid, especially as COVID cases are on the rise again in certain parts of the country. Despite this uncertainty, I am pleased with the progress with initiatives we put in place at the onset of this pandemic, resulting in sequential sales improvements from the fiscal first quarter of 2020.

Let me quickly go through our quarterly results on a high level. Operating conditions remained challenging due to restrictions on indoor dining in California, resulting in 7 out of our 28 restaurants being unable to use their dining rooms at all during the quarter. While restrictions in certain California counties became more relaxed over the course of the quarter in mid-November, new restrictions required us to close our dining rooms of all of our California restaurants.

In spite of these operational challenges, we were able to achieve market revenue growth over the prior fiscal quarter due to the steps taken at the onset of COVID. Including retention of store managers and critical kitchen staff, we were able to ramp up operations quickly and efficiently as restrictions allowed. I have been extremely impressed with how nimble our restaurants operations team has been responding to the constant changes in local and state regulations.

Turning to our top-line. Total sales for the fiscal first quarter improved sequentially to $9.4 million, an increase of over 70% from fiscal fourth quarter of 2020.

Breaking it down by month. We achieved close to 30% month-over-month revenue growth in September, which continued into October with revenue growth of 20% over September. November saw revenue decline by 8% relative to October due to indoor dining restrictions in California enacted in mid-November. Comparable restaurant sales during the quarter also improved to negative 51%. Our costs for September were negative 54%, followed by negative 44% in October and negative 53% in November.

When taking into account that we significantly outperformed the quarter weighted indoor seating capacity of 35%, we believe these results demonstrate the continued strength of the Kura experience and its appeal to our guests when we are able to utilize our dining rooms.

The ability to offer indoor dining and the Kura experience remains a key factor for strong performance and is best demonstrated by our Texas market, which has weighted indoor seating capacity during Q1 of 63% and was able to offer the full Kura experience resulting in Q1 comps of negative 32% or almost 20% higher than what we saw system-wide. As a result, we remain very encouraged about our consumer appeal and post-pandemic sales recovery.

Throughout the quarter, we continued to focus on the initiatives we hope to put in place since the onset of the pandemic. Starting with our online ordering and delivery options, after a brief relationship with Grubhub, we decided to focus our operating efforts with Square due to better integration and more attractive economics. Through our new partnership with Square, we are now able to offer online ordering through our home page and mobile ordering through waiting app.

While our off-premise business is still young, we have seen tremendous growth in revenue, particularly since rolling out online ordering. During the fiscal first quarter, our total off-premise revenue was $1.3 million, representing continued growth over the previous quarter’s off-premises revenue of approximately $1 million. We continue to see robust growth month over month with off-premises sales of $400,000 in September, $430,000 in October and $470,000 in November, followed by $860,000 in December as we entered our fiscal second quarter.

Our fiscal first quarter off-premises mix was 13.8%. And as a reminder, our pre-pandemic off-premise mix was only 1%. Notably, December was the first month where the majority of our off-premises orders were placed online as opposed to through in person or a telephone, confirming a positive impact that the frictionless guest experience can have encouraging guest to use Kura Sushi as an off-premises occasion.

We believe Square can be a very exciting partnership for us, and we require to working together to further capitalize on this previously untapped off-premises sales potential.

We continue to offer outdoor seating in many of our California restaurants as permitted through December and Kura service in all of our open restaurants. However, as you can imagine, it's almost impossible to replicate the Kura experience in true outside of our dining rooms. While these initiatives have helped to mitigate the loss of in-store sales, we are eager to bring back the whole Kura experience to our guests as soon as we can.

With that in mind, the health and the safety of our guests and the team members remain our top priorities because of our restaurant capacity. We continue to promote a safe indoor and outdoor environment through the use of personal protective equipment for each of our team members, enhanced clinical processes, social distancing sufficient between booths and team member’s health check prior to the start of each shift. Ultimately, our goal is to give our guests peace of mind while they enjoy the whole Kura experience.

In terms of development, as we mentioned on our last call, we opened 3 new restaurants during the fiscal first quarter located in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Koreatown in Los Angeles California and Washington, D.C. Overall, we are very happy with the performance of our new openings especially our Forte Lee location, where sales levels are close to 60% of our pre-pandemic system AUV in spite of New Jersey's 25% seating capacity limitation. While the Koreatown and D.C. locations have faced more immediate external challenges as a result of COVID, we see great potential from these 2 locations once the pandemic subsides.

