Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the US. Selling primarily to software partners and merchants, FOUR's long-term outlook is hinged upon largely upon US economic expansion and consumers utilizing more digital forms of payments.

Since going public in early June at $23 a share, the stock has gone up over 3x as investors quickly fell in love with the company's exposure to the financial technology and software side of the payments market. However, given the fact that valuation has exploded and the economic recovery remains somewhat uncertain, I believe investors could be better off waiting for a better entry point.





The company has a unique business model which captures the long-term growth opportunities of both payment processing and selling technology solutions to merchants. By partnering with software companies, Shift4 also positions themselves in a strong selling channel that has long term growth potential.

While I believe Q4 earnings may be under a little pressure given the increased shelter-in-place restrictions due to the rise in virus cases, I think the long-term outlook of the company overrides any near-term volatility the business may see. Even if Q4 misses expectations, I believe investors will look more towards 2021 and beyond rather than focusing on the current challenging economic conditions.

Nevertheless, even if EPS grows 25% over the next five years, investors are currently trading nearly 40x that five-year out EPS. The stock's current price already prices in very strong growth over the coming years and while the long-term outlook remains very strong, I believe investors would be better off being patient and buying the dip over time.

Who Is Shift4?

In simple terms, Shift4 helps software partners and merchants better accept electronic forms of payments, such as cards, contactless, and digital wallets. Shift4 primarily sells to both software partners and merchants and both of these sales channels represents opportunity for long-term growth.

The company offers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a proprietary gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions to enhance the value of their software and simplify payment acceptance. Software partners, who work with merchants, need to ensure their solutions are fully integrated with the multitude of applications the merchant uses. The software integrations need to enable secure payment acceptance as well as support additional services required by the merchant.

When it comes to merchants, Shift4 provides a unified consumer experience to accept payments, rather than the legacy model of a merchant using multiple providers. The company's competitive advantage is being able to offer a unified solution to accept payments, enabling the merchant to have only one product partner for the entire ecosystem. In Shift4's filings, the noted (source: Company Filing)

The complexity of integrating a seamless payment solution across these software suites has grown exponentially. For example, a restaurant in the United States may use over a dozen disparate software systems to operate its business, manage interactions with its customers and accept payments. A large resort may operate an even greater number of software systems to enable online reservations, check-ins, restaurants, salon and spa, golf, parking and more. The scale and complexity of managing these software systems that are sourced from different providers while seamlessly accepting payments is challenging for merchants of any size.

Shift4 follows a unique three pillar operating model that enables them to expand their business across payments platform, technology solutions, and a partner-centric distribution. By offering both a payment platform and technology solutions, the company generates a diverse mix of revenue that is not overly susceptible to large fluctuations in payment volume. The technology solutions revenue is typically much more recurring and is often based on a monthly fee the merchant pays.

Source: Company Filing

Their payments platform is also unique in that they offer an omni-channel gateway as well as integrated and mobile POS solutions. The pandemic caused merchants to quickly adapt to an omni-channel presence, as foot traffic within physical retail stores rapidly halted as shelter-in-place restrictions were set in place. Over the next few years, I believe more merchants will look to adopt the omni-channel strategy as online selling channels are, in many ways, easier for consumers to use.

Another competitive advantage is the company's partner-centric distribution approach, with their network containing over 7,00 software partners. This channel leverages the relationships and expertise the software partners already built with merchants in order to generate sales. Merchants are increasingly looking to technology solutions in order to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The increased use of software products is likely to continue is the years coming and having a strong partner channel could propel Shift4 to increased sales over the next few years.

Recent Volumes And What To Expect

During Q3, Shift4 recorded revenue of $214.8 million, which beat consensus expectations by ~$1 million and grew nearly 11% compared to the year ago period. Considering Q3 was still challenging in terms of businesses remaining closed and the pandemic causing consumers to go out less, the 11% revenue growth was positive.

In addition, payment volume of $7.1 billion was up over 20% compared to the year ago period, demonstrating Shift4's strength in terms of their software-centric approach. Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $28.7 million, which represented a margin of 32.7%. Considering the company is relatively new to the public market, having a very solid adjusted EBITDA margins helps support the company's premium valuation.

