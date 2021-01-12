Introduction

One of the standout motifs of 2020 was how resilient the US housing sector proved to be, particularly considering the broader economic weakness that was prevalent for much of the year. The Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (DJSHMBT) attempts to serve as an index proxy of this segment, covering US companies involved in housing sub-segments such as home building (~66% weightage in the index), building products (~14%), home improvement retail (~10%), specialty chemicals (~4%), home furnishing (~2%), distributors & traders (~2%), construction materials (~1%), and forest products (~1%).

The ETF I'll be reviewing today - The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NAIL), is a leveraged play on the abovementioned index; the ETF looks to provide "daily" investment results that are 300% of the return of DJSHMBT (in other words, 3x the daily return of DJSHMBT). NAIL comes across as more of a hands-on trading vehicle, rather than a passive investment vehicle. Also, given the presence of leverage (the ETF commonly uses swap agreements and futures contract), this is clearly not an ETF meant for everyone, more so if you're someone who is not into active management, or lack the time to track the performance on a daily basis (I will cover the leverage risk in detail in this article). So broadly, if you're big on low-cost, low-risk, low-engagement investment vehicles, NAIL is probably not meant for you.

2020 was a relatively solid year for the housing segment, but I'm not sure calling the direction of housing in 2021 will be particularly straightforward, which makes NAIL quite an intriguing prospect. Overall, I believe there are compelling arguments to be made for this ETF, both from the long side and short side perspectives, and will attempt to lay this out in this article. I will leave it to potential investors to then decide if they'd like to pursue this product at this juncture.

Let me first start with the tailwinds.

Multi-year lows on household inventory

Perhaps the single biggest tailwind for the continuation of ongoing homebuilding momentum is the prevalence of record-low housing inventory. Recent data that came out from Realtor.com showed that inventory of homes for sale in December had fallen by 39.6% annually, a similar run rate to November. Incidentally, this was also the first time (since records have been maintained) that the national inventory fell below 700,000 active listings! The dire supply situation is reiterated by data from the US census bureau which shows that monthly supply of houses in the US (this ratio shows how long the "houses for sale" inventory would last in months, given the number of "houses currently being sold", and assuming no additional houses being built) at a little over 4 months is still inordinately low by historical standards, implying that much needs to be done to get the supply to more normal levels

Source: FRED

Leading indicator- permits still strong

A lot of the housing-related macro indicators tend to be lagging in nature, but one metric that stands out for its leading qualities is the number of building permits issued by the government. This tends to serve as a precursor of future housing starts and home sales and leads these metrics by 1-2 months. The most recent reading in November came in at a very strong 1.635m (a 6% sequential increase) and the highest reading in 15 years!

Source: Trading Economics

Record low mortgage rates and additional fiscal support on its way

Financing conditions for future homebuilding continue to be extremely ripe with record-low mortgage rates. Besides, after pushing through a $900 billion package in December, it looks as though the Biden government looks set to propose a fresh new stimulus package in January. These factors should ideally continue to aid sentiment for homebuilding companies.

Signs of improvement with the labor situation in construction

For much of 2020, whilst the market has been hot, a lot of the homebuilders that constitute NAIL have had to deal with challenges in procuring labor; there are signs that the situation could improve. Last week saw the release of the December nonfarm payroll data, and the construction segment was one of the few shining lights in what was an otherwise dismal report. Even though the industry is still more than 200,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic level, the segment added 51,000 jobs in December, and other crucial sub-segments such as residential specialty trade contractors (+14000 jobs) and residential buildings (+9000), have now recouped the jobs lost in March and April.

Enticing forward valuations of NAIL

Current valuations of this ETF are rather attractive. As per YCharts estimates, the weighted average forecasted PE of the constituents of NAIL currently works out to a multiple of 11.2x, which in itself appears cheap on a standalone basis. Add to this the prospect of a ~ 20% forecasted earnings growth rate for the next year, and a forecasted 5-year earnings growth rate of ~13% (YCharts estimates), and you're effectively looking at an investment vehicle with a remarkably alluring PEG multiple (Price to forward earnings) of less than 1x (be it on a 1 year forward earnings basis or 5 year forward average earnings basis).

Bullish pennant on NAIL's weekly chart

I typically study three time frames whilst making an investment/trading call (the monthly chart, the weekly chart, and the daily chart). The monthly chart gives you the long-term perspective, the weekly chart an intermediate perspective, and the daily chart the short-term perspective. The best technical set-ups come about when you witness synchronicity across these three time frames, but with NAIL that is not the case and I'm seeing some conflicting signals across all three time frames. Since this is a section on the tailwinds I will touch upon the weekly time frame of NAIL as it's the only one that suggests some bullish price action.

After making a precipitous drop from the highs of $100 seen in Feb, NAIL has done well to claw back lost ground by trending up in the form of a bullish pennant pattern. There have been attempts from the bears to take NAIL below the $38-$40 levels, but so far, they've been unsuccessful, indicating that bargain hunters are willing to come in and support the ETF at those levels. This generally bodes well for those looking to go long and suggests that if we see a decisive green breakout candle above the upper boundary of the pennant, this would provide the ammunition for NAIL to touch the pre-pandemic highs and the monthly resistance at around the $80 levels.

Source: Trading View

Having covered the tailwinds, let's now dive into some of the risks.

Significant leverage risk and compounding risk

NAIL is not meant for the faint-hearted as it obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage (mainly swaps and futures). So, in effect, any potential decline in the daily performance gets magnified (ex. a 1% decline in the index translates to a 3% decrease in your investment, without considering the costs of financing leverage and other operating costs).