Subsequent to our fiscal first quarter, we have maintained our growth momentum by entering the new market with the opening of our Aventura Hotel location in January. All in all, we remain optimistic about the growth prospects of Kura Sushi. And while we continue to expect a 20% unit growth CAGR over a 5-year period which began in fiscal '19, the ongoing uncertainties of COVID will alter or delay our plans.

In summary, while we remain optimistic about our business and its growth potential, we are still operating in an uncertain environment. As we progress through our fiscal second quarter, we expect our business will continue to be impacted by growing COVID cases and particularly by a new set of tough state and local operational restrictions in California that began in November and effectively close to the dining rooms for half of our system. These restrictions have since become even more severe, including a total ban on both indoor and outdoor dining for our California store effective December 6, 2020. While we remain hopeful for a relaxation of these restrictions, we realize that it will be difficult to maintain the sales momentum we saw in the past few quarters while these restrictions remain effective. This being said, we remain confident about our post-pandemic recovery and appreciate the financial security that is provided by our relationship with our parent company.

Lastly, I would like to thank all of our team members for their resilience and dedication in serving and keeping guests and themselves safe and healthy during this challenging time. I believe that, together, we will navigate these near-term challenges and emerge a stronger company when the pandemic subsides.

Thank you, Jimmy. Let me start by saying how excited I am to join the Kura team. While the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainties, we have the right team in place to weather these near-term challenges.

Let me briefly go through our liquidity and cash flow. As of the end of the quarter, we had $2.7 million in cash on hand and $3 million in debt as we began drawing on our revolver to meet our planned capital expenditures for fiscal year 2021. As a reminder, we have expanded this revolving line of credit to $35 million from Kura Sushi Japan and have also extended the payback period from 1 year to 5 years from each borrowing date.

For the fiscal first quarter, our weekly expenditures were within our expectations at approximately $825,000 per week. Please note that our Q1 burn rate is higher than our burn rate expectations for subsequent quarters during this fiscal year, primarily due to capital spending from our front-loaded store opening schedule and certain annual insurance payments that fell in the first quarter. To illustrate, our weekly expenditure expectations for the remaining 3 quarters in our fiscal year accepting restaurant level expenditures are expected to range from $120,000 to $160,000 for CapEx and $250,000 to $270,000 for G&A.

Lastly, as a reminder, due to the ongoing uncertainty driven by COVID-19, we will not issue additional financial guidance for fiscal year 2021 at this time.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We are now happy to answer any questions you have. Operator, please open the line for questions. As a reminder, during the Q&A session, I may answer in Japanese before my response is translated into English. Please bear with us.

And Steve, welcome to the team. It's good to speak with you here on your first earnings call. It looks like your off-premise mix declined a little bit sequentially just in terms of percentage, 17% last quarter, down to 14% this quarter. While on a dollar basis, it actually grew sequentially, which is certainly great to see. I'm just curious, Jimmy, where you see the off-premises mix landing when you've kind of fully recovered to pre-pandemic unit volumes? And sort of additional clarification here is, are you offering delivery today since you've canceled that agreement with Grubhub? Or are you still offering it in some other way?

Sure. James, thank you for your question. In terms of our off-premises mix following the pandemic, we expect our off-premises business to continue to grow through the pandemic. And for some of those gains to remain incremental, I think the best way to illustrate this is to look specifically to Texas. In Q1, Texas had a seating capacity limit of about 50% to 75% and allowed us to use our full conveyor belts, the full Kura experience. So it was the least restrictive operating environment for us during Q1.

So as a reminder, our historical off-premises mix is 1%. Our Q1 mix for Texas specifically was mid-single-digits, and that was again in our most permissive operating environment. And so given the off-premises growth that we're seeing in Texas, we certainly do expect stickiness with our off-premises business following the pandemic.

While we switch from Grubhub to Square, Square does offer delivery through their partnerships with DoorDash and Postmates. So we've always offered -- we've offered delivery continuously through the implementation of Grubhub in August through today. There's certainly a delivery fee associated with the DoorDash or Postmates orders, but that's on the guest's end.

Just to illustrate, like how separate these sales are. The mix from -- the off-premises mix with Grubhub was about 80% pickup, 20% delivery, whereas Square is 96% pickup. And so it's overwhelmingly preferred -- that's the overwhelmingly preferred method for guest to access those off-premises right now.