Source: Company Presentation

The company also provided guidance for Q4, which includes payment volume of $7.2-7.6 billion, revenue of $88-92 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $27-30 million. Typically, companies who are new to the public market tend to set expectations in a place where they can beat and raise. However, the current economic conditions are not conducive to easy beat and raise quarters and the upcoming Q4 is no exception.

On the Q3 call, management noted that October payment volume grew 28% compared to the year ago period, which means the first month of Q4 actually accelerated from levels seen in Q3. However, in a recent press release, it appears trends may have turned south given the increase in shelter-in-place restrictions across the country (source: Company Press Release).

Shift4 noted that while the typical month-over-month change from October to November was a 5% drop in monthly transaction volume, this November saw a 10% decline. This essentially means that there was an adverse seasonality in the month of November as the number of virus infections continued to increase. Despite transactions weakening more than what the company historically sees, Shift4 still saw a 13% increase in payment volume yoy.

This figure was below the 28% growth seen in October and as the pandemic continued to cause increase infections and shelter-in-place in restrictions, it's difficult to imagine the December payment volumes were much different than November. While the company's Q4 guidance may have incorporated some impact caused by a rise in cases, I believe investors may not see Q4 revenue coming in above the high-end of guidance. In fact, Q4 earnings could be somewhat disappointing given the trends we have seen through November and what we know about the pandemic conditions throughout Q4.

While I believe the company may not provide much upside to Q4 compared to their guidance, I believe investors are going to focus on the path of recovery and what Shift4 says about 2021 expectations. If the company is able to communicate a clear path towards 20%+ payment volume growth in 2021 on top of adjusted EBITDA margins remaining strong, I believe this will offset any weakness seen in Q4.

Valuation and Outlook

Since the company went public, the stock is up over 3x as investors quickly flocked to the software-focused payments company. In addition, the company has already made some recent operational moves in order to further bolster the long-term outlook for the company.

During the company's Q3 earnings, they announced the acquisition of 3dcart, an commerce platform with over 14,000 businesses that delivers a unified commerce solution (source: Company Press Release). With consumers shifting their preference to online shopping amidst the global pandemic, merchants have also adapted an online presence to match the heightened demand. This acquisition gives Shift4 more exposure to the fast growing online portion of the payment processing industry. I believe this acquisition gives Shift4 another leg of growth opportunities over the next few years.

In addition, Shift4 also announced a strategic partnership with Sightline to power online gaming and sports betting for casinos and sports venues (source: Company Press Release).

This formal partnership between two leading fintech companies will deliver a seamless payment experience for patrons of hospitality, online/mobile gaming, on-premise gaming, and sports betting venues.

While casinos and sports venues remained largely closed or open with limited capacity, this provides a very strong growth opportunity for the company going forward. As casinos and sports venues start to reopen over the coming months and quarters, Shift4 has a great opportunity to expand into a different vertical, thus generating upside to revenue growth and potentially margins.





While the long-term growth outlook remains very strong for the company, the challenging part right now is valuation. Yes, the company is likely to grow revenue 15% or more over the coming years after the economic returns to normal-mode after the pandemic. However, with valuation currently around 125x forward EPS, the stock appears to have already priced in a very strong growth over the next few years.

Adjusted EBITDA margins came in at nearly 33% during Q3 and while this remains a strong level of profitability for a young company, it is not likely that these margins expand rapidly from these already-high levels. That means that even if revenue grows over 15% and margins expand a little bit each year, it could be tough to see EPS grow above 25% over time.

According to Yahoo! Finance, consensus expects EPS of $0.60 for 2021. If we take a 25% growth rate for the next five years, we could see 2026 EPS of ~$1.85. With the stock currently trading around $73, investors are currently paying nearly 40x 2026 earnings, which are still five years away. To me, that seems a like valuation already prices in a strong five-year growth story for the company. Even if EPS grows at a faster rate over the next five years, I find it difficult to see valuation expand much further from here.

While I am a long-term believer of the company's business model and software-centric partner approach, I believe the current valuation already prices in strong growth outlook for the next several years. I do believe that over time the stock will either self-correct or dip a little bit and investors should be ready to build up their position at that time.