Even a relatively flat performance can hurt you. As can be seen from the volatility table below, even if the index doesn't move much and makes no returns over 1 year, an investor in NAIL would still be expected to lose 17% (assuming 25% annualized standard deviation), or 3% (assuming 10% annualized standard deviation). I've picked out these two figures from the table as the annualized historical volatility rate of this index over 5 years (2015-2019) has been between the 10%-25% range (precise figure of 20.3%-Source: Direxion)

Source: Direxion

There's also the compounding effect to consider when your holding period is relatively long. If you hold this product for more than a day (say 'n' number of days), do note that the return for period 'n' will be a function of "each day's compounded return" over n days, and not just 3x the return of the index (DJSHMBT) over a period of n days. What's important to note is that as the index goes higher and your principal investment grows, the quantum of dollar loss you could suffer (in case of an adverse future performance) at higher levels too gets magnified. All in all, it does seem to me that to get the most fruitful experience from this product, there needs to be a degree of exactitude and clarity on the part of the investor with regards to her timing and her holding period

Not a cost-efficient option and costs expected to go up even further from September

As mentioned at the start of this article, NAIL is structured as a trading vehicle and not so much as a long-term investment; given that it rebalances its levered exposure on a daily basis, it would be unreasonable to expect a cost-efficient net expense ratio (currently at 0.99%) from this product. The expense ratio will increase even further to 1.04% as currently it remains capped under an "Operating Expense Limitation Agreement" with the fund's advisor- Rafferty Asset Management (Rafferty); the agreement expires on Sep 1, 2021. As per the agreement, Rafferty has agreed to waive or reimburse NAIL for anything beyond 0.99% of its total annual fund operating expenses as a % of the average daily net assets.

Indecisive monthly charts coupled with risks on the daily chart

On the monthly charts, NAIL is currently in the middle of its broad long-run channel and is also witnessing some indecision, with neither the bulls nor the bears, able to exert any significant pressure. In essence, what you're seeing is volatility contraction in the shape of small inside bars (this is the technical setup that typically precedes large one-way moves). This relative uncertainty is not good for NAIL and as I've written in the section above (dealing with leverage and compounding risk), the fund will lose money if the index stays relatively flat over time.

Source: Trading View

If one narrows the technical lens towards the daily chart, the situation looks more fraught. After correcting from the $65 levels in mid-October, NAIL has struggled to break past the $52-56 range in Nov/Dec, forming a bearish triple top reversal pattern in the process. The issue has been compounded even further with the 50DMA dropping below the 100DMA (Death cross pattern) on 17th December, indicating the likely start of bearish momentum (the 50DMA has been trading above the 100DMA since 15-July-2020).

Source: Trading View

Housing market index reverses in December and home sales continue sequential decline for a third straight month

Over recent months, some of these previously strong housing market indicators have begun to turn, implying that the momentum may be stalling. One of these indicators is the NAHB (National Association of Home Builders) housing market index (a survey of 900 home builders); after seven successive months of relentless sequential progress, the index reading for December dropped to 86, below street estimates of 88. Crucially, the sub-index measuring prospective buyers too fell from 77 to 73 in December.

Source: Trading Economics

Another indicator I track is the pending home sales index from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) that measures the number of homes under contract to be sold but still awaiting the closing transaction (this does not include new construction). This serves as an indicator of future existing home sales as it takes 1-2 months to close a home sale after signing a contract. After hitting 132.9 in September, this index has been on a downward trend, and came in at 125.7 for Nov, below expectations of 129. Also, note that current levels are still quite high by historical standards; as you can see from the chart, from the start of 2016 till the pandemic earlier this year, this metric has tended to hover around a range of 98.7 to 115. In the months ahead, I would expect further mean reversion on the pending home sales index.

Source: Investing.com

Housing- Affordability risk

One of the key reasons why housing fared so well last year was due to the infiltration of the work-from-home culture which then resulted in significant migration of the populace from the cities to the suburbs and other low-density areas. This was a great tailwind for housing since the end of Q2-20, but with the vaccine penetration now gathering pace, confidence will return and I remain doubtful if this migration trend can carry the housing market for too long.

This is compounded by the fact that the employment situation and income levels of Americans are not in the best of shape. In December, both the BLS non-farm payroll data and the ADP private payroll data came in significantly weaker than expected, and suggest that the employment situation remains fragile.

Source: CNBC

Source: CNBC

The adverse supply-demand situation in housing has resulted in strong housing price increases and this is forecasted to increase by ~6% in 2021. I have grave reservations about Americans' future ability to digest these price increases and feel at some point, this is going to price out a significant chunk of the market. Besides, low-interest rates are unlikely to last for too long and should start trending up in 2021. In addition to that, also consider that the home price to median household income ratio is currently at precariously high levels of 4x (a house in the US currently costs 4x the median annual income). As you can see from the chart below, the current uptrend in the metric (since Jan 2019) is the longest it's seen since 2013, and is due a correction.

Source: Longtermtrends

Closing thoughts

As you can see from this article, there are both good and bad qualities with this leveraged ETF, and calling the direction of the housing market remains quite challenging, as some indicators suggest that the momentum has stalled, whilst some suggest that it may continue. I am currently non-committal on the direction of NAIL and the general housing market, but I hope this article will help potential investors make more informed decisions if they decide to take the plunge.