Perfect. And just one follow-up on Texas specifically. If I recall last quarter, you talked about Texas, I think, running a negative 25% comp, and I think it was negative 35% here in December. Was that just consumers hunkering down a little bit more as cases rose toward the end of your quarter? Or is something else in play that caused that little bit of deceleration in your Texas market specifically?

So the biggest driver in terms of the Texas performance would be the change in restrictions. In Q4, almost across the entirety of Texas, we were able to maintain 75% seating capacities, whereas in Q1, parts of our Texas system was limited to only 50% seating capacity. And so that was really the driving factor there. Given the increase in Texas COVID cases, I'm sure that was also -- that may play a factor in consumer decisions as well.

Looking specifically at Texas, our weighted seating capacity in that market was 63% for the quarter, but the Texas-specific comps were negative -- I'm sorry, the Texas-specific comps materially outperformed the weighted seating capacities, which is a really clear demonstration of just how much continued demand we're seeing from our guests. We're very much encouraged by how strongly they're responding, how much they continue to support us. And we're very much poised to capture all the demand once we're able to do so and the restrictions are lifted.

Okay. Perfect. And again, Steven, welcome to the team.

Thank you, James.

Peter Saleh

Steven Benrubi

Hajime Jimmy Uba

In addition to everything what Steve said, just like to explain some of the decision-making that's been driving this. We run a variety of different financial models that assume different pandemic lengths, different unit counts for whichever period. And while it's certainly true that we'd be able to make some CapEx savings if we were to slow construction right now, considering the fact that we have a 300 unit white space potential, which is absolutely massive, and this was before the pandemic, before there were lots of closures by independent restaurants. And so we expect that white space potential too for instance. And there's just tremendous real estate opportunity. And so we want to be ready to capture all of the revenue once we're ready -- once the restrictions are lifted and we return to normalcy. And looking back at this 3, 4 years from now, we think that we'll be very much vindicated in the decisions that we've made to continue with our unit growth now.

Some additional color. If you look at the most recent IBIS report, it notes just how fragmented the sushi industry is. They say the top 2 players control less than 1% of the industry, which is a level of fragmentation that is unimaginable in any other restaurant space. And so what this means is that there's an overwhelming majority of individually operated sushi restaurants. And unfortunately, the pandemic has had a disproportionate financial impact on the sushi market, and we've seen a disproportionate number of closures just because the majority of these are individually operated. And so the demand, we believe, for sushi, remains unchanged or has even increased due to all the pent-up demand from staying inside. And so we think there's tremendous opportunity, and we want to be there ready to capture it.

Peter Saleh

Hajime Jimmy Uba

We've seen minor favorability in terms of rent and tenant allowance. But again, the overwhelming things here that is going to be a tailwind for us is certainly the availability of very choice locations.

Jeremy Hamblin

Steven Benrubi

So that's certainly where our focus is going to be as we come out of the COVID restrictions as the next step is getting back those goalposts, if you will, along the way.

Jeremy Hamblin

Steven Benrubi

Just for illustrative purposes, if it continue to run like that level through to the end of the fiscal year, then total borrowings would be probably in that low 20s, that $21 million to $22 million. And I have to caveat that this is all based upon a lot of unknowns and things out of our control here over the next several weeks and months. But it's that kind of borrowing level we're thinking about or looking at by year-end. And in terms of additional capacity, I'll leave to Jimmy and Ben speak a little more about that.

So to add on to what Steve just discussed, while we do believe that the $35 million revolver should carry us for our current CapEx plans, should the pandemic worsen, we have a variety of capital raise options that we're considering. And certainly, one of them would be to expand the revolver with our parent.

In terms of the parent's ability to expand the revolver, we'd like to just touch on some of their most recently publicly disclosed financials. In October and November, they had sales comps of greater than 30%, and their cash on hand is $180 million. So they've got a very strong balance sheet. Their performance is strong. They have ample breathing room.

That being said, when we -- whenever we do decide to do a capital raise, that would just be one of the options, and we'll make sure to take the option that is in the best interest of our shareholders.

Great. Helpful color. Enviable results that they're posting for sure. I wanted to also just touch on 2 other things. First, in terms of just clarifying the split of your Texas stores versus your California stores, I think what I caught was in December, Texas was down 35% versus California down 82%. Could you clarify what that was for Q1 of the split between Texas and California? I didn't catch that in the prepared remarks.

The full year comps for California were down 63%. The full year comps for -- I'm sorry, yes, I'm sorry. Sorry about that. So the full quarter comps for Texas were negative 32%. The full quarter comps for California were negative 63%. This is really a very clear illustration of the impact on revenue that different operating restrictions has on us.

Jeremy Hamblin

Benjamin Porten

Jeremy Hamblin

Hajime Jimmy Uba

And the major transition from Grubhub to Square happened over November to December. November's total off-premises sales were about $470,000. Whereas once we had full Square implementation in December, the off-premises sales almost doubled to $860,000. I mean it's certainly true that the operating conditions have changed, and we now have a full ban on indoor dining in California, but we really do think that the ease of use that Square provides as well as the -- our ability to price the same way that we do in restaurants has done a tremendous job in terms of attracting our guests. And so that $0.30 per transaction fee has been more than offset with the gain in volume.

Andrew Strelzik

Hajime Jimmy Uba

In terms of the white space study and the form analytics risk analysis model, that's actually -- that's still being processed. And so we hope to be able to share that soon, but we won't be able to today.

And so looking at our existing system size of 29 units, if you include the most recent opening with Aventura, we've been looking at the Japanese and sushi restaurants, starting those restaurants on the ground. And we have corroborated our findings with Yelp. And so we -- given the closures that we've seen among close competitors or competitors that are geographically close to us, we do expect to benefit from the -- that demand that is going unaddressed.

Andrew Strelzik

Hajime Jimmy Uba

Andrew Strelzik

Hajime Jimmy Uba

So even for the pandemic, we are seeing monthly growth in terms of our rewards program of about 3,000 members. To date, we have about 84,000 members. And so we think this is going to continue to be a very useful tool for us, both in terms of promoting off-premises during the pandemic, but also in terms of indoor dining and advertising LTOs, announcing store reopenings or dining room reopenings. It's going to be a very useful tool for us. And we're extremely proud to announce that the new version of our app has actually been released. We'd love for you to download it on the App Store. It now integrates the rewards program, the waiting app and online ordering all into a single system. And so we think that's going to be a great incentivizor for additional people to sign up, and we expect the rewards program to continue to be a meaningful contributor to our business.

Okay. That's great color, and I'll have to check out the new app. But my last question is -- and this one is for Steve. And I know it hasn't been that long in the seat, obviously. But I'm just curious, as you've joined the team with fresh eyes, just any early observations that you've made or surprises? And kind of as you think about your priorities, what you can share on that front?

Sure. Honestly, there's been no surprises. I think it's been more about validating what I hope to see as the growth opportunity in the business. And obviously, a lot of that doesn't come to fruition in the numbers until we can get past the COVID environment. Organizationally, I think there's some things that, as a team, Jimmy and his other executives had already been working on, and I'm certainly on board with them on what our priorities need to be around leadership in the organization and setting us up to scale the business properly. But I really felt after a month here now, the company is running toward a very successful growth story. And I'm jumping on board at a good time where I can help make the right decisions around organization and also the growth strategy along with our new Chief Development Officer. But it's all been very validating in a positive way.

George Kelly

Hajime Jimmy Uba

So in terms of the October and November comp, there were 2 major tailwinds for us. And one was the -- our reward toy partnership was with this cartoon called Demon Slayer, which just released a movie. I believe it's outsold Spirited Away. It might be the best-performing Japanese movie of all time in Japan. And so that has been a huge guest offer stands. The other would be a government support program with the gramatically incorrect title, Go To Eat, where they would help subsidize restaurant bills for consumers. And that was a very, very meaningful support for the entire restaurant industry during its implementation. But those are both temporary things. And so we don't expect those trends to continue indefinitely. Yes. The 30% is a tough thing to keep up or lap.

George Kelly

Hajime Jimmy Uba

George Kelly

Hajime Jimmy Uba

Oh sorry, just to add on to that incrementality, even in Texas where we're able to have 50% to 75% seating, the comps right now are mid-single -- or the off-premises mix is mid-single digits, much, much higher than the 1%. And so even when we are able to offer indoor dining or seating stickiness in off-premises, and so we're very confident about incrementality following the pandemic in terms of our off-premises sales.

George Kelly

Hajime Jimmy Uba

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time.

Hajime Jimmy Uba

Thank you for your time, and we look forward to seeing you at our next earnings call. Thank you.

Thank you